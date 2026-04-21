Cal Poly Pomona Fraternity Raises Over $110,000 Towards Cancer Research
Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Chi Surpasses $110,000 in Annual Fundraising for Huntsman Cancer Institute, Eyes $1 Million Milestone
Pomona, CA, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Chi at California Polytechnic State University, Pomona, has once again demonstrated its deep commitment to the fight against cancer, raising more than $110,000 this year in support of Huntsman Cancer Institute. This marks the sixth consecutive year the chapter has exceeded the $100,000 fundraising milestone.
This milestone reflects the collective effort of Sigma Chi brothers, the generosity of the surrounding community, and the vital partnership of sorority members who played a key role in organizing events, leading awareness campaigns, and driving participation. Their collaboration and leadership have been essential to the continued growth and success of the chapter’s philanthropic mission.
“Truly remarkable!” Tom Hanratty, Sigma Chi Director of Development for Huntsman Cancer Foundation, said of the accomplishment. “Theta Sigma and the Cal Poly Pomona community have raised more than $110,000 this year for Huntsman Cancer Foundation in support of research at Huntsman Cancer Institute, demonstrating a remarkable level of commitment to the fight against cancer. Their continued effort and generosity are helping drive meaningful progress in research and patient care.”
Max Misner Theta Sigma Chapter’s Co-Philanthropy Chair emphasized the broader meaning behind the achievement:
“This milestone represents far more than a number—it reflects the dedication, heart, and unity of our entire community. From our members to our sorority partners and supporters, this is a shared accomplishment. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together and motivated to build on that momentum.”
Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Huntsman Cancer Institute is internationally recognized for its innovative research and patient-focused approach to cancer treatment. Sigma Chi’s long standing partnership with Huntsman Cancer Institute remains a cornerstone of the fraternity’s national philanthropic mission, with chapters across the country contributing annually to advance the fight against cancer.
Looking ahead, the Theta Sigma Chapter is setting its sights on an ambitious new goal: surpassing $1 million in total contributions by next year. Planning is already underway for future initiatives aimed at expanding their impact and continuing their role in what Sigma Chi calls the “Generation to End Cancer.”
“Our work is far from over,” Jacob Ladd, the chapter’s Co-Philanthropy Chair added. “Reaching $1 million is within sight, and we’re committed to pushing even further—for the patients, families, and future generations who depend on this research.”
This milestone reflects the collective effort of Sigma Chi brothers, the generosity of the surrounding community, and the vital partnership of sorority members who played a key role in organizing events, leading awareness campaigns, and driving participation. Their collaboration and leadership have been essential to the continued growth and success of the chapter’s philanthropic mission.
“Truly remarkable!” Tom Hanratty, Sigma Chi Director of Development for Huntsman Cancer Foundation, said of the accomplishment. “Theta Sigma and the Cal Poly Pomona community have raised more than $110,000 this year for Huntsman Cancer Foundation in support of research at Huntsman Cancer Institute, demonstrating a remarkable level of commitment to the fight against cancer. Their continued effort and generosity are helping drive meaningful progress in research and patient care.”
Max Misner Theta Sigma Chapter’s Co-Philanthropy Chair emphasized the broader meaning behind the achievement:
“This milestone represents far more than a number—it reflects the dedication, heart, and unity of our entire community. From our members to our sorority partners and supporters, this is a shared accomplishment. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together and motivated to build on that momentum.”
Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Huntsman Cancer Institute is internationally recognized for its innovative research and patient-focused approach to cancer treatment. Sigma Chi’s long standing partnership with Huntsman Cancer Institute remains a cornerstone of the fraternity’s national philanthropic mission, with chapters across the country contributing annually to advance the fight against cancer.
Looking ahead, the Theta Sigma Chapter is setting its sights on an ambitious new goal: surpassing $1 million in total contributions by next year. Planning is already underway for future initiatives aimed at expanding their impact and continuing their role in what Sigma Chi calls the “Generation to End Cancer.”
“Our work is far from over,” Jacob Ladd, the chapter’s Co-Philanthropy Chair added. “Reaching $1 million is within sight, and we’re committed to pushing even further—for the patients, families, and future generations who depend on this research.”
Contact
Sigma ChiContact
Jacob Ladd
909.654.0878
Jacob Ladd
909.654.0878
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