EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification

Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments.