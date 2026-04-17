Saelig Launches Harogic PXN Series 4.5/6/9GHz Handheld Spectrum Analyzers
The new Harogic PXN Series is a line of compact handheld spectrum analyzers, offering the professional RF performance of remarkable phase noise, dynamic range and analysis speed, at a limited budget point.
Fairport, NY, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Harogic PXN Series Handheld Real-time Spectrum Analyzers, which deliver an RF performance equivalent to much more expensive benchtop instruments. Covering frequencies up to 9GHz, these instruments offer a standard real-time analysis bandwidth of 50MHz, which can be optionally upgraded to 100MHz. The series offers excellent phase noise of better than -110dBc/Hz at 10kHz offset (typical with 1GHz carrier) and provides typical IF and image rejection exceeding 95dBc. Combined with a low Display Average Noise Level (DANL) specification of -168dBm/Hz at 1GHz (typical with preamp on), the PXN Series enables clean, accurate signal capture and analysis, even in demanding environments. These specifications suit a wide range of applications including wireless communications, broadcast monitoring, IoT development, and general RF troubleshooting.
The series includes three models: PXN-45 (9kHz to 4.5GHz), PXN-60 (9kHz to 6GHz), and PXN-90 (9kHz to 9GHz) — all sharing the same portable form factor. This series adopts a high-performance superheterodyne receiver architecture, with up to 14 high-performance preselector filters. Weighing just 1.5kg, its ultralightweight design ensures seamless deployment across both laboratory and field environments. The new PXN series comes standard with a professional-grade measurement suite for free, including Channel Power, Occupied Bandwidth (OBW), and X dB Bandwidth. Advanced capabilities such as Harmonic Analysis, AM/FM Demodulation, and automated Phase Noise measurements are fully integrated for precise signal characterization. The intuitive user interface paired with a large 10.1” display makes these advanced measurements straightforward and efficient, whether working on the bench or in the field. AM/FM analog demodulation is included as a standard feature, allowing users to easily listen to, and analyze, modulated signals on the instrument itself. For those requiring deeper insight, optional software packages such as basic vector modulation analysis and pulse analysis are available.
Key Features
High-performance superhet receiver
14 preselector filter bands
Frequency range: 9kHz to 4.5/6/9GHz
Full-band preamplifier as standard
1 GHz DANL: -168 dBm/Hz
1 GHz phase noise: <-110 dBc/Hz@10 kHz offset
Analysis bandwidth: 50 MHz/100 MHz (opt.)
Sweep speed: up to 1 THz/s (RBW = 250 kHz)
IF and image rejection: >95 dBc
Integrated GNSS, supports frequency cal via GNSS
SCPI protocol supported for remote control
Up to 2.5 hours battery life
Portable 1.5kg design with a 10.1” multitouch screen
Made by RF specialists Harogic Technologies, the PXN Series 4.5/6/9GHz Spectrum Analyzers are available now from their technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport, NY.
The series includes three models: PXN-45 (9kHz to 4.5GHz), PXN-60 (9kHz to 6GHz), and PXN-90 (9kHz to 9GHz) — all sharing the same portable form factor. This series adopts a high-performance superheterodyne receiver architecture, with up to 14 high-performance preselector filters. Weighing just 1.5kg, its ultralightweight design ensures seamless deployment across both laboratory and field environments. The new PXN series comes standard with a professional-grade measurement suite for free, including Channel Power, Occupied Bandwidth (OBW), and X dB Bandwidth. Advanced capabilities such as Harmonic Analysis, AM/FM Demodulation, and automated Phase Noise measurements are fully integrated for precise signal characterization. The intuitive user interface paired with a large 10.1” display makes these advanced measurements straightforward and efficient, whether working on the bench or in the field. AM/FM analog demodulation is included as a standard feature, allowing users to easily listen to, and analyze, modulated signals on the instrument itself. For those requiring deeper insight, optional software packages such as basic vector modulation analysis and pulse analysis are available.
Key Features
High-performance superhet receiver
14 preselector filter bands
Frequency range: 9kHz to 4.5/6/9GHz
Full-band preamplifier as standard
1 GHz DANL: -168 dBm/Hz
1 GHz phase noise: <-110 dBc/Hz@10 kHz offset
Analysis bandwidth: 50 MHz/100 MHz (opt.)
Sweep speed: up to 1 THz/s (RBW = 250 kHz)
IF and image rejection: >95 dBc
Integrated GNSS, supports frequency cal via GNSS
SCPI protocol supported for remote control
Up to 2.5 hours battery life
Portable 1.5kg design with a 10.1” multitouch screen
Made by RF specialists Harogic Technologies, the PXN Series 4.5/6/9GHz Spectrum Analyzers are available now from their technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport, NY.
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
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