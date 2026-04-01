Actor Chad Ayers Signs with Citizen Skull Management, Aligning 38-Year Career with Global Powerhouse

After 38 years in the industry, actor Chad Ayers signs with Citizen Skull Management. he enters 2026 with a massive slate, including the lead antagonist in New Wave Productions' feature "RULES" (filming in June). Currently in post-production are the miniseries "Patient 27" and a new TV pilot featuring Ayers as part of an ensemble, playing a brash, humorous, and drug-addicted "former collections titan." Also featuring "In The Matchbox" with Hawthorne James.