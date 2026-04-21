Niccole Pazos Spearheads Effort to Protect 84 South Sunrise Community from Proposed Hotel Development
Niccole Pazos spearheaded efforts alongside 84 South Sunrise residents to protect their community from a proposed hotel development, a grassroots initiative recognized by the Sun Sentinel for its impact.
Sunrise, FL, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Community advocate and longtime Sunrise resident Niccole Pazos spearheaded efforts alongside residents of the 84 South Sunrise community to protect their neighborhood from a proposed hotel development, reinforcing her continued commitment to preserving residential integrity and standing with local families.
The proposed development, which would have introduced a hotel into a residential area, raised significant concerns among residents regarding traffic, safety, and the overall impact on the character of their community. In response, Pazos worked closely with neighbors, helping organize, inform, and elevate their voices throughout the process.
“This was about protecting a community,” Pazos said. “Residents came together, stood their ground, and made it clear that their neighborhood deserved to be preserved. I was proud to stand with them and ensure their voices were heard.”
The effort ultimately resulted in the protection of the 84 South neighborhood, marking a significant example of community-driven advocacy and resident engagement.
Pazos’ role in supporting and advancing these efforts was recognized in reporting by the Sun Sentinel, which highlighted the grassroots nature of the movement and the importance of community voices in local decision-making.
A Sunrise resident for more than 20 years, Pazos has built a reputation for working directly with residents on issues impacting their daily lives, from neighborhood protection to public safety and accessibility.
“This is what real advocacy looks like,” Pazos added. “Standing with residents, not speaking for them, but making sure they are heard.”
Pazos continues to be actively engaged in community issues across Sunrise and remains committed to protecting neighborhoods, supporting families, and ensuring transparency and accountability in local government.
For more information, please contact:
Niccole Pazos
www.niccolepazos.com
The proposed development, which would have introduced a hotel into a residential area, raised significant concerns among residents regarding traffic, safety, and the overall impact on the character of their community. In response, Pazos worked closely with neighbors, helping organize, inform, and elevate their voices throughout the process.
“This was about protecting a community,” Pazos said. “Residents came together, stood their ground, and made it clear that their neighborhood deserved to be preserved. I was proud to stand with them and ensure their voices were heard.”
The effort ultimately resulted in the protection of the 84 South neighborhood, marking a significant example of community-driven advocacy and resident engagement.
Pazos’ role in supporting and advancing these efforts was recognized in reporting by the Sun Sentinel, which highlighted the grassroots nature of the movement and the importance of community voices in local decision-making.
A Sunrise resident for more than 20 years, Pazos has built a reputation for working directly with residents on issues impacting their daily lives, from neighborhood protection to public safety and accessibility.
“This is what real advocacy looks like,” Pazos added. “Standing with residents, not speaking for them, but making sure they are heard.”
Pazos continues to be actively engaged in community issues across Sunrise and remains committed to protecting neighborhoods, supporting families, and ensuring transparency and accountability in local government.
For more information, please contact:
Niccole Pazos
www.niccolepazos.com
Contact
Niccole PazosContact
954-557-4953
www.niccolepazos.com
954-557-4953
www.niccolepazos.com
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Victory: 84 South Community Protected
Niccole Pazos stands with 84 South residents, celebrating their victory.
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