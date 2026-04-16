DMS Welcomes Brent Husmoe and Mark Brodzeller to Leadership Team
DMS today announced two strategic additions to its leadership team, grounded in a shared commitment to high-quality, strategy-led solutions.
Largo, FL, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DMS (Digital Media Solutions, LLC), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions, today announced two strategic additions to its leadership team grounded in a shared commitment to high-quality, strategy-led solutions: Brent Husmoe joins as General Manager of Health Insurance and Mark Brodzeller comes aboard as Head of Enterprise Business Development.
Brent Husmoe Brings Health Insurance Expertise To DMS
With more than 12 years of experience in performance marketing, Brent Husmoe knows how to build the right way. Before joining DMS, Husmoe held senior leadership roles at QuoteWizard and Excel Impact, serving as VP and SVP of Insurance Revenue, respectively. Across both organizations, he played a central role in scaling performance-driven programs, strengthening partner ecosystems and delivering high-quality, compliant traffic that moved the needle for clients.
At DMS, Husmoe steps into the role of General Manager of Health Insurance with a clear mandate: sharpen under-65 health insurance strategy, deepen collaboration and raise the bar on campaign performance to elevate DMS’ position as a top-tier U65 health insurance advertising provider. His approach is straightforward: simplify the complex, celebrate consistent wins and build momentum that compounds over time.
"I'm really excited to be part of what DMS is building," said Husmoe. "Health insurance is a space where quality and compliance aren't just nice-to-haves, they're the whole game. The opportunity here is to work with great internal teams and strong external partners to deliver the kind of quality traffic and outcomes that clients can consistently count on. That's what gets me fired up."
Mark Brodzeller Steps In To Lead Enterprise Business Development
Mark Brodzeller joins DMS as Head of Enterprise Business Development, bringing more than 15 years of technology consulting and management experience, with the bulk of it squarely focused on Insurtech. Most recently, he served as Sales Director at Federato, and prior to that as Enterprise Account Director at Vertafore, two roles that deepened his expertise in building strategic relationships within the insurance technology space. His career has been defined by a consistent ability to build, coach and motivate high-performing business development teams, with a focus on building qualified opportunities and helping customers achieve real growth.
At DMS, Brodzeller will work closely with key leaders across the organization to implement strategic plans that build value through high-impact enterprise partnerships. Whether it's near-term wins or longer-range plans, he brings the cross-functional fluency and enterprise instincts to make it happen.
"DMS is exactly the kind of organization where enterprise partnerships can thrive," said Brodzeller. "DMS already has the data, the strategy, the people and some of the most respected enterprise clients in the business. My job is to deepen those relationships and bring the right new ones to the table in a way that creates genuine, lasting value for both sides. I'm looking forward to getting to work."
Two Strong Additions At The Right Moment
Together, Husmoe and Brodzeller represent DMS's continued focus on pairing the right talent with the right opportunities, building a leadership team that's as committed to quality and strategy as it is to growth and providing top-tier customer experiences.
"We're thrilled to welcome Brent and Mark to the team," said Tim Robinson, CEO of DMS. "Brent's deep expertise in health insurance performance marketing and his track record of building high-performing teams make him exactly the right person to lead our health vertical forward. Mark brings the enterprise relationship DNA that will help us grow our most strategic partnerships. They both embody the kind of thoughtful, quality-first approach that defines how we operate, and we can't wait to see what they build here."
About Digital Media Solutions
DMS is a performance-driven digital marketing company that connects consumers and brands through data, technology and proprietary media platforms. Our systems power high-volume consumer acquisition across multiple verticals, processing large-scale traffic and real-time decisioning in dynamic market environments, enabling our partners to own their outcome. We connect consumers to solutions that fit and partners to results that matter, so everyone wins. Learn more at digitalmediasolutions.com.
For media inquiries, please contact marketing@dmsgroup.com.
Brent Husmoe Brings Health Insurance Expertise To DMS
With more than 12 years of experience in performance marketing, Brent Husmoe knows how to build the right way. Before joining DMS, Husmoe held senior leadership roles at QuoteWizard and Excel Impact, serving as VP and SVP of Insurance Revenue, respectively. Across both organizations, he played a central role in scaling performance-driven programs, strengthening partner ecosystems and delivering high-quality, compliant traffic that moved the needle for clients.
At DMS, Husmoe steps into the role of General Manager of Health Insurance with a clear mandate: sharpen under-65 health insurance strategy, deepen collaboration and raise the bar on campaign performance to elevate DMS’ position as a top-tier U65 health insurance advertising provider. His approach is straightforward: simplify the complex, celebrate consistent wins and build momentum that compounds over time.
"I'm really excited to be part of what DMS is building," said Husmoe. "Health insurance is a space where quality and compliance aren't just nice-to-haves, they're the whole game. The opportunity here is to work with great internal teams and strong external partners to deliver the kind of quality traffic and outcomes that clients can consistently count on. That's what gets me fired up."
Mark Brodzeller Steps In To Lead Enterprise Business Development
Mark Brodzeller joins DMS as Head of Enterprise Business Development, bringing more than 15 years of technology consulting and management experience, with the bulk of it squarely focused on Insurtech. Most recently, he served as Sales Director at Federato, and prior to that as Enterprise Account Director at Vertafore, two roles that deepened his expertise in building strategic relationships within the insurance technology space. His career has been defined by a consistent ability to build, coach and motivate high-performing business development teams, with a focus on building qualified opportunities and helping customers achieve real growth.
At DMS, Brodzeller will work closely with key leaders across the organization to implement strategic plans that build value through high-impact enterprise partnerships. Whether it's near-term wins or longer-range plans, he brings the cross-functional fluency and enterprise instincts to make it happen.
"DMS is exactly the kind of organization where enterprise partnerships can thrive," said Brodzeller. "DMS already has the data, the strategy, the people and some of the most respected enterprise clients in the business. My job is to deepen those relationships and bring the right new ones to the table in a way that creates genuine, lasting value for both sides. I'm looking forward to getting to work."
Two Strong Additions At The Right Moment
Together, Husmoe and Brodzeller represent DMS's continued focus on pairing the right talent with the right opportunities, building a leadership team that's as committed to quality and strategy as it is to growth and providing top-tier customer experiences.
"We're thrilled to welcome Brent and Mark to the team," said Tim Robinson, CEO of DMS. "Brent's deep expertise in health insurance performance marketing and his track record of building high-performing teams make him exactly the right person to lead our health vertical forward. Mark brings the enterprise relationship DNA that will help us grow our most strategic partnerships. They both embody the kind of thoughtful, quality-first approach that defines how we operate, and we can't wait to see what they build here."
About Digital Media Solutions
DMS is a performance-driven digital marketing company that connects consumers and brands through data, technology and proprietary media platforms. Our systems power high-volume consumer acquisition across multiple verticals, processing large-scale traffic and real-time decisioning in dynamic market environments, enabling our partners to own their outcome. We connect consumers to solutions that fit and partners to results that matter, so everyone wins. Learn more at digitalmediasolutions.com.
For media inquiries, please contact marketing@dmsgroup.com.
Contact
Digital Media Solutions, LLCContact
Charlene Sterphone
516-263-2985
https://www.digitalmediasolutions.com/
Charlene Sterphone
516-263-2985
https://www.digitalmediasolutions.com/
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