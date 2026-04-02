Rise Expands Employer of Record Coverage to Support Global Startups
Rise extends EOR availability across key global markets, with 30+ additional countries launching by the end of 2026.
New York, NY, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rise, a global payroll, compliance, and workforce infrastructure platform, today announced the expansion of its Employer of Record (EOR) offering to support startups and high-growth companies hiring internationally.
Rise’s EOR solution is now live in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Cyprus, New Zealand, and South Africa, with plans to expand coverage to 30+ additional countries by the end of 2026.
This expansion marks a significant step in Rise’s mission to simplify global hiring and payroll for modern companies operating across borders.
Enabling Global Hiring Without Entity Setup
Rise’s EOR solution allows companies to hire full-time employees internationally without establishing local legal entities. By acting as the legal employer on behalf of its clients, Rise handles:
Employment contracts and onboarding
Payroll processing and tax filings
Benefits administration
Ongoing compliance with local labor laws
This eliminates the operational and legal complexity traditionally associated with global expansion.
“Global startups don’t have time to navigate fragmented employment laws, tax systems, and entity setup in every market,” said Rise CEO Hugo Finkelstein. “Our EOR expansion is about removing that friction entirely, so companies can hire the best talent anywhere, without delay.”
Built for the Next Generation of Global Teams
Unlike traditional EOR providers, Rise integrates its EOR infrastructure with its broader global payroll system, enabling companies to manage both employees and contractors in a single platform.
Key capabilities include:
Hybrid payroll flexibility — Pay employees in local currency, stablecoins, or cryptocurrency
Automated onboarding — KYC, AML, and employment agreements handled in minutes
Global compliance coverage — Local labor laws, taxes, and filings managed end-to-end
Flexible funding options — Fund payroll via bank accounts or crypto wallets
Custom payment schedules — Support for recurring salaries, bonuses, and variable compensation
This unified approach allows companies to scale globally without managing multiple vendors or systems.
Supporting High-Growth Startups and Web3 Companies
Rise’s EOR expansion is particularly relevant for:
Startups hiring internationally for the first time
Remote-first companies scaling distributed teams
Organizations requiring flexible payroll infrastructure
Companies transitioning contractors to full-time employees compliantly
With support for 190+ countries, 90+ local currencies, and 100+ cryptocurrencies, Rise provides the infrastructure needed to operate globally from day one.
Security, Compliance, and Scale
Rise’s platform is designed with enterprise-grade compliance and security at its core, including:
SOC 2 certification and GDPR compliance
Multi-factor authentication and encryption
Registered Money Service Business (MSB) status in the United States
These safeguards ensure that companies can expand internationally with confidence while maintaining regulatory compliance across jurisdictions.
Looking Ahead
The expansion to 30+ additional countries by the end of 2026 will further position Rise as a leading infrastructure provider for global hiring, payroll, and compliance.
“The future of work is global, flexible, and multi-currency,” the spokesperson added. “We’re building the infrastructure to support that future, starting with making global employment as seamless as possible.” -Hugo Finkelstein
About Rise
Rise is a global payroll, compliance, and workforce infrastructure platform designed for modern companies. It enables businesses to hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in 190+ countries using both fiat and crypto payment rails. With products including Employer of Record (EOR), Agent of Record (AOR), and Global Contractor Pay, Rise simplifies international workforce management while ensuring full compliance.
Media Contact:
Rise Works Inc.
hello@riseworks.io
https://www.riseworks.io
Rise’s EOR solution is now live in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Cyprus, New Zealand, and South Africa, with plans to expand coverage to 30+ additional countries by the end of 2026.
This expansion marks a significant step in Rise’s mission to simplify global hiring and payroll for modern companies operating across borders.
Enabling Global Hiring Without Entity Setup
Rise’s EOR solution allows companies to hire full-time employees internationally without establishing local legal entities. By acting as the legal employer on behalf of its clients, Rise handles:
Employment contracts and onboarding
Payroll processing and tax filings
Benefits administration
Ongoing compliance with local labor laws
This eliminates the operational and legal complexity traditionally associated with global expansion.
“Global startups don’t have time to navigate fragmented employment laws, tax systems, and entity setup in every market,” said Rise CEO Hugo Finkelstein. “Our EOR expansion is about removing that friction entirely, so companies can hire the best talent anywhere, without delay.”
Built for the Next Generation of Global Teams
Unlike traditional EOR providers, Rise integrates its EOR infrastructure with its broader global payroll system, enabling companies to manage both employees and contractors in a single platform.
Key capabilities include:
Hybrid payroll flexibility — Pay employees in local currency, stablecoins, or cryptocurrency
Automated onboarding — KYC, AML, and employment agreements handled in minutes
Global compliance coverage — Local labor laws, taxes, and filings managed end-to-end
Flexible funding options — Fund payroll via bank accounts or crypto wallets
Custom payment schedules — Support for recurring salaries, bonuses, and variable compensation
This unified approach allows companies to scale globally without managing multiple vendors or systems.
Supporting High-Growth Startups and Web3 Companies
Rise’s EOR expansion is particularly relevant for:
Startups hiring internationally for the first time
Remote-first companies scaling distributed teams
Organizations requiring flexible payroll infrastructure
Companies transitioning contractors to full-time employees compliantly
With support for 190+ countries, 90+ local currencies, and 100+ cryptocurrencies, Rise provides the infrastructure needed to operate globally from day one.
Security, Compliance, and Scale
Rise’s platform is designed with enterprise-grade compliance and security at its core, including:
SOC 2 certification and GDPR compliance
Multi-factor authentication and encryption
Registered Money Service Business (MSB) status in the United States
These safeguards ensure that companies can expand internationally with confidence while maintaining regulatory compliance across jurisdictions.
Looking Ahead
The expansion to 30+ additional countries by the end of 2026 will further position Rise as a leading infrastructure provider for global hiring, payroll, and compliance.
“The future of work is global, flexible, and multi-currency,” the spokesperson added. “We’re building the infrastructure to support that future, starting with making global employment as seamless as possible.” -Hugo Finkelstein
About Rise
Rise is a global payroll, compliance, and workforce infrastructure platform designed for modern companies. It enables businesses to hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in 190+ countries using both fiat and crypto payment rails. With products including Employer of Record (EOR), Agent of Record (AOR), and Global Contractor Pay, Rise simplifies international workforce management while ensuring full compliance.
Media Contact:
Rise Works Inc.
hello@riseworks.io
https://www.riseworks.io
Contact
RiseContact
Austin Heaton
917-455-7310
riseworks.io
Austin Heaton
917-455-7310
riseworks.io
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