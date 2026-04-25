Foreign Policy Pundit Bill Hartung and Award-Winning Producer Sue Wolf Launch New Variety Show, Comedy Cabaret for Disgruntled Humans Premieres May 17 at Caveat
New York, NY, April 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Foreign Policy Pundit Bill Hartung and Award-Winning Producer Sue Wolf premieres the New Variety Show "Comedy Cabaret for Disgruntled Humans," May 17 at the Caveat, NYC.
On Sunday, May 17 at 5:00 PM, 20th Century Wolf presents the premiere of "Comedy Cabaret for Disgruntled Humans," a fast-moving live comedy-variety show created by award-winning director/producer Sue Wolf and hosted by stand-up comic and foreign-policy commentator Bill Hartung at Caveat Room, New York City.
“People are in a state of shock over all the bad news raining down on them, and they don’t know whether to laugh, cry, or roll into a little ball,” said Hartung.
“We created a fast-moving mix of stand-up comedy, satire, and sketches with live music because the state of the world is, frankly, exhausting,” said Wolf.
Headliner Jimmy Tingle, a legendary Boston comic who ran for LT. Governor, mixes it up with music by Tom Lehrer interpreted by Donovan Counts and Ren Ragsdale and comedians Kristal Adams and Nicole Aboujaoudé, with "stick-figure news updates" by humor contributor to the New Yorker Tim Cahill.
“Doomscrolling can ruin your day—so come to our cabaret,” Hartung added. “You definitely want to be there for the debut of the next big thing in comedy-variety shows.”
Wolf, who’s producing credits include comedy programming for HBO, Comedy Central and the New York stage says “We’re building a space where disgruntled humans can gather and heal through humor!”
Hartung, whose work includes an award-winning one-person show and the book The Trillion Dollar War Machine, joins Wolf in launching what they describe as the first in a continuing series of live comedy-cabaret events responding to today’s cultural moment.
Presented at Caveat—New York’s home for “intelligent night-out” entertainment—Comedy Cabaret for Disgruntled Humans revives the spirit of classic variety performance while speaking directly to today’s moment.
The performance will be presented live in person and via livestream.
100% of livestream tickets and 50% percent of live-show proceeds will benefit Foster Your Dream, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting foster youth, one dream at a time, through the arts and opportunities that state-parenting does not provide.
Event Details:
What: Comedy Cabaret for Disgruntled Humans
When: Sunday, May 17, 2026 at 5:00-6:30 PM
Where: Caveat Room, 21A Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002
Format: Live performance + livestream available
Host: Bill Hartung, https://quincyinst.org/author/william-d-hartung/
Creator: Sue Wolf, www.suewolf.com
Presented by: 20th Century Wolf
Benefit: 100% of all Streaming proceeds and 50% of live tickets will support Foster Your Dream (501(c)(3) nonprofit serving foster youth) www.fosteryourdream.org
Press Contact:
PressComedyCabaret@earthlink.net
Hartung and Wolf have appeared on scores of podcasts, radio and TV shows, from The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart to Democracy Now, CNN and Fox New. They are available for interviews about the new show, the first in a series.
On Sunday, May 17 at 5:00 PM, 20th Century Wolf presents the premiere of "Comedy Cabaret for Disgruntled Humans," a fast-moving live comedy-variety show created by award-winning director/producer Sue Wolf and hosted by stand-up comic and foreign-policy commentator Bill Hartung at Caveat Room, New York City.
“People are in a state of shock over all the bad news raining down on them, and they don’t know whether to laugh, cry, or roll into a little ball,” said Hartung.
“We created a fast-moving mix of stand-up comedy, satire, and sketches with live music because the state of the world is, frankly, exhausting,” said Wolf.
Headliner Jimmy Tingle, a legendary Boston comic who ran for LT. Governor, mixes it up with music by Tom Lehrer interpreted by Donovan Counts and Ren Ragsdale and comedians Kristal Adams and Nicole Aboujaoudé, with "stick-figure news updates" by humor contributor to the New Yorker Tim Cahill.
“Doomscrolling can ruin your day—so come to our cabaret,” Hartung added. “You definitely want to be there for the debut of the next big thing in comedy-variety shows.”
Wolf, who’s producing credits include comedy programming for HBO, Comedy Central and the New York stage says “We’re building a space where disgruntled humans can gather and heal through humor!”
Hartung, whose work includes an award-winning one-person show and the book The Trillion Dollar War Machine, joins Wolf in launching what they describe as the first in a continuing series of live comedy-cabaret events responding to today’s cultural moment.
Presented at Caveat—New York’s home for “intelligent night-out” entertainment—Comedy Cabaret for Disgruntled Humans revives the spirit of classic variety performance while speaking directly to today’s moment.
The performance will be presented live in person and via livestream.
100% of livestream tickets and 50% percent of live-show proceeds will benefit Foster Your Dream, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting foster youth, one dream at a time, through the arts and opportunities that state-parenting does not provide.
Event Details:
What: Comedy Cabaret for Disgruntled Humans
When: Sunday, May 17, 2026 at 5:00-6:30 PM
Where: Caveat Room, 21A Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002
Format: Live performance + livestream available
Host: Bill Hartung, https://quincyinst.org/author/william-d-hartung/
Creator: Sue Wolf, www.suewolf.com
Presented by: 20th Century Wolf
Benefit: 100% of all Streaming proceeds and 50% of live tickets will support Foster Your Dream (501(c)(3) nonprofit serving foster youth) www.fosteryourdream.org
Press Contact:
PressComedyCabaret@earthlink.net
Hartung and Wolf have appeared on scores of podcasts, radio and TV shows, from The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart to Democracy Now, CNN and Fox New. They are available for interviews about the new show, the first in a series.
Contact
Comedy CabaretContact
Bill Hartung
202-800-4662
Bill Hartung
202-800-4662
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