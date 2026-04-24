TeleDIETS Launches AI Digital Dietitian to Transform Medical Nutrition Therapy for Providers
TeleDIETS, the AI-powered medical nutrition therapy platform developed by Lifestyles Technologies, today announced the expansion of its AI Digital Dietitian, designed to help physicians, clinics, and telehealth providers deliver faster, reimbursable nutrition care.
Ocala, FL, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- With chronic disease rates rising, providers are under pressure to deliver nutrition guidance without adding staff. TeleDIETS solves this gap by automatically generating evidence-based meal plans using lab results and ICD-10 coding logic.
The platform enables:
Automated meal plan assignment based on labs (lipid panel, CMP, thyroid)
ICD-10 driven nutrition therapy workflows
EHR/API integration for seamless deployment
White-label solutions for healthcare organizations
TeleDIETS aligns with insurance reimbursement pathways, including CPT codes 97802, 97803, 97804, and G0270, making it a scalable solution for practices looking to increase revenue while improving patient outcomes.
“Nutrition therapy is one of the most effective interventions in healthcare, yet it’s rarely delivered consistently,” said a spokesperson for TeleDIETS. “Our AI removes the barriers of time, cost, and staffing.”
TeleDIETS is currently available for:
Physicians and medical practices
Telemedicine providers
Self-insured employers
Healthcare organizations interested in deploying AI-powered nutrition therapy can learn more at telediets.com.
The platform enables:
Automated meal plan assignment based on labs (lipid panel, CMP, thyroid)
ICD-10 driven nutrition therapy workflows
EHR/API integration for seamless deployment
White-label solutions for healthcare organizations
TeleDIETS aligns with insurance reimbursement pathways, including CPT codes 97802, 97803, 97804, and G0270, making it a scalable solution for practices looking to increase revenue while improving patient outcomes.
“Nutrition therapy is one of the most effective interventions in healthcare, yet it’s rarely delivered consistently,” said a spokesperson for TeleDIETS. “Our AI removes the barriers of time, cost, and staffing.”
TeleDIETS is currently available for:
Physicians and medical practices
Telemedicine providers
Self-insured employers
Healthcare organizations interested in deploying AI-powered nutrition therapy can learn more at telediets.com.
Contact
TeleDIETSContact
John Schirra
661-888-4293
https://telediets.com
John Schirra
661-888-4293
https://telediets.com
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