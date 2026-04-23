DB Media Entertainment Announces the Release of The Heritage Project Featuring The Mavericks’ 2017 Concert Film “Live in Texas”
DB Media Entertainment, LLC and their podcast arm Green Chili Chisme are proud to announce the release of The Heritage Project, a multi-phase cultural initiative centered around the long-awaited, previously unseen archival album and concert film The Mavericks – Live in Texas (2017).
Albuquerque, NM, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Recorded on a warm Texas night at Whitewater Amphitheater, Live in Texas captures The Mavericks in full command — Raul Malo leading the band through a 21-track performance preserved exactly as it happened. No fades. No smoothing. No studio polish. Every transition, every breath, and every moment of crowd electricity remains intact.
“This album stands not only as a document of a remarkable night, but as part of a larger mission to preserve the voices and performances that deserve to be remembered.” — D.R. Pedraza, CEO, DB Media Entertainment (from the official liner notes)
The release stands as a cornerstone of DB Media’s cultural preservation mission and marks the first major public initiative of the studio’s long-term archival and heritage-driven work. It is available only on the Green Chili Chisme Patreon page.
About The Mavericks – Live in Texas (2017) Filmed and recorded by DB Media Entertainment in 2017 as part of their Slate Me! YouTube series, this concert film captures The Mavericks at their most electrifying. The performance unfolds in real time, including a brief encore moment that preserves the raw energy of the night. DB Media Entertainment, LLC is the original producer and rights holder of the concert footage.
About DB Media Entertainment Founded in 2008 in Texas and now based in New Mexico, DB Media Entertainment produces multi camera concert films, narrative films, podcasts, and cultural media. The studio is fully banked, audit ready, and structured for sponsorships, grants, and long-term archival work. DB Media’s mission is to preserve cultural heritage through storytelling, film, and music.
“This album stands not only as a document of a remarkable night, but as part of a larger mission to preserve the voices and performances that deserve to be remembered.” — D.R. Pedraza, CEO, DB Media Entertainment (from the official liner notes)
The release stands as a cornerstone of DB Media’s cultural preservation mission and marks the first major public initiative of the studio’s long-term archival and heritage-driven work. It is available only on the Green Chili Chisme Patreon page.
About The Mavericks – Live in Texas (2017) Filmed and recorded by DB Media Entertainment in 2017 as part of their Slate Me! YouTube series, this concert film captures The Mavericks at their most electrifying. The performance unfolds in real time, including a brief encore moment that preserves the raw energy of the night. DB Media Entertainment, LLC is the original producer and rights holder of the concert footage.
About DB Media Entertainment Founded in 2008 in Texas and now based in New Mexico, DB Media Entertainment produces multi camera concert films, narrative films, podcasts, and cultural media. The studio is fully banked, audit ready, and structured for sponsorships, grants, and long-term archival work. DB Media’s mission is to preserve cultural heritage through storytelling, film, and music.
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DB Media Entertainment LLCContact
D.R. Pedraza
505-433-1696
505-526-4266
D.R. Pedraza
505-433-1696
505-526-4266
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