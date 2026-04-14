actAVA.ai to Participate as Featured Speaker in Suncoast Ventures Gateway Conference on Healthcare Innovation

actAVA.ai will sponsor and speak at the Suncoast Ventures 2nd Annual Gateway Conference in San Francisco on April 14–15, 2026. CEO Kevin Riley will lead the panel “The Moneyball Guide to Winning the World Series of AI” to address the AI technology-readiness gap. actAVA's KORA agent factory enables healthcare organizations to deploy production-grade, model-independent AI agents safely at scale.