Porta Creative Association Establishes Merit-Based Professional Home for International Creative Professionals
Porta Creative Association is an independent California nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation and professional association for creative professionals operating nationally. Based in California, with an active presence in New York and across the United States, the Association provides merit-based recognition, peer community, professional development, and cross-discipline collaboration. Membership is selective and free of charge. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.
Newport Coast, CA, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Porta Creative Association is a California nonprofit professional organization dedicated to recognizing and supporting exceptional creative professionals working across the United States. Membership is merit-based, selective, and free of charge. Every application is reviewed individually by the Board of Directors.
Porta was built around a specific and underserved reality: talented creative professionals, particularly those who have built careers internationally and relocated to the United States, often find themselves without institutional standing, peer community, or professional infrastructure, regardless of the quality of their work. Porta exists to change that.
A Professional Organization Built on Merit, Not Membership Fees
Porta Creative Association was created for working creative professionals who are serious about their craft and their growth. The Association provides a platform for meaningful connection across disciplines, educational programs and workshops, and a peer community built on mutual support and collaboration.
Membership is open to working professionals across disciplines such as Visual Arts, Photography, Videography, Acting, Modeling, Dance, Floral Design, Cake & Pastry Arts, and Content Creation. Candidates are evaluated on documented professional achievement, active practice, professional integrity, and contribution to the creative community. There are no fees at any stage.
"We created Porta because we believe talented creative people deserve a professional home. A space where they can connect with peers who understand their journey, get recognized for their work, and grow together." - Natalia Di, Founder
The People Behind Porta
Porta Creative Association brings together a team of working creative professionals with careers spanning film, fashion, dance, photography, and performance.
Natalia Di is a filmmaker and actress based in California. Heewon Park is a Seoul-born fashion designer, graduate of the Royal College of Art London, and founder of the knitwear brand Epoe. Mio Ishikawa is a Juilliard-trained dancer performing with Sidra Bell Dance New York and the immersive production Sleep No More. Glen Dandridge Jr. is a photographer, actor, and model, and former professional basketball player with an eleven-year international career, represented by Vision LA and One Management New York.
Why It Matters Now
The creative workforce in the United States includes hundreds of thousands of foreign-born professionals, artists, performers, designers, and makers who have built serious careers and relocated to one of the most competitive creative markets in the world. Most arrive without a professional network, without institutional recognition of their international credentials, and without a peer community that understands the specific challenges of building a creative career across cultures and borders.
Porta Creative Association was established to fill that gap, with a rigorous merit-based structure that gives serious professionals the recognition and community they have already earned.
About Porta Creative Association
Porta Creative Association is an independent California nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation and professional association for creative professionals operating nationally. Based in California, with an active presence in New York and across the United States, the Association provides merit-based recognition, peer community, professional development, and cross-discipline collaboration. Membership is selective and free of charge. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.
porta-creative.com
hello@porta-creative.com
Porta was built around a specific and underserved reality: talented creative professionals, particularly those who have built careers internationally and relocated to the United States, often find themselves without institutional standing, peer community, or professional infrastructure, regardless of the quality of their work. Porta exists to change that.
A Professional Organization Built on Merit, Not Membership Fees
Porta Creative Association was created for working creative professionals who are serious about their craft and their growth. The Association provides a platform for meaningful connection across disciplines, educational programs and workshops, and a peer community built on mutual support and collaboration.
Membership is open to working professionals across disciplines such as Visual Arts, Photography, Videography, Acting, Modeling, Dance, Floral Design, Cake & Pastry Arts, and Content Creation. Candidates are evaluated on documented professional achievement, active practice, professional integrity, and contribution to the creative community. There are no fees at any stage.
"We created Porta because we believe talented creative people deserve a professional home. A space where they can connect with peers who understand their journey, get recognized for their work, and grow together." - Natalia Di, Founder
The People Behind Porta
Porta Creative Association brings together a team of working creative professionals with careers spanning film, fashion, dance, photography, and performance.
Natalia Di is a filmmaker and actress based in California. Heewon Park is a Seoul-born fashion designer, graduate of the Royal College of Art London, and founder of the knitwear brand Epoe. Mio Ishikawa is a Juilliard-trained dancer performing with Sidra Bell Dance New York and the immersive production Sleep No More. Glen Dandridge Jr. is a photographer, actor, and model, and former professional basketball player with an eleven-year international career, represented by Vision LA and One Management New York.
Why It Matters Now
The creative workforce in the United States includes hundreds of thousands of foreign-born professionals, artists, performers, designers, and makers who have built serious careers and relocated to one of the most competitive creative markets in the world. Most arrive without a professional network, without institutional recognition of their international credentials, and without a peer community that understands the specific challenges of building a creative career across cultures and borders.
Porta Creative Association was established to fill that gap, with a rigorous merit-based structure that gives serious professionals the recognition and community they have already earned.
About Porta Creative Association
Porta Creative Association is an independent California nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation and professional association for creative professionals operating nationally. Based in California, with an active presence in New York and across the United States, the Association provides merit-based recognition, peer community, professional development, and cross-discipline collaboration. Membership is selective and free of charge. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.
porta-creative.com
hello@porta-creative.com
Contact
Porta Creative AssociationContact
Natalia Diachenko
475-459-5391
https://porta-creative.com
Natalia Diachenko
475-459-5391
https://porta-creative.com
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