Actor Chad Ayers Signs with Citizen Skull Management, Aligning 38-Year Career with Global Powerhouse
After 38 years in the industry, actor Chad Ayers signs with Citizen Skull Management. he enters 2026 with a massive slate, including the lead antagonist in New Wave Productions' feature "RULES" (filming in June). Currently in post-production are the miniseries "Patient 27" and a new TV pilot featuring Ayers as part of an ensemble, playing a brash, humorous, and drug-addicted "former collections titan." Also featuring "In The Matchbox" with Hawthorne James.
Los Angeles, CA, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning actor Chad Ayers has signed for talent acting representation with April Molina at Citizen Skull Management. The partnership marks a definitive "level up" for Ayers, who joins the powerhouse roster following a nearly four-decade career—including 15 years of highly successful self-representation—defined by an uncompromising work ethic and a sophisticated mastery of the craft.
A Pedigree of Excellence: A Generational Legacy
Ayers’ journey is rooted in a deep family legacy of storytelling that predates his own time on screen. In the 1950s, his grandfather owned and operated multiple drive-in movie theaters across Charleston and Summerville, SC, cementing entertainment as the lifeblood of the Ayers family. This immersion was so profound that legendary Western icon Gabby Hayes once stayed at the family home while promoting a film showing at his theaters.
This early exposure to the "Golden Age" of cinema provided Ayers with a unique vantage point, where the industry was both a community staple and a personal calling. Building on this foundation, Ayers came of age as a performer alongside the rise of icons such as Mickey Rooney, Burt Reynolds,Elliott Gould, Julia Roberts,Demi Moore and Justine Bateman. Witnessing the evolution of these masters firsthand allowed Ayers to develop a professional shorthand and a visceral respect for the "character-lead" archetype he embodies today.
Technical Foundation: From the Stage to the Screen
Ayers’ technical foundation was forged through intensive early development on the stage. Immersed in the rigorous demands of live theater, he sharpened his craft through the works of Edward Albee and Shakespeare—a background that provides him with a rare linguistic versatility. This allows him to navigate complex dialogue and diverse regionalities with effortless precision.
This blend of classical discipline and high-intensity presence has led industry insiders to note an energy reminiscent of actors like Sam Rockwell and Walton Goggins—performers who command the screen through unpredictable energy and intellectual depth.
2026 Momentum: High-Stakes Antagonists and Volatile Ensemble Leads
Ayers enters this new chapter with a strong 2026 slate. In June, he is set to begin production on the full-length feature RULES (New Wave Productions), starring as the film’s central antagonist. This high-stakes performance follows a string of recently completed projects currently in post-production, including his role as the Town Mayor in the anticipated TV Drama mystery miniseries Patient 27 (Windsor House Entertainment).
Additionally, Ayers recently wrapped a new TV pilot from Luminous Filmz and Bolt Entertainment, performing as part of a dynamic ensemble cast. Within the ensemble, Ayers delivers a gritty, darkly humor performance as a brash, drug-addicted "former titan" of a debt collection agency. On the silver screen, he also takes a supporting lead role in the dual-period drama In The Matchbox (1863/1967), featuring an ensemble including Hawthorne James (The Five Heartbeats) and Davis Osborne (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It).
Collaborative Development & Storytelling
Beyond his work in front of the camera, Ayers is an active developer and co-creator of original content. He recently completed a short film co-written and produced with Gaven Wilde (The Righteous Gemstones) and is currently a co-creator on an Untitled Series in development with Emmy® winner Michael Cable. Additionally, Ayers is developing a South Carolina Folktale project rooted in historical truths, alongside several upcoming projects in the comedy space.
Statement from Chad Ayers: “After a 38-year career and 15 years of representing myself, this transition to Citizen Skull is a massive milestone. My mission has always been to bring a grounded, masterful authority to the 'character-lead' archetype—a path that started with my grandfather's drive-ins in Charleston and continues today with my role as the antagonist in RULES. Aligning my history and my work with a global engine of this caliber provides the elite platform necessary for this next, most ambitious chapter.”
About Citizen Skull Management
Citizen Skull is a premier global management and production powerhouse with an aggressive presence in Los Angeles, New York, and London, providing high-level advocacy and elite representation for a diverse roster of world-class talent.
Media Contact: April Molina, Citizen Skull Management | April@citizenSkull.com | 505-314-6799 Management Website:
https://citizenskull.com
Official Industry Profile:
https://imdb.me/ChadAyers
A Pedigree of Excellence: A Generational Legacy
Ayers’ journey is rooted in a deep family legacy of storytelling that predates his own time on screen. In the 1950s, his grandfather owned and operated multiple drive-in movie theaters across Charleston and Summerville, SC, cementing entertainment as the lifeblood of the Ayers family. This immersion was so profound that legendary Western icon Gabby Hayes once stayed at the family home while promoting a film showing at his theaters.
This early exposure to the "Golden Age" of cinema provided Ayers with a unique vantage point, where the industry was both a community staple and a personal calling. Building on this foundation, Ayers came of age as a performer alongside the rise of icons such as Mickey Rooney, Burt Reynolds,Elliott Gould, Julia Roberts,Demi Moore and Justine Bateman. Witnessing the evolution of these masters firsthand allowed Ayers to develop a professional shorthand and a visceral respect for the "character-lead" archetype he embodies today.
Technical Foundation: From the Stage to the Screen
Ayers’ technical foundation was forged through intensive early development on the stage. Immersed in the rigorous demands of live theater, he sharpened his craft through the works of Edward Albee and Shakespeare—a background that provides him with a rare linguistic versatility. This allows him to navigate complex dialogue and diverse regionalities with effortless precision.
This blend of classical discipline and high-intensity presence has led industry insiders to note an energy reminiscent of actors like Sam Rockwell and Walton Goggins—performers who command the screen through unpredictable energy and intellectual depth.
2026 Momentum: High-Stakes Antagonists and Volatile Ensemble Leads
Ayers enters this new chapter with a strong 2026 slate. In June, he is set to begin production on the full-length feature RULES (New Wave Productions), starring as the film’s central antagonist. This high-stakes performance follows a string of recently completed projects currently in post-production, including his role as the Town Mayor in the anticipated TV Drama mystery miniseries Patient 27 (Windsor House Entertainment).
Additionally, Ayers recently wrapped a new TV pilot from Luminous Filmz and Bolt Entertainment, performing as part of a dynamic ensemble cast. Within the ensemble, Ayers delivers a gritty, darkly humor performance as a brash, drug-addicted "former titan" of a debt collection agency. On the silver screen, he also takes a supporting lead role in the dual-period drama In The Matchbox (1863/1967), featuring an ensemble including Hawthorne James (The Five Heartbeats) and Davis Osborne (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It).
Collaborative Development & Storytelling
Beyond his work in front of the camera, Ayers is an active developer and co-creator of original content. He recently completed a short film co-written and produced with Gaven Wilde (The Righteous Gemstones) and is currently a co-creator on an Untitled Series in development with Emmy® winner Michael Cable. Additionally, Ayers is developing a South Carolina Folktale project rooted in historical truths, alongside several upcoming projects in the comedy space.
Statement from Chad Ayers: “After a 38-year career and 15 years of representing myself, this transition to Citizen Skull is a massive milestone. My mission has always been to bring a grounded, masterful authority to the 'character-lead' archetype—a path that started with my grandfather's drive-ins in Charleston and continues today with my role as the antagonist in RULES. Aligning my history and my work with a global engine of this caliber provides the elite platform necessary for this next, most ambitious chapter.”
About Citizen Skull Management
Citizen Skull is a premier global management and production powerhouse with an aggressive presence in Los Angeles, New York, and London, providing high-level advocacy and elite representation for a diverse roster of world-class talent.
Media Contact: April Molina, Citizen Skull Management | April@citizenSkull.com | 505-314-6799 Management Website:
https://citizenskull.com
Official Industry Profile:
https://imdb.me/ChadAyers
Contact
Citizen SkullContact
April Molina
505-314-6799
https://www.citizenskull.com/
April Molina
505-314-6799
https://www.citizenskull.com/
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