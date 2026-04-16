Aldiva Rubalcava Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Visalia, CA, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Aldiva Rubalcava of Visalia, California, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the finance industry. She will be featured in the spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Aldiva Rubalcava
Rubalcava and her team provide comprehensive services including credit counseling, business formations (LLCs and corporations), small business consulting, bookkeeping, personal and business tax preparation, IRS tax resolution, estate planning, life insurance, DMV registration services, and identity theft assistance.
Though she was already a licensed contractor, one of very few women in the field, Rubalcava chose to transition into financial services out of a desire to create opportunity for herself and others. The decision, though risky, ultimately paid off, allowing her to reshape her career into one where she is able to empower others to gain control of their finances, build strong businesses, and create long-term stability.
Rubalcava’s passion for helping individuals and business owners overcome financial challenges and build stronger futures has been the driving force behind her success. Extending her commitment to education and empowerment, she founded Better Solutions, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on providing financial education to small businesses and teaching youth the fundamentals of finance and entrepreneurship. She also hosts classes and lectures and is tri-lingual.
These entrepreneurial achievements earned Rubalcava the Businesswoman of the Year Award in 2006, presented by President George W. Bush and Congresswoman Virginia Foxx in Washington, D.C. This honor was awarded to only 50 businesses nationwide. She went on to become a Living Well Expert for NBC11 and was featured on “Rob Black & Your Money,” “Bay Area Bargains,” and multiple episodes of “Rapid Remodel TV.” Rubalcava is also a graduate of the Visalia Leadership Program, Class of 2018, through the Visalia Chamber of Commerce.
In recognition of her continued impact, Rubalcava was named Businesswoman of the Year by the Tulare–Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2023, awarded the Unsung Hero Award from the Central California Hispanic Chamber in 2024, and recently received the Best of BusinessRate 2025 Award for her credit counseling services. She has just launched her own TV Show called “The Ficodiva Show” and it will be featured on NowMedia TV. These honors reflect her commitment to entrepreneurship, financial education, and empowering individuals and small business owners to achieve long-term success.
As a leader, Rubalcava prioritizes continuous learning, integrity, and empowerment, both within her team and in the community they serve. By expanding her business, she strives to create meaningful, lasting impact through education, mentorship, and service.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Aldiva Rubalcava
Rubalcava and her team provide comprehensive services including credit counseling, business formations (LLCs and corporations), small business consulting, bookkeeping, personal and business tax preparation, IRS tax resolution, estate planning, life insurance, DMV registration services, and identity theft assistance.
Though she was already a licensed contractor, one of very few women in the field, Rubalcava chose to transition into financial services out of a desire to create opportunity for herself and others. The decision, though risky, ultimately paid off, allowing her to reshape her career into one where she is able to empower others to gain control of their finances, build strong businesses, and create long-term stability.
Rubalcava’s passion for helping individuals and business owners overcome financial challenges and build stronger futures has been the driving force behind her success. Extending her commitment to education and empowerment, she founded Better Solutions, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on providing financial education to small businesses and teaching youth the fundamentals of finance and entrepreneurship. She also hosts classes and lectures and is tri-lingual.
These entrepreneurial achievements earned Rubalcava the Businesswoman of the Year Award in 2006, presented by President George W. Bush and Congresswoman Virginia Foxx in Washington, D.C. This honor was awarded to only 50 businesses nationwide. She went on to become a Living Well Expert for NBC11 and was featured on “Rob Black & Your Money,” “Bay Area Bargains,” and multiple episodes of “Rapid Remodel TV.” Rubalcava is also a graduate of the Visalia Leadership Program, Class of 2018, through the Visalia Chamber of Commerce.
In recognition of her continued impact, Rubalcava was named Businesswoman of the Year by the Tulare–Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2023, awarded the Unsung Hero Award from the Central California Hispanic Chamber in 2024, and recently received the Best of BusinessRate 2025 Award for her credit counseling services. She has just launched her own TV Show called “The Ficodiva Show” and it will be featured on NowMedia TV. These honors reflect her commitment to entrepreneurship, financial education, and empowering individuals and small business owners to achieve long-term success.
As a leader, Rubalcava prioritizes continuous learning, integrity, and empowerment, both within her team and in the community they serve. By expanding her business, she strives to create meaningful, lasting impact through education, mentorship, and service.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories