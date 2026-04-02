S2 Medical™ Expands Kids Corner™ Program to Include Pediatric Enteral Nutrition Supplies

S2 Medical™ has expanded its Kids Corner™ program to include pediatric enteral nutrition, offering a full range of supplies for children with complex needs. Families can now access incontinence, catheter, ostomy, and feeding support through one provider. The program includes home delivery, insurance coordination, and personalized support to help caregivers manage care with greater ease.