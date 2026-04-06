River Valley Smile Center Celebrates Dental Health Week with Local Preschool Visit
Fort Smith, AR, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- River Valley Smile Center proudly participated in Dental Health Week by visiting Little Blessings Preschool and Childcare Center, bringing smiles, education, and fun to local children.
Team members Taylor and Stacey spent the morning with two preschool classes and two toddler classes, sharing the importance of good oral hygiene habits in a way that was engaging and easy for young minds to understand. The visit focused on teaching children why brushing and flossing daily—and visiting the dentist regularly—are key to maintaining healthy smiles.
The event included interactive story time, hands-on activities, and plenty of opportunities for the children to ask questions and learn. Each child also received a new toothbrush and coloring sheets to take home, helping reinforce the lessons in a fun and memorable way.
“We’re so grateful for the opportunity to connect with these kids and help them start building healthy habits early,” said a representative from River Valley Smile Center. “Seeing their excitement and those bright smiles is what it’s all about.”
River Valley Smile Center is committed to supporting the community through education and outreach, especially when it comes to helping children develop lifelong healthy habits.
For more information about River Valley Smile Center or their community initiatives, please visit https://rivervalleysmiles.com.
River Valley Smile Center is a leading dental and orthodontic practice located in Fort Smith. With a commitment to excellence, the center provides a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and more. The experienced team at River Valley Smile Center is dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care and promoting oral health within the community.
Team members Taylor and Stacey spent the morning with two preschool classes and two toddler classes, sharing the importance of good oral hygiene habits in a way that was engaging and easy for young minds to understand. The visit focused on teaching children why brushing and flossing daily—and visiting the dentist regularly—are key to maintaining healthy smiles.
The event included interactive story time, hands-on activities, and plenty of opportunities for the children to ask questions and learn. Each child also received a new toothbrush and coloring sheets to take home, helping reinforce the lessons in a fun and memorable way.
“We’re so grateful for the opportunity to connect with these kids and help them start building healthy habits early,” said a representative from River Valley Smile Center. “Seeing their excitement and those bright smiles is what it’s all about.”
River Valley Smile Center is committed to supporting the community through education and outreach, especially when it comes to helping children develop lifelong healthy habits.
For more information about River Valley Smile Center or their community initiatives, please visit https://rivervalleysmiles.com.
River Valley Smile Center is a leading dental and orthodontic practice located in Fort Smith. With a commitment to excellence, the center provides a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and more. The experienced team at River Valley Smile Center is dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care and promoting oral health within the community.
Contact
River Valley Smile CenterContact
Dr. Charles Liggett
479-646-0706
https://rivervalleysmiles.com
Dr. Charles Liggett
479-646-0706
https://rivervalleysmiles.com
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