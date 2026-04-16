Sheriff Grady Judd Gives Morning Coffee Shout-Out to Bestselling Cozy Mystery “Florida Retirement Is Murder” by Kris Courtney

Award-winning American Artist and Author Kris Courtney is celebrating a special moment of recognition as Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, one of America’s most respected and beloved law enforcement voices, gave a warm Morning Coffee mention to his bestselling cozy comedy snowbird mystery, "Florida Retirement Is Murder."