S2 Medical™ Expands Kids Corner™ Program to Include Pediatric Enteral Nutrition Supplies
S2 Medical™ has expanded its Kids Corner™ program to include pediatric enteral nutrition, offering a full range of supplies for children with complex needs. Families can now access incontinence, catheter, ostomy, and feeding support through one provider. The program includes home delivery, insurance coordination, and personalized support to help caregivers manage care with greater ease.
Duluth, GA, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- S2 Medical™ today announced the expansion of its Kids Corner™ Pediatric Medical Supply Program to now include pediatric enteral nutrition products, further strengthening its commitment to supporting children with complex medical needs and the families who care for them.
With this addition, S2 Medical™ now provides a comprehensive range of pediatric medical supplies, including incontinence, catheter, ostomy, and enteral nutrition support, delivered directly to patients’ homes with tailored service every step of the way.
Enteral nutrition plays a critical role for children who are unable to meet their nutritional needs through food or drink alone. Through Kids Corner™, S2 Medical now offers clinically prescribed enteral formulas designed specifically for growing bodies, helping ensure children receive the calories, protein, and nutrients essential for healthy development.
“Families managing pediatric medical conditions already have so much on their plate,” said Michael Sims, Vice President of S2 Medical™. “By adding enteral nutrition to Kids Corner™, we’re making it easier for parents and caregivers to access the full spectrum of supplies their child may need, all from one trusted partner.”
The program includes a wide selection of pediatric enteral formulas tailored to meet individual care plans, including standard nutrition options, higher-calorie formulas, fiber-balanced solutions, and food-based or plant-based alternatives designed to support tolerance and digestive comfort. All products are provided based on a healthcare provider’s prescription.
In addition to product access, S2 Medical™ offers hands-on support for families navigating tube feeding at home. Services include insurance and Medicaid coordination, assistance with required documentation, communication with healthcare providers, and ongoing guidance from dedicated patient advocates.
Eligible families may receive enteral nutrition supplies at little to no cost through Medicaid, depending on medical necessity and state guidelines. S2 Medical’s team works closely with caregivers to help ensure timely approvals and uninterrupted access to essential nutrition.
The addition of enteral nutrition reflects S2 Medical’s continued focus on improving access, reducing stress for families, and delivering dependable care that adapts to each child’s unique needs.
Families and healthcare providers interested in learning more about the Kids Corner™ Pediatric Enteral Nutrition Program can visit the company’s website or contact S2 Medical directly to begin the enrollment process.
About S2 Medical™
S2 Medical™ is a trusted provider of pediatric and adult medical supplies, serving families across multiple states with a focus on compassionate, reliable care. The company specializes in catheter, incontinence, ostomy, and related medical products, with a strong emphasis on supporting children with developmental and medical needs. Through its Kids Corner™ program, S2 Medical™ delivers patient-centered service, insurance coordination, and convenient home delivery to help patients and caregivers navigate their healthcare journey with confidence.
With this addition, S2 Medical™ now provides a comprehensive range of pediatric medical supplies, including incontinence, catheter, ostomy, and enteral nutrition support, delivered directly to patients’ homes with tailored service every step of the way.
Enteral nutrition plays a critical role for children who are unable to meet their nutritional needs through food or drink alone. Through Kids Corner™, S2 Medical now offers clinically prescribed enteral formulas designed specifically for growing bodies, helping ensure children receive the calories, protein, and nutrients essential for healthy development.
“Families managing pediatric medical conditions already have so much on their plate,” said Michael Sims, Vice President of S2 Medical™. “By adding enteral nutrition to Kids Corner™, we’re making it easier for parents and caregivers to access the full spectrum of supplies their child may need, all from one trusted partner.”
The program includes a wide selection of pediatric enteral formulas tailored to meet individual care plans, including standard nutrition options, higher-calorie formulas, fiber-balanced solutions, and food-based or plant-based alternatives designed to support tolerance and digestive comfort. All products are provided based on a healthcare provider’s prescription.
In addition to product access, S2 Medical™ offers hands-on support for families navigating tube feeding at home. Services include insurance and Medicaid coordination, assistance with required documentation, communication with healthcare providers, and ongoing guidance from dedicated patient advocates.
Eligible families may receive enteral nutrition supplies at little to no cost through Medicaid, depending on medical necessity and state guidelines. S2 Medical’s team works closely with caregivers to help ensure timely approvals and uninterrupted access to essential nutrition.
The addition of enteral nutrition reflects S2 Medical’s continued focus on improving access, reducing stress for families, and delivering dependable care that adapts to each child’s unique needs.
Families and healthcare providers interested in learning more about the Kids Corner™ Pediatric Enteral Nutrition Program can visit the company’s website or contact S2 Medical directly to begin the enrollment process.
About S2 Medical™
S2 Medical™ is a trusted provider of pediatric and adult medical supplies, serving families across multiple states with a focus on compassionate, reliable care. The company specializes in catheter, incontinence, ostomy, and related medical products, with a strong emphasis on supporting children with developmental and medical needs. Through its Kids Corner™ program, S2 Medical™ delivers patient-centered service, insurance coordination, and convenient home delivery to help patients and caregivers navigate their healthcare journey with confidence.
Contact
S2 MedicalContact
David Oglesby
888-799-3767
https://www.s2medicalsupply.com
David Oglesby
888-799-3767
https://www.s2medicalsupply.com
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