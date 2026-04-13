EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification
Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments.
McKinney, TX, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for the residential and commercial building envelope, is proud to announce that all of the EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam insulation products have achieved PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek, confirming that these products are free of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
This certification validates that EnviroSeal OC Platinum, EnviroSeal OCX, and EnviroSeal OC PRO do not contain PFAS compounds and meet the strict testing and verification requirements from Intertek. This certification helps manufacturers demonstrate transparency in their formulations while giving builders, contractors, and homeowners confidence that the products they use align with evolving environmental and health expectations.
“Achieving PFAS‑Free Certification for our EnviroSeal open‑cell products reflects our ongoing commitment to responsible product development and transparency,” said Kevin Wiacek, Vice President of Brand and Product Development. “Builders and contractors want materials they can trust, and homeowners want confidence that what’s going into their walls supports a healthier home. This certification, combined with our industry‑leading ultra‑low VOC technology, reinforces that EnviroSeal products are designed to deliver high performance, while contributing to cleaner indoor air and greater peace of mind.”
Intertek’s PFAS‑Free Certification program provides independent verification through testing, manufacturing review, and ongoing compliance monitoring. As part of this process, Quadrant conducted a comprehensive review of its production procedures to identify and eliminate any potential sources of cross‑contamination. Products that earn the certification have demonstrated that PFAS chemicals are not intentionally added during formulation and production, and that Total Organic Fluorine (TOF) is not present above limits of laboratory detection.
By achieving this certification, Quadrant continues to strengthen its commitment responsible manufacturing, consistent performance, and continuous improvement.
About Quadrant Performance Materials
QPM is a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for residential and commercial construction. We brought together the best and most experienced team in spray foam to provide unprecedented levels of value that elevate the industry. Quadrant helps our customers grow and become more profitable by delivering industry-leading products, knowledge, and exceptional customer service.
www.envirosealinsulation.com
This certification validates that EnviroSeal OC Platinum, EnviroSeal OCX, and EnviroSeal OC PRO do not contain PFAS compounds and meet the strict testing and verification requirements from Intertek. This certification helps manufacturers demonstrate transparency in their formulations while giving builders, contractors, and homeowners confidence that the products they use align with evolving environmental and health expectations.
“Achieving PFAS‑Free Certification for our EnviroSeal open‑cell products reflects our ongoing commitment to responsible product development and transparency,” said Kevin Wiacek, Vice President of Brand and Product Development. “Builders and contractors want materials they can trust, and homeowners want confidence that what’s going into their walls supports a healthier home. This certification, combined with our industry‑leading ultra‑low VOC technology, reinforces that EnviroSeal products are designed to deliver high performance, while contributing to cleaner indoor air and greater peace of mind.”
Intertek’s PFAS‑Free Certification program provides independent verification through testing, manufacturing review, and ongoing compliance monitoring. As part of this process, Quadrant conducted a comprehensive review of its production procedures to identify and eliminate any potential sources of cross‑contamination. Products that earn the certification have demonstrated that PFAS chemicals are not intentionally added during formulation and production, and that Total Organic Fluorine (TOF) is not present above limits of laboratory detection.
By achieving this certification, Quadrant continues to strengthen its commitment responsible manufacturing, consistent performance, and continuous improvement.
About Quadrant Performance Materials
QPM is a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for residential and commercial construction. We brought together the best and most experienced team in spray foam to provide unprecedented levels of value that elevate the industry. Quadrant helps our customers grow and become more profitable by delivering industry-leading products, knowledge, and exceptional customer service.
www.envirosealinsulation.com
Contact
Quadrant Performance MaterialsContact
Jessica Grayek
972-542-0072
https://EnviroSealInsulation.com
Jessica Grayek
972-542-0072
https://EnviroSealInsulation.com
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