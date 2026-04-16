Sheriff Grady Judd Gives Morning Coffee Shout-Out to Bestselling Cozy Mystery “Florida Retirement Is Murder” by Kris Courtney
Award-winning American Artist and Author Kris Courtney is celebrating a special moment of recognition as Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, one of America’s most respected and beloved law enforcement voices, gave a warm Morning Coffee mention to his bestselling cozy comedy snowbird mystery, "Florida Retirement Is Murder."
Lakeland, FL, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Known for his straightforward style and dedicated service to the community, Sheriff Grady Judd's Morning Coffee segments have become a daily favorite for thousands across Florida and beyond. In a recent broadcast, the Sheriff highlighted Courtney’s humorous tale of quirky retirees, golf-cart adventures, and light-hearted sleuthing set in a fictional Central Florida retirement community — bringing a smile and a touch of local flavor to morning viewers.
“This kind of genuine support from a figure like Sheriff Judd means the world,” said Kris Courtney, a 66-year-old artist and author who draws inspiration from real Florida snowbird life. “After pouring my heart into creating characters that feel like neighbors you’d love to have coffee with, seeing the book get this kind of positive attention reminds me why storytelling still matters. Despite the current ongoing challenges!”
Florida Retirement Is Murder follows the hilarious antics and amateur detective work of snowbirds and longtime residents in a gated retirement community located inside the "Fictional Town of Lakeland Florida". Readers describe it as “laugh-out-loud funny,” “great characters,” and a book that “makes you feel part of the community.” The novel blends gentle mystery, sharp Florida satire, and heartwarming humor — perfect for cozy mystery fans, retirees, book clubs, and anyone who enjoys a light-hearted escape.
Watch the full Morning Coffee Facebook Reel: https://www.facebook.com/reel/27065600786359146
Read more about the Author:
www.kriscourtney.com
The book is available now on all major platforms and independent retailers. Read the Story, Listen to the Award-Winning Audiobook for "Best Cozy Mystery" 2023.
About Kris Courtney
Kris Courtney is an award-winning American artist working in his signature Primitive Literalism style and the international bestselling author of Florida Retirement Is Murder and the memoir Norma Jean’s Sun. A survivor who has overcome significant personal challenges, Courtney channels resilience, humor, and keen observation into both his vibrant paintings and his engaging stories of Florida life.
For interviews, review copies, or more information:
Visit: www.kriscourtney.com or www.cozycomedymystery.com
Email: support@kriscourtney.com
Media Contact:
Kris Courtney
American Artist & Author
“This kind of genuine support from a figure like Sheriff Judd means the world,” said Kris Courtney, a 66-year-old artist and author who draws inspiration from real Florida snowbird life. “After pouring my heart into creating characters that feel like neighbors you’d love to have coffee with, seeing the book get this kind of positive attention reminds me why storytelling still matters. Despite the current ongoing challenges!”
Florida Retirement Is Murder follows the hilarious antics and amateur detective work of snowbirds and longtime residents in a gated retirement community located inside the "Fictional Town of Lakeland Florida". Readers describe it as “laugh-out-loud funny,” “great characters,” and a book that “makes you feel part of the community.” The novel blends gentle mystery, sharp Florida satire, and heartwarming humor — perfect for cozy mystery fans, retirees, book clubs, and anyone who enjoys a light-hearted escape.
Watch the full Morning Coffee Facebook Reel: https://www.facebook.com/reel/27065600786359146
Read more about the Author:
www.kriscourtney.com
The book is available now on all major platforms and independent retailers. Read the Story, Listen to the Award-Winning Audiobook for "Best Cozy Mystery" 2023.
About Kris Courtney
Kris Courtney is an award-winning American artist working in his signature Primitive Literalism style and the international bestselling author of Florida Retirement Is Murder and the memoir Norma Jean’s Sun. A survivor who has overcome significant personal challenges, Courtney channels resilience, humor, and keen observation into both his vibrant paintings and his engaging stories of Florida life.
For interviews, review copies, or more information:
Visit: www.kriscourtney.com or www.cozycomedymystery.com
Email: support@kriscourtney.com
Media Contact:
Kris Courtney
American Artist & Author
Contact
KCProductionContact
Kris Courtney
https://www.kriscourtney.com
Kris Courtney
https://www.kriscourtney.com
Multimedia
Florida Retirement Is Murder
Bestselling Award-Winning International Cozy Snowbird Comedy Mystery - a blend of laugh-out-loud moments with gentle whodunits set in gated communities and snowbird havens. If you're searching for a cozy mystery with Florida retirement vibes, sleuth antics and light suspense, you found it!
Categories