PandaGuarantee Launches Low-Cost Rent Guarantor Service
Backed by an A+ AM Best-rated insurance carrier partner, PandaGuarantee offers guarantor surety bonds, protecting property owners against tenant default, and giving renters a lower-cost path to approval and more housing options.
New York, NY, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Backed by an A+ AM Best-rated insurance carrier partner, the platform guarantees the full term of the lease against tenant default, giving landlords institutional protection and giving renters a lower-cost path to approval.
PandaGuarantee, a New York City-based rent guarantee company, today announced the launch of its institutional lease guarantee product for renters and landlords across the five boroughs. The company provides landlords and property managers with a fully backed guarantee against tenant default for the duration of the lease term, giving property owners financial protection while lowering the barrier to approval for renters.
PandaGuarantee's rent guarantee is backed by Crum & Forster, a national specialty insurance carrier partner rated A+ by AM Best. Renters pay a one-time annual fee of 3%–8% of their total yearly rent to obtain the guarantee.
The launch addresses a well-documented affordability gap in the New York City rental market, where qualification requirements often shut out otherwise creditworthy renters. This includes international professionals, freelancers, gig workers, and recent graduates, who struggle to meet the income-to-rent thresholds or credit score required by most landlords.
“The rental market works best when landlords and renters both feel protected. We built PandaGuarantee to do exactly that — expanding access for renters who deserve a fair shot at housing, while giving property owners a reliable, institutionally backed guarantee against tenant default.” — Tom DeRose, Founder, PandaGuarantee
Unlike competing products that obscure their fee structures or require renters to navigate complex eligibility requirements, PandaGuarantee publishes its pricing directly and is designed to be evaluated and applied for without the involvement of a broker or intermediary.
PandaGuarantee differentiates on three dimensions: fast tenant approvals, much faster claims handling for landlords, and lower fees for renters. As tenant protection laws in New York continues to evolve, the company is positioned to give landlords a financially sound guaranty that provides recourse against default regardless of the regulatory environment, while simultaneously expanding access to housing for renters who have historically been screened out by income requirements alone.
Landlords who accept a PandaGuarantee rent guarantee receive institutional-grade protection against tenant default for the full lease term, backed by an A+ AM Best-rated insurance carrier.
The platform is available to renters and landlords across the five boroughs. For more information, visit PandaGuarantee.com.
Media Contact
Tom DeRose
Co-founder, PandaGuarantee
tom@pandaguarantee.com
pandaguarantee.com
PandaGuarantee, a New York City-based rent guarantee company, today announced the launch of its institutional lease guarantee product for renters and landlords across the five boroughs. The company provides landlords and property managers with a fully backed guarantee against tenant default for the duration of the lease term, giving property owners financial protection while lowering the barrier to approval for renters.
PandaGuarantee's rent guarantee is backed by Crum & Forster, a national specialty insurance carrier partner rated A+ by AM Best. Renters pay a one-time annual fee of 3%–8% of their total yearly rent to obtain the guarantee.
The launch addresses a well-documented affordability gap in the New York City rental market, where qualification requirements often shut out otherwise creditworthy renters. This includes international professionals, freelancers, gig workers, and recent graduates, who struggle to meet the income-to-rent thresholds or credit score required by most landlords.
“The rental market works best when landlords and renters both feel protected. We built PandaGuarantee to do exactly that — expanding access for renters who deserve a fair shot at housing, while giving property owners a reliable, institutionally backed guarantee against tenant default.” — Tom DeRose, Founder, PandaGuarantee
Unlike competing products that obscure their fee structures or require renters to navigate complex eligibility requirements, PandaGuarantee publishes its pricing directly and is designed to be evaluated and applied for without the involvement of a broker or intermediary.
PandaGuarantee differentiates on three dimensions: fast tenant approvals, much faster claims handling for landlords, and lower fees for renters. As tenant protection laws in New York continues to evolve, the company is positioned to give landlords a financially sound guaranty that provides recourse against default regardless of the regulatory environment, while simultaneously expanding access to housing for renters who have historically been screened out by income requirements alone.
Landlords who accept a PandaGuarantee rent guarantee receive institutional-grade protection against tenant default for the full lease term, backed by an A+ AM Best-rated insurance carrier.
The platform is available to renters and landlords across the five boroughs. For more information, visit PandaGuarantee.com.
Media Contact
Tom DeRose
Co-founder, PandaGuarantee
tom@pandaguarantee.com
pandaguarantee.com
Contact
PandaGuaranteeContact
John Rhodes
832-739-9045
https://www.pandaguarantee.com/
Tom DeRose, CEO
tom@pandaguarantee.com
John Rhodes
832-739-9045
https://www.pandaguarantee.com/
Tom DeRose, CEO
tom@pandaguarantee.com
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