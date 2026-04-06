Publisher, CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc., Releases New Book Challenging Assumptions About U.S. Housing Energy Costs
Douglas K Shamlin presents a bold examination of why homes consume excessive energy and 6 standards that solve the problem of high energy bills.
Cary, NC, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Author Douglas K Shamlin has released The Clean Standard: The Dark Truth Behind Your Energy Bill, a new nonfiction book examining the structural factors that influence residential energy use and long-term household expenses.
The book takes a closer look at why energy costs are widely accepted as a standard part of homeownership and explores the conditions that shape those outcomes. Drawing on industry observations and historical patterns, Shamlin presents an alternative way of understanding how energy demand is created and sustained.
Instead of emphasizing small behavioral changes, The Clean Standard directs attention toward the broader systems that determine how homes perform over time. It examines why commonly accepted solutions often produce limited results and why energy costs continue to rise despite advances in technology.
At the center of the book is a framework of six graded performance standards designed to introduce clarity and consistency into how residential energy performance is evaluated. These standards are designed to introduce greater transparency into residential energy use and provide a consistent way to evaluate efficiency, durability and long-term cost implications.
“Energy costs are often treated as fixed,” said Douglas K Shamlin, author of The Clean Standard. “This book examines the factors that shape those costs and offers a framework for understanding them more clearly.”
Written for homeowners, real estate professionals and energy stakeholders, The Clean Standard contributes to ongoing discussions about housing affordability, energy efficiency and long-term sustainability.
The book is currently available on Amazon.
About Douglas K Shamlin
Douglas K Shamlin is the CEO/Founder of CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc. and an author focused on redefining residential energy performance through measurable standards and long-term cost awareness.
The book takes a closer look at why energy costs are widely accepted as a standard part of homeownership and explores the conditions that shape those outcomes. Drawing on industry observations and historical patterns, Shamlin presents an alternative way of understanding how energy demand is created and sustained.
Instead of emphasizing small behavioral changes, The Clean Standard directs attention toward the broader systems that determine how homes perform over time. It examines why commonly accepted solutions often produce limited results and why energy costs continue to rise despite advances in technology.
At the center of the book is a framework of six graded performance standards designed to introduce clarity and consistency into how residential energy performance is evaluated. These standards are designed to introduce greater transparency into residential energy use and provide a consistent way to evaluate efficiency, durability and long-term cost implications.
“Energy costs are often treated as fixed,” said Douglas K Shamlin, author of The Clean Standard. “This book examines the factors that shape those costs and offers a framework for understanding them more clearly.”
Written for homeowners, real estate professionals and energy stakeholders, The Clean Standard contributes to ongoing discussions about housing affordability, energy efficiency and long-term sustainability.
The book is currently available on Amazon.
About Douglas K Shamlin
Douglas K Shamlin is the CEO/Founder of CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc. and an author focused on redefining residential energy performance through measurable standards and long-term cost awareness.
Contact
CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc.Contact
Douglas K Shamlin
202-422-7242
CarbonLessEnergy.com
Douglas K Shamlin
202-422-7242
CarbonLessEnergy.com
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