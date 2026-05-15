Skillsline and Greater Health Now Partner with Triumph Treatment Services to Champion Workforce Development Through Innovative Pilot Program
Triumph Treatment Services, in partnership with Greater Health Now and Skillsline, completed a workforce development pilot in Yakima, WA, focused on building human skills among behavioral health staff. Nearly 100 employees participated, showing strong engagement and measurable growth in areas like emotional intelligence and resilience, supporting improved workforce retention and quality of care.
Yakima, WA, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Triumph Treatment Services, a trusted provider of residential and outpatient behavioral health care in Washington’s Yakima Valley, has completed a workforce development pilot in partnership with Greater Health Now (GHN) and Skillsline. This initiative placed human skills at the center of professional development, reinforcing Triumph’s commitment to its core values: Heart, Excellence, Inclusivity, and Integrity. The pilot was made possible through the support of GHN and their commitment to foster meaningful community-led collaboration that leads to equitable well-being.
Launched in 2024, the program aimed to strengthen behavioral health services by investing in staff through structured personal and professional development. Nearly 100 Triumph employees—from residential aides to leadership—participated in microlearning modules on growth mindset, emotional intelligence, adaptability, and self-knowledge, complemented by facilitated discussions using Skillsline resources.
Key Outcomes:
- 1,500+ micro-lessons completed by 98 Triumph staff members.
- Measurable growth in five dimensions of self-agency: Growth Mindset, Accountability, Emotional Intelligence, Resilience & Well-Being, and Self-Knowledge & Motivation.
- High engagement: Three out of four participants agreed the program was a worthwhile use of time; two-thirds valued the discussions and felt motivated by personal growth opportunities.
“Investing in our team’s development is essential to delivering compassionate, high-quality care,” said Jolene Seda, CEO of Triumph Treatment Services. “This initiative highlights our commitment to fostering personal and professional growth, providing invaluable skill-building opportunities that will benefit our employees now and in the future.”
The pilot underscores the importance of workforce investment in an industry facing critical staffing shortages. By creating a culture where employees feel seen, supported, and developed, Triumph is setting a new standard for retention and engagement in behavioral health.
Looking Ahead: GHN is exploring regional implementation as part of its talent pipeline strategy to strengthen the behavioral health workforce.
About Skillsline
Skillsline provides organizations with practical, accessible tools to help employees grow the human skills that drive success—such as communication, self-management, and collaboration—through short, science- informed lessons that fit seamlessly into the workday.
About Triumph Treatment Services
Triumph Treatment Services is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that offers a continuum of care for substance use and mental health treatment. We serve individuals and families from across the state of Washington through intensive inpatient and long-term residential programs, outpatient mental health services, intensive outpatient services, family support groups, assessment and referral, case management, housing interventions, and the Parent-Child Assistance Program. In 2024, Triumph served 1,974 individuals.
About Greater Health Now
Greater Health Now is an Accountable Community of Health dedicated to increasing access to community services and strengthening the workforce that delivers those services. GHN works collaboratively across sectors to improve health outcomes and build sustainable systems of care.
Launched in 2024, the program aimed to strengthen behavioral health services by investing in staff through structured personal and professional development. Nearly 100 Triumph employees—from residential aides to leadership—participated in microlearning modules on growth mindset, emotional intelligence, adaptability, and self-knowledge, complemented by facilitated discussions using Skillsline resources.
Key Outcomes:
- 1,500+ micro-lessons completed by 98 Triumph staff members.
- Measurable growth in five dimensions of self-agency: Growth Mindset, Accountability, Emotional Intelligence, Resilience & Well-Being, and Self-Knowledge & Motivation.
- High engagement: Three out of four participants agreed the program was a worthwhile use of time; two-thirds valued the discussions and felt motivated by personal growth opportunities.
“Investing in our team’s development is essential to delivering compassionate, high-quality care,” said Jolene Seda, CEO of Triumph Treatment Services. “This initiative highlights our commitment to fostering personal and professional growth, providing invaluable skill-building opportunities that will benefit our employees now and in the future.”
The pilot underscores the importance of workforce investment in an industry facing critical staffing shortages. By creating a culture where employees feel seen, supported, and developed, Triumph is setting a new standard for retention and engagement in behavioral health.
Looking Ahead: GHN is exploring regional implementation as part of its talent pipeline strategy to strengthen the behavioral health workforce.
About Skillsline
Skillsline provides organizations with practical, accessible tools to help employees grow the human skills that drive success—such as communication, self-management, and collaboration—through short, science- informed lessons that fit seamlessly into the workday.
About Triumph Treatment Services
Triumph Treatment Services is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that offers a continuum of care for substance use and mental health treatment. We serve individuals and families from across the state of Washington through intensive inpatient and long-term residential programs, outpatient mental health services, intensive outpatient services, family support groups, assessment and referral, case management, housing interventions, and the Parent-Child Assistance Program. In 2024, Triumph served 1,974 individuals.
About Greater Health Now
Greater Health Now is an Accountable Community of Health dedicated to increasing access to community services and strengthening the workforce that delivers those services. GHN works collaboratively across sectors to improve health outcomes and build sustainable systems of care.
Contact
SkillslineContact
Courtney Reilly
972-567-7106
https://skillsline.co
Courtney Reilly
972-567-7106
https://skillsline.co
Multimedia
Investing in the Healthcare Workforce: Pilot Wrap-up Report
A pilot by Greater Health Now, Triumph, and Skillsline used microlearning and discussion to build human skills in behavioral health staff, showing strong engagement, measurable growth, and improved employee support in a high-turnover field.
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