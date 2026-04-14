actAVA.ai to Participate as Featured Speaker in Suncoast Ventures Gateway Conference on Healthcare Innovation
actAVA.ai will sponsor and speak at the Suncoast Ventures 2nd Annual Gateway Conference in San Francisco on April 14–15, 2026. CEO Kevin Riley will lead the panel “The Moneyball Guide to Winning the World Series of AI” to address the AI technology-readiness gap. actAVA's KORA agent factory enables healthcare organizations to deploy production-grade, model-independent AI agents safely at scale.
Pleasanton, CA, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- actAVA.ai, the leading AI orchestration platform for healthcare enterprises, today announced its participation as a sponsor and featured speaker in the Suncoast Ventures 2nd Annual Gateway Conference, being held April 14 – 15 in San Francisco, CA. The conference will bring together builders, decision-makers, and catalysts for change—including payers, policy makers, and providers—to identify AI solutions. These solutions will focus on implementation within existing workflows to deliver measurable impact and align with provider incentives.
“We are delighted to participate in the Gateway Conference, a highly curated environment for thought leaders in the healthcare space,” said Kevin Riley, Co-Founder and CEO of actAVA.ai. “Our mission is to simplify the complexity of AI orchestration. Collaborating with payers and providers to ensure agents are are safe, compliant, and impactful is paramount to realzinhg the full value of AI in healthcare.
In theme of the event held in the Giants Stadium at Oracle Park, Riley will be leading a panel entitled, “The Moneyball Guide to Winning the World Series of AI.” The most important shift in healthcare AI isn’t about better models, it’s about who gets to build, integrate, and deploy them. Models are becoming a commodity. What matters now is who controls the layer above: the ability to choose, orchestrate, and optimize the right model for any given task.
At the event, actAVA.ai is speaking on the AI Technology Readiness Gap by providing healthcare organizations with the understanding needed to build, test and deploy production-grade AI agents. actAVA’s KORA agent factory allows health systems and health plans to create, customize, and scale their own AI agents, fully integrated with their systems of record, AI policies, workflows, knowledge bases, and LLMs of choice. “Because actAVA is model-independent, we help our customers avoid vendor lock-in and reliance on a mega-tech’s roadmap,” says Riley.
About actAVA.ai: actAVA is the only agent-lifecycle platform, purpose-built for healthcare, enabling organizations to move AI from pilot to production across enterprise operations without taking on more risks or unpredictable costs. It gives healthcare leaders control of the full lifecycle, safe orchestration across systems, and measurable ROI from day one, so every agent is specialized, auditable, and built to scale.
For more information, visit: actAVA.ai
Media Contact: media@actava.ai
“We are delighted to participate in the Gateway Conference, a highly curated environment for thought leaders in the healthcare space,” said Kevin Riley, Co-Founder and CEO of actAVA.ai. “Our mission is to simplify the complexity of AI orchestration. Collaborating with payers and providers to ensure agents are are safe, compliant, and impactful is paramount to realzinhg the full value of AI in healthcare.
In theme of the event held in the Giants Stadium at Oracle Park, Riley will be leading a panel entitled, “The Moneyball Guide to Winning the World Series of AI.” The most important shift in healthcare AI isn’t about better models, it’s about who gets to build, integrate, and deploy them. Models are becoming a commodity. What matters now is who controls the layer above: the ability to choose, orchestrate, and optimize the right model for any given task.
At the event, actAVA.ai is speaking on the AI Technology Readiness Gap by providing healthcare organizations with the understanding needed to build, test and deploy production-grade AI agents. actAVA’s KORA agent factory allows health systems and health plans to create, customize, and scale their own AI agents, fully integrated with their systems of record, AI policies, workflows, knowledge bases, and LLMs of choice. “Because actAVA is model-independent, we help our customers avoid vendor lock-in and reliance on a mega-tech’s roadmap,” says Riley.
About actAVA.ai: actAVA is the only agent-lifecycle platform, purpose-built for healthcare, enabling organizations to move AI from pilot to production across enterprise operations without taking on more risks or unpredictable costs. It gives healthcare leaders control of the full lifecycle, safe orchestration across systems, and measurable ROI from day one, so every agent is specialized, auditable, and built to scale.
For more information, visit: actAVA.ai
Media Contact: media@actava.ai
Contact
actAVA.aiContact
Kevin Riley
512-663-5828
actava.ai/
Kevin Riley
512-663-5828
actava.ai/
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