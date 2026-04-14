Amanda Campbell Cooley Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Laurel, MS, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Campbell Cooley of Laurel, Mississippi, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction recognizes her dedication and achievements in the field of education. She will be featured in the spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Amanda Campbell Cooley
Amanda Campbell Cooley is an educator and founder of United Dreams Christian Learning Center. Funded by generous donors and partners, the school provides education free of charge to children in preschool, kindergarten and first-12th grades. Cooley is driven by a calling to help individuals reach their full potential, finding fulfillment in seeing others not only live, but thrive. Her vision for the future includes establishing a GED and trade center, offering ACE college degrees, creating a family resource center, and developing a STEM lab to further support her community.
In addition, Cooley is also a certified life coach, board-certified Christian counselor, and a published author. Recently, she authored five books, co-authored two books, and authored one biography.
Recognized with several honors, Cooley is the recipient of the Humanitarian Award, a Who’s Who in America recognition, the Character Award, Best School in Laurel, Mississippi for 2025, and Best Daycare in Laurel, Mississippi for 2025. She is also recognized as the first African American to start a private Christian school in Laurel, Mississippi.
Cooley holds a Ph.D. in Christian education from Northwest Christian University.
For more information visit: https://www.udclc.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we’ve provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Amanda Campbell Cooley
Amanda Campbell Cooley is an educator and founder of United Dreams Christian Learning Center. Funded by generous donors and partners, the school provides education free of charge to children in preschool, kindergarten and first-12th grades. Cooley is driven by a calling to help individuals reach their full potential, finding fulfillment in seeing others not only live, but thrive. Her vision for the future includes establishing a GED and trade center, offering ACE college degrees, creating a family resource center, and developing a STEM lab to further support her community.
In addition, Cooley is also a certified life coach, board-certified Christian counselor, and a published author. Recently, she authored five books, co-authored two books, and authored one biography.
Recognized with several honors, Cooley is the recipient of the Humanitarian Award, a Who’s Who in America recognition, the Character Award, Best School in Laurel, Mississippi for 2025, and Best Daycare in Laurel, Mississippi for 2025. She is also recognized as the first African American to start a private Christian school in Laurel, Mississippi.
Cooley holds a Ph.D. in Christian education from Northwest Christian University.
For more information visit: https://www.udclc.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we’ve provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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