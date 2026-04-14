MSPwiz Selected for Web Summit Vancouver’s ALPHA Startup Program, Premier Showcase for Technology Innovation and Leadership
Company’s AI Matchmaking Platform Simplifies and Streamlines How Businesses Find the Right Outsourced IT Support
Worcester, MA, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MSPwiz, the leading matchmaking service for businesses and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it has been selected to Web Summit’s ALPHA Startup program, taking place May 11-14, 2026 in Vancouver. The event, expected to draw more than 35,000 global technology innovators, leaders, and investors, will feature pitch competitions, advisory sessions, and wall-to-wall opportunities to network and exhibit groundbreaking technologies.
Attendees are encouraged to visit the MSPwiz Booth to learn more about the company’s elegant, first-to-market service that reduces search times from months to minutes, helping business find the right managed service provider (MSP) partner in a fraction of the time and cost as traditional methods.
“I just used MSPwiz to finalize our selection of a strategic managed service provider,” said Jamil Ahmed, EVP, Operations at Transparent Energy. “Had I known about them earlier, I estimate we would have reduced our search and vetting process by more than 50 hours. That said, what I value most is that their platform helped us move from ‘guessing’ to ‘knowing’ which MSP would be the best fit for us.”
MSPwiz on a Roll
MSPwiz will be heading to Vancouver riding powerful tailwinds. After a successful public beta of its platform last year, the company has built an elite Advisory Board of successful MSP entrepreneurs and technologists, expanded its MSP database, continued to enhance its first to market AI matchmaking platform, and successfully used its proprietary algorithms to match businesses with MSPs. Additionally, demand for MSP services – along with the acute need to better match businesses with IT service providers – is continuing to escalate, driven by growing acceptance of the business model and challenges posed by cybersecurity and AI.
“I strongly believe the MSP industry has reached an inflection point,” said Don Penland, Operating Partner, KNOX Capital, MSPwiz Advisory Board member. “Businesses of all sizes realize they cannot keep pace with IT change and opportunity by simply hiring internal resources; bringing MSPs on board is now an accepted – and desired – part of the SMB and enterprise IT playbook. And that means finding the right IT partner quickly and effectively is now a must-have capability, something MSPwiz is uniquely positioned to deliver.”
Added Kevin Anderson, Founder and CEO, MSPwiz, “We’re excited to show the throngs of entrepreneurs, innovators, business leaders, and investors at Web Summit Vancouver what MSPwiz is all about. I think attendees will appreciate how our platform dramatically simplifies a complex, manual, and burdensome process – i.e., searching for, vetting, and selecting an MSP – one that most participants, on either side of the transaction, would agree is ripe for improvement.
“Simply put, platforms at their best automate, simplify, and make efficient what was once laborious, tedious, and often ineffective. MSPwiz represents platform-thinking at its best, fixing a broken process and streamlining it – and customers and MSPs love it.”
For more information on MSPwiz’s matchmaking platform and services, or to register your business or MSP, please visit www.mspwiz.com or contact us at info@mspwiz.com.
About MSPwiz
MSPwiz is a first-to-market service that leverages AI and automation to transform the business-MSP matchmaking process. Using MSPwiz, SMBs and enterprises no longer “search” for an MSP – they “find” the right one, and at no cost. The company is self-funded and proudly headquartered in Worcester, MA. For more information, see www.mspwiz.com.
Attendees are encouraged to visit the MSPwiz Booth to learn more about the company’s elegant, first-to-market service that reduces search times from months to minutes, helping business find the right managed service provider (MSP) partner in a fraction of the time and cost as traditional methods.
“I just used MSPwiz to finalize our selection of a strategic managed service provider,” said Jamil Ahmed, EVP, Operations at Transparent Energy. “Had I known about them earlier, I estimate we would have reduced our search and vetting process by more than 50 hours. That said, what I value most is that their platform helped us move from ‘guessing’ to ‘knowing’ which MSP would be the best fit for us.”
MSPwiz on a Roll
MSPwiz will be heading to Vancouver riding powerful tailwinds. After a successful public beta of its platform last year, the company has built an elite Advisory Board of successful MSP entrepreneurs and technologists, expanded its MSP database, continued to enhance its first to market AI matchmaking platform, and successfully used its proprietary algorithms to match businesses with MSPs. Additionally, demand for MSP services – along with the acute need to better match businesses with IT service providers – is continuing to escalate, driven by growing acceptance of the business model and challenges posed by cybersecurity and AI.
“I strongly believe the MSP industry has reached an inflection point,” said Don Penland, Operating Partner, KNOX Capital, MSPwiz Advisory Board member. “Businesses of all sizes realize they cannot keep pace with IT change and opportunity by simply hiring internal resources; bringing MSPs on board is now an accepted – and desired – part of the SMB and enterprise IT playbook. And that means finding the right IT partner quickly and effectively is now a must-have capability, something MSPwiz is uniquely positioned to deliver.”
Added Kevin Anderson, Founder and CEO, MSPwiz, “We’re excited to show the throngs of entrepreneurs, innovators, business leaders, and investors at Web Summit Vancouver what MSPwiz is all about. I think attendees will appreciate how our platform dramatically simplifies a complex, manual, and burdensome process – i.e., searching for, vetting, and selecting an MSP – one that most participants, on either side of the transaction, would agree is ripe for improvement.
“Simply put, platforms at their best automate, simplify, and make efficient what was once laborious, tedious, and often ineffective. MSPwiz represents platform-thinking at its best, fixing a broken process and streamlining it – and customers and MSPs love it.”
For more information on MSPwiz’s matchmaking platform and services, or to register your business or MSP, please visit www.mspwiz.com or contact us at info@mspwiz.com.
About MSPwiz
MSPwiz is a first-to-market service that leverages AI and automation to transform the business-MSP matchmaking process. Using MSPwiz, SMBs and enterprises no longer “search” for an MSP – they “find” the right one, and at no cost. The company is self-funded and proudly headquartered in Worcester, MA. For more information, see www.mspwiz.com.
Contact
MSPwizContact
Dan Mees
(857) 4MSPWIZ
mspwiz.com
pr@mspwiz.com
Dan Mees
(857) 4MSPWIZ
mspwiz.com
pr@mspwiz.com
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