Empress Travel Club Earns Virtuoso’s Top Producing Small Agency Award
Empress Travel Club earned Virtuoso’s Top Producing Small Agency (Specialty) award at its 2026 U.S. Forum, recognizing exceptional sales and impact. The boutique agency stands out for crafting personalized, luxury travel experiences with exclusive perks, insider access, and seamless service—delivering unforgettable journeys tailored to each client.
Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- VIRTUOSO HONORS EMPRESS TRAVEL CLUB WITH A U.S. REGIONAL
AWARD FOR TOP PRODUCING SPECIALTY MEMBER IN RECOGNITION OF THEIR EXCEPTIONAL CONTRIBUTION
Virtuoso, the leading global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, presented its third annual regional Virtuoso Awards at its U.S. Forum, which took place January 28-30 at Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Empress Travel Club was among the network’s most esteemed U.S. travel agency members and preferred partners honored with a regional award. These recognitions were given to those that set the standard in their given category based on sales performance within the network.
The sold-out event brought together more than 380 attendees, including owners and managers from Virtuoso’s U.S. travel agency members and preferred partners from around the world. Awards were announced during Friday’s Closing Session.
To ensure a more equitable awards environment for its broad and diverse membership, Virtuoso honored agencies across Large, Medium and Small categories. This approach acknowledges a wider range of agency sizes for their contributions.
Empress Travel Club received the award for Top Producing Small Agency in the Specialty category, which honors a Virtuoso member and partner with the highest overall network sales in a respective category.
Empress Travel Club is a boutique, membership-based luxury travel agency specializing in highly personalized, experience-driven journeys for discerning clients around the world. With a focus on bespoke itinerary design, insider access and seamless service, the agency curates immersive travel experiences tailored to each client’s unique preferences. As a proud member of the Virtuoso network, Empress Travel Club leverages its global partnerships to provide exclusive amenities, upgrades and extraordinary opportunities that elevate every journey.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Virtuoso with this award,” said Stephanie Malakie, founder & CEO of Empress Travel Club. “Our partnership with Virtuoso is fundamental to how we serve our clients. We pride ourselves on building lasting relationships and delivering highly attentive, personalized service with round-the-clock support. This recognition is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the strength of the relationships we’ve built across the Virtuoso network.”
Virtuoso wishes to congratulate Empress Travel Club and thank them for their invaluable contribution to the success of the Virtuoso network. While the U.S. held the first regional awards for the year, additional awards will be announced at each Forum around the world: Canada Forum in Calgary (February 10-12), Latin America & the Caribbean Forum in Lima (March 2-4), United Kingdom & Ireland Forum in Lisbon (March 9-10), Continental Europe Forum in Lisbon (March 11-13), Australia & New Zealand Forum in Auckland (March 23-26), Greater China Forum in Bali (April 1-2) and North & Southeast Asia Forum in Bali (April 2-3). Virtuoso’s coveted Global Awards will continue to recognize top members and partners at Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas (August 8–14), and the network’s highest honor, the Pinnacle Event, will once again celebrate extraordinary preferred‑partner production through an exclusive, fully hosted experience for qualifying advisors.
For more details on Virtuoso’s network of the world’s best travel agencies, advisors and preferred partners, please visit www.Virtuoso.com.
About Virtuoso
Virtuoso is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,500 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Annual sales of (U.S.) $35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.
Media Contacts:
Misty Belles, Virtuoso – Vice President, Global Public Relations
+1.202.553.8817 / mbelles@virtuoso.com
Lauren Wintemberg
Alice Marshall Public Relations – Vice President
+1.212.861.4031 / lauren@alicemarshall.com
AWARD FOR TOP PRODUCING SPECIALTY MEMBER IN RECOGNITION OF THEIR EXCEPTIONAL CONTRIBUTION
Virtuoso, the leading global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, presented its third annual regional Virtuoso Awards at its U.S. Forum, which took place January 28-30 at Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Empress Travel Club was among the network’s most esteemed U.S. travel agency members and preferred partners honored with a regional award. These recognitions were given to those that set the standard in their given category based on sales performance within the network.
The sold-out event brought together more than 380 attendees, including owners and managers from Virtuoso’s U.S. travel agency members and preferred partners from around the world. Awards were announced during Friday’s Closing Session.
To ensure a more equitable awards environment for its broad and diverse membership, Virtuoso honored agencies across Large, Medium and Small categories. This approach acknowledges a wider range of agency sizes for their contributions.
Empress Travel Club received the award for Top Producing Small Agency in the Specialty category, which honors a Virtuoso member and partner with the highest overall network sales in a respective category.
Empress Travel Club is a boutique, membership-based luxury travel agency specializing in highly personalized, experience-driven journeys for discerning clients around the world. With a focus on bespoke itinerary design, insider access and seamless service, the agency curates immersive travel experiences tailored to each client’s unique preferences. As a proud member of the Virtuoso network, Empress Travel Club leverages its global partnerships to provide exclusive amenities, upgrades and extraordinary opportunities that elevate every journey.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Virtuoso with this award,” said Stephanie Malakie, founder & CEO of Empress Travel Club. “Our partnership with Virtuoso is fundamental to how we serve our clients. We pride ourselves on building lasting relationships and delivering highly attentive, personalized service with round-the-clock support. This recognition is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the strength of the relationships we’ve built across the Virtuoso network.”
Virtuoso wishes to congratulate Empress Travel Club and thank them for their invaluable contribution to the success of the Virtuoso network. While the U.S. held the first regional awards for the year, additional awards will be announced at each Forum around the world: Canada Forum in Calgary (February 10-12), Latin America & the Caribbean Forum in Lima (March 2-4), United Kingdom & Ireland Forum in Lisbon (March 9-10), Continental Europe Forum in Lisbon (March 11-13), Australia & New Zealand Forum in Auckland (March 23-26), Greater China Forum in Bali (April 1-2) and North & Southeast Asia Forum in Bali (April 2-3). Virtuoso’s coveted Global Awards will continue to recognize top members and partners at Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas (August 8–14), and the network’s highest honor, the Pinnacle Event, will once again celebrate extraordinary preferred‑partner production through an exclusive, fully hosted experience for qualifying advisors.
For more details on Virtuoso’s network of the world’s best travel agencies, advisors and preferred partners, please visit www.Virtuoso.com.
About Virtuoso
Virtuoso is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,500 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Annual sales of (U.S.) $35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.
Media Contacts:
Misty Belles, Virtuoso – Vice President, Global Public Relations
+1.202.553.8817 / mbelles@virtuoso.com
Lauren Wintemberg
Alice Marshall Public Relations – Vice President
+1.212.861.4031 / lauren@alicemarshall.com
Contact
Empress Travel ClubContact
Stephanie Malakie
818-860 4480
www.empresstravelclub.com
Stephanie Malakie
818-860 4480
www.empresstravelclub.com
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