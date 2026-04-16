Willamette Valley Moving Highlights Ongoing Concerns About Uncertified Household Goods Movers in Oregon
As Oregon updates enforcement rules for household goods movers, Willamette Valley Moving is encouraging consumers to verify mover certification and understand the protections that apply when hiring a licensed company.
Portland, OR, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Willamette Valley Moving, a licensed Oregon household goods mover, is highlighting ongoing concerns about uncertified moving activity in the state and encouraging consumers to verify that any company they hire is properly authorized to operate.
The company says the issue remains important for both Oregon consumers and licensed moving businesses, particularly as state regulators have recently updated enforcement rules intended to strengthen oversight of household goods movers.
Under Oregon law, companies transporting household goods within the state are required to be certified and to comply with applicable regulations, including insurance, vehicle registration, and tariff requirements. These rules are intended to promote transparency and consumer protection in the moving industry.
(https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDOT/bulletins/3e6d631) (https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDOT/bulletins/3ff4a85)
According to Willamette Valley Moving, uncertified operators can create confusion for consumers and present challenges for licensed movers that are working to comply with Oregon requirements. The company says this has remained an ongoing concern within the industry.
Beginning January 1, 2026, updated Oregon rules took effect that include increased civil penalties related to unauthorized household goods moving activity and changes to the state's enforcement approach. Willamette Valley Moving said these updates reflect continued attention to the issue and may help support consumer protection efforts.
The company also noted that state enforcement actions in 2025 brought additional attention to unauthorized moving activity in Oregon. Even so, Willamette Valley Moving believes consumer awareness remains an important part of addressing the problem.
"As a licensed Oregon mover, we believe it is important for consumers to understand that not all moving companies operate under the same requirements," said Willamette Valley Moving. "Verifying a mover's certification status is one of the best ways customers can help protect themselves before booking service."
Willamette Valley Moving said that choosing a properly certified mover can help consumers better understand the standards and requirements that apply to their move.
How Consumers Can Protect Themselves
Willamette Valley Moving encourages customers to confirm that a mover is properly certified before scheduling service. Consumers can review registration information and consumer resources through the Oregon Department of Transportation's Household Goods Moving webpage:
https://www.oregon.gov/odot/MCT/Pages/Household-Goods-Moving.aspx
The company says the issue remains important for both Oregon consumers and licensed moving businesses, particularly as state regulators have recently updated enforcement rules intended to strengthen oversight of household goods movers.
Under Oregon law, companies transporting household goods within the state are required to be certified and to comply with applicable regulations, including insurance, vehicle registration, and tariff requirements. These rules are intended to promote transparency and consumer protection in the moving industry.
(https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDOT/bulletins/3e6d631) (https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDOT/bulletins/3ff4a85)
According to Willamette Valley Moving, uncertified operators can create confusion for consumers and present challenges for licensed movers that are working to comply with Oregon requirements. The company says this has remained an ongoing concern within the industry.
Beginning January 1, 2026, updated Oregon rules took effect that include increased civil penalties related to unauthorized household goods moving activity and changes to the state's enforcement approach. Willamette Valley Moving said these updates reflect continued attention to the issue and may help support consumer protection efforts.
The company also noted that state enforcement actions in 2025 brought additional attention to unauthorized moving activity in Oregon. Even so, Willamette Valley Moving believes consumer awareness remains an important part of addressing the problem.
"As a licensed Oregon mover, we believe it is important for consumers to understand that not all moving companies operate under the same requirements," said Willamette Valley Moving. "Verifying a mover's certification status is one of the best ways customers can help protect themselves before booking service."
Willamette Valley Moving said that choosing a properly certified mover can help consumers better understand the standards and requirements that apply to their move.
How Consumers Can Protect Themselves
Willamette Valley Moving encourages customers to confirm that a mover is properly certified before scheduling service. Consumers can review registration information and consumer resources through the Oregon Department of Transportation's Household Goods Moving webpage:
https://www.oregon.gov/odot/MCT/Pages/Household-Goods-Moving.aspx
Contact
Willamette Valley Moving, Inc.Contact
R.J. Campbell
(503) 621-0442
https://www.willamettevalleymoving.com/
R.J. Campbell
(503) 621-0442
https://www.willamettevalleymoving.com/
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