Secrets Loom within the Halls of Breaker’s Ridge Mansion in New Novella, "The House on Breaker’s Ridge"
BookLogix announces the release of the latest Young Writers Contest winner's book. Anastasia Brown's debut, "The House on Breaker's Ridge," is out now.
Alpharetta, GA, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Anastasia Brown, winner of the BookLogix Young Writers Contest, is pleased to announce the release of her debut novella, "The House on Breaker’s Ridge."
Some houses keep their secrets. Breaker’s Ridge does not. When the master of the mysterious Breaker’s Ridge estate suddenly dies, young Ella and her family find themselves the new owners of the hundred-year-old mansion. However, not all within the strange estate is as it seems, and now Ella and her siblings must unearth the secrets buried beneath its ancient architecture.
Debut author Anastasia Brown leads readers on a classical mystery full of humor and hijinks in her debut novella, "The House on Breaker’s Ridge." This timeless, Scooby-Doo style adventure is ideal for readers of any age, thanks to its family-friendly content and playful sense of humor.
Anastasia began her writing journey at just nine years old, taking a writing class with her cousin in their hometown of New Castle, Pennsylvania. She began exploring various styles, writing multiple novels, short stories, and poetry, and pulling inspiration from her large, rambunctious family. The House on Breaker’s Ridge reflects this unique and special dynamic of family while helping readers find beauty and wonder in the ordinary every day.
"The House on Breaker’s Ridge" is now available on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and Shop.BookLogix.com.
About BookLogix:
BookLogix is a professional publishing house that supports authors and independent publishers. Located in Alpharetta, GA, BookLogix publishes a variety of fiction and nonfiction books. Learn more at BookLogix.com.
Some houses keep their secrets. Breaker’s Ridge does not. When the master of the mysterious Breaker’s Ridge estate suddenly dies, young Ella and her family find themselves the new owners of the hundred-year-old mansion. However, not all within the strange estate is as it seems, and now Ella and her siblings must unearth the secrets buried beneath its ancient architecture.
Debut author Anastasia Brown leads readers on a classical mystery full of humor and hijinks in her debut novella, "The House on Breaker’s Ridge." This timeless, Scooby-Doo style adventure is ideal for readers of any age, thanks to its family-friendly content and playful sense of humor.
Anastasia began her writing journey at just nine years old, taking a writing class with her cousin in their hometown of New Castle, Pennsylvania. She began exploring various styles, writing multiple novels, short stories, and poetry, and pulling inspiration from her large, rambunctious family. The House on Breaker’s Ridge reflects this unique and special dynamic of family while helping readers find beauty and wonder in the ordinary every day.
"The House on Breaker’s Ridge" is now available on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and Shop.BookLogix.com.
About BookLogix:
BookLogix is a professional publishing house that supports authors and independent publishers. Located in Alpharetta, GA, BookLogix publishes a variety of fiction and nonfiction books. Learn more at BookLogix.com.
Contact
BookLogixContact
Angela DeCaires
470-239-8547
booklogix.com
Angela DeCaires
470-239-8547
booklogix.com
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