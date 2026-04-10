Ella Rivkin Featured in DOTmed Healthcare Business News, Reveals 5 Key Financial Metrics Transforming Medical Practice Profitability
Ella Rivkin, Founder of ERPS Group, was featured in DOTmed Healthcare Business News, outlining five key financial metrics every medical practice owner should track monthly. Her article helps physicians improve cash flow, profitability, and decision-making by focusing on simple, data-driven insights to strengthen long-term financial health.
New York, NY, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ella Rivkin, financial strategist and Founder & CEO of ERPS Group, has been featured in DOTmed Healthcare Business News with her latest article, “The Five Financial Metrics Every Medical Practice Owner Should Track Monthly.” The article delivers a practical framework designed to help medical practice owners improve cash flow, strengthen profitability, and gain financial clarity through consistent, data-driven decision-making.
As healthcare practices navigate rising operational costs, reimbursement pressures, and increasing administrative complexity, many physicians lack real-time visibility into their financial performance. Rivkin’s article addresses this gap by outlining five essential metrics that provide a clear, actionable snapshot of a practice’s financial health, without requiring complex reporting systems.
“Financial success in a medical practice doesn’t come from working harder, it comes from understanding your numbers,” said Rivkin. “When you consistently track the right metrics, you can identify inefficiencies early, improve collections, and make confident decisions that support long-term growth.”
The article highlights five critical performance indicators every practice owner should monitor monthly:
Net Collection Rate – Measures how much of expected revenue is successfully collected
Days in Accounts Receivable (AR) – Tracks how quickly payments are received
Operating Margin – Evaluates true profitability after operating expenses
Revenue per Patient Visit – Determines the average value generated per appointment
Overhead Ratio – Identifies what percentage of revenue is consumed by operating costs
Industry benchmarks referenced in the article indicate that high-performing practices typically maintain a 95%–99% net collection rate, fewer than 40 days in accounts receivable, and operating margins between 10%–20%, while overhead often ranges from 55%–70% depending on specialty.
Rivkin emphasizes that many practice owners review financial data too infrequently, often quarterly or only during tax season, leading to delayed insights and missed opportunities. By contrast, tracking these five metrics monthly allows practice owners to identify small financial shifts early, such as declining revenue per visit, rising overhead, or increasing delays in collections, before they significantly impact the business.
The article also highlights how external factors such as reimbursement changes from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services can influence revenue trends, reinforcing the importance of ongoing financial monitoring.
By simplifying financial oversight into a manageable monthly “dashboard,” Rivkin provides healthcare entrepreneurs with a sustainable approach to maintaining both operational efficiency and long-term financial stability.
This feature further reinforces Rivkin’s position as a leading authority in financial strategy for health and wellness business owners, aligning with her mission to help entrepreneurs make more, keep more, and build lasting wealth.
The full article is available at:
https://www.dotmed.com/news/story/66140
Medical practice owners and healthcare entrepreneurs seeking to uncover hidden cash flow, optimize tax strategies, and improve financial performance can learn more at:
https://www.erpsgroup.com
About Ella Rivkin
Ella Rivkin is a Tax Strategist, 10X Business Coach, Real Estate Investor, and Founder & CEO of ERPS Group. With over 27 years of experience, she helps business owners make more, keep more, and build lasting wealth. Rivkin has helped entrepreneurs uncover $10,000–$50,000 per month in hidden cash flow while reducing taxes and strengthening long-term business sustainability.
Media Contact:
ERPS Group
Email: info@erpsgroup.com
Website: https://www.erpsgroup.com
As healthcare practices navigate rising operational costs, reimbursement pressures, and increasing administrative complexity, many physicians lack real-time visibility into their financial performance. Rivkin’s article addresses this gap by outlining five essential metrics that provide a clear, actionable snapshot of a practice’s financial health, without requiring complex reporting systems.
“Financial success in a medical practice doesn’t come from working harder, it comes from understanding your numbers,” said Rivkin. “When you consistently track the right metrics, you can identify inefficiencies early, improve collections, and make confident decisions that support long-term growth.”
The article highlights five critical performance indicators every practice owner should monitor monthly:
Net Collection Rate – Measures how much of expected revenue is successfully collected
Days in Accounts Receivable (AR) – Tracks how quickly payments are received
Operating Margin – Evaluates true profitability after operating expenses
Revenue per Patient Visit – Determines the average value generated per appointment
Overhead Ratio – Identifies what percentage of revenue is consumed by operating costs
Industry benchmarks referenced in the article indicate that high-performing practices typically maintain a 95%–99% net collection rate, fewer than 40 days in accounts receivable, and operating margins between 10%–20%, while overhead often ranges from 55%–70% depending on specialty.
Rivkin emphasizes that many practice owners review financial data too infrequently, often quarterly or only during tax season, leading to delayed insights and missed opportunities. By contrast, tracking these five metrics monthly allows practice owners to identify small financial shifts early, such as declining revenue per visit, rising overhead, or increasing delays in collections, before they significantly impact the business.
The article also highlights how external factors such as reimbursement changes from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services can influence revenue trends, reinforcing the importance of ongoing financial monitoring.
By simplifying financial oversight into a manageable monthly “dashboard,” Rivkin provides healthcare entrepreneurs with a sustainable approach to maintaining both operational efficiency and long-term financial stability.
This feature further reinforces Rivkin’s position as a leading authority in financial strategy for health and wellness business owners, aligning with her mission to help entrepreneurs make more, keep more, and build lasting wealth.
The full article is available at:
https://www.dotmed.com/news/story/66140
Medical practice owners and healthcare entrepreneurs seeking to uncover hidden cash flow, optimize tax strategies, and improve financial performance can learn more at:
https://www.erpsgroup.com
About Ella Rivkin
Ella Rivkin is a Tax Strategist, 10X Business Coach, Real Estate Investor, and Founder & CEO of ERPS Group. With over 27 years of experience, she helps business owners make more, keep more, and build lasting wealth. Rivkin has helped entrepreneurs uncover $10,000–$50,000 per month in hidden cash flow while reducing taxes and strengthening long-term business sustainability.
Media Contact:
ERPS Group
Email: info@erpsgroup.com
Website: https://www.erpsgroup.com
Contact
ERPS GroupContact
Ella Rivkin
954-255-3848
www.erpsgroup.com
www.ellarivkin.com
Ella Rivkin
954-255-3848
www.erpsgroup.com
www.ellarivkin.com
Categories