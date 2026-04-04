Woman-Owned Green Earth Roofing Solutions to Help Businesses Across Connecticut Preserve Eligibility for Federal Solar Investment Tax Credits
East Windsor, CT, April 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Green Earth Roofing Solutions, a woman-owned commercial solar solutions provider, continues to offer full-service Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) capabilities as part of its comprehensive menu—alongside roofing and electrical services—to help businesses across Connecticut preserve and maximize their eligibility for federal Investment Tax Credits (ITC) while increasing overall return on investment.
As deadlines approach and commercial solar adoption is under pressure, many organizations—and even solar providers—are unknowingly putting projects at risk of losing valuable tax incentives due to improper structuring, insufficient documentation, and failure to meet evolving IRS and federal regulatory requirements, including Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) compliance. Green Earth Roofing Solutions addresses these risks by delivering fully integrated, in-house solutions backed by deep technical expertise and rigorous compliance oversight—ensuring every project is engineered, sourced, and executed to meet applicable federal standards.
“EPC has always been a core part of how we operate,” said a spokesperson for Green Earth Roofing Solutions. “Construction is our foundation—but right now, our focus goes even further. We are deeply focused on helping our clients navigate ITC and FEOC compliance, including safe harboring strategies and start-of-construction requirements that are critical to securing and maintaining eligibility.”
Green Earth Roofing Solutions differentiates itself by delivering highly customized, in-house solutions rather than relying on outsourced labor or standardized system designs. By maintaining direct oversight across engineering, procurement, and construction—as well as roofing and electrical scopes—the company ensures tighter quality control, faster execution, and greater accountability.
This integrated approach allows each project to be specifically designed around the client’s operational needs, facility conditions, and financial objectives—resulting in optimized performance, stronger compliance, and maximized tax credit eligibility.
The team specializes in safe harboring strategies and start-of-construction requirements, helping clients lock in tax credit eligibility, manage timelines, and maintain compliance throughout project development. At the same time, the company proactively evaluates supply chain considerations and sourcing strategies to meet Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) requirements and other federal eligibility standards. This disciplined, proactive approach ensures clients avoid common industry pitfalls and fully protect their access to federal incentives.
As a woman-owned and operated business in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Green Earth Roofing Solutions is dedicated to advancing diversity within the energy sector while delivering best-in-class technical solutions. Partnering with Green Earth Roofing Solutions allows organizations to achieve sustainability and financial objectives while supporting supplier diversity initiatives.
Serving warehouses, manufacturing facilities, office buildings, and retail properties throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, Green Earth Roofing Solutions delivers scalable, compliant, and high-performance solar EPC solutions designed for long-term success.
For more information or to schedule a commercial solar consultation, please visit GERoofingSolutions.com or contact Taylor Scyocurka, at the information below.
About Green Earth Roofing Solutions
Green Earth Roofing Solutions is a woman-owned and operated company specializing in commercial solar services. The company combines engineering expertise, compliant procurement, and disciplined construction with in-house capabilities—delivering fully integrated solutions that reduce costs, secure federal tax incentives, and maximize return on investment.
As deadlines approach and commercial solar adoption is under pressure, many organizations—and even solar providers—are unknowingly putting projects at risk of losing valuable tax incentives due to improper structuring, insufficient documentation, and failure to meet evolving IRS and federal regulatory requirements, including Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) compliance. Green Earth Roofing Solutions addresses these risks by delivering fully integrated, in-house solutions backed by deep technical expertise and rigorous compliance oversight—ensuring every project is engineered, sourced, and executed to meet applicable federal standards.
“EPC has always been a core part of how we operate,” said a spokesperson for Green Earth Roofing Solutions. “Construction is our foundation—but right now, our focus goes even further. We are deeply focused on helping our clients navigate ITC and FEOC compliance, including safe harboring strategies and start-of-construction requirements that are critical to securing and maintaining eligibility.”
Green Earth Roofing Solutions differentiates itself by delivering highly customized, in-house solutions rather than relying on outsourced labor or standardized system designs. By maintaining direct oversight across engineering, procurement, and construction—as well as roofing and electrical scopes—the company ensures tighter quality control, faster execution, and greater accountability.
This integrated approach allows each project to be specifically designed around the client’s operational needs, facility conditions, and financial objectives—resulting in optimized performance, stronger compliance, and maximized tax credit eligibility.
The team specializes in safe harboring strategies and start-of-construction requirements, helping clients lock in tax credit eligibility, manage timelines, and maintain compliance throughout project development. At the same time, the company proactively evaluates supply chain considerations and sourcing strategies to meet Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) requirements and other federal eligibility standards. This disciplined, proactive approach ensures clients avoid common industry pitfalls and fully protect their access to federal incentives.
As a woman-owned and operated business in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Green Earth Roofing Solutions is dedicated to advancing diversity within the energy sector while delivering best-in-class technical solutions. Partnering with Green Earth Roofing Solutions allows organizations to achieve sustainability and financial objectives while supporting supplier diversity initiatives.
Serving warehouses, manufacturing facilities, office buildings, and retail properties throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, Green Earth Roofing Solutions delivers scalable, compliant, and high-performance solar EPC solutions designed for long-term success.
For more information or to schedule a commercial solar consultation, please visit GERoofingSolutions.com or contact Taylor Scyocurka, at the information below.
About Green Earth Roofing Solutions
Green Earth Roofing Solutions is a woman-owned and operated company specializing in commercial solar services. The company combines engineering expertise, compliant procurement, and disciplined construction with in-house capabilities—delivering fully integrated solutions that reduce costs, secure federal tax incentives, and maximize return on investment.
Contact
Green Earth Roofing Solutions LLCContact
Taylor Scyocurka
413-324-6680
geroofingsolutions.com
Taylor Scyocurka
413-324-6680
geroofingsolutions.com
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