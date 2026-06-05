SYOKAMI Achieves TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller Milestone; Debuts Professional 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set
SYOKAMI, a leading kitchenware brand, secures the TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller certification, validating its supply chain excellence. Concurrently, the brand expands its professional-grade lineup with the launch of a new 3-piece butcher knife set designed for high-performance home culinary use.
Pomona, CA, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SYOKAMI, a kitchenware brand specializing in Japan-inspired design and craftsmanship, has officially been certified as a TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller. This milestone achievement, reflecting significant sales volume and supply chain reliability, coincides with the strategic launch of the brand’s new 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set (ASIN: B0DZ2BRPLL), now available for the North American market.
The Top 10M Seller certification is a rigorous benchmark within the e-commerce sector, awarded to brands that demonstrate consistent manufacturing stability, high-tier quality control, and superior customer satisfaction metrics. For SYOKAMI, this recognition serves as a formal validation of its end-to-end supply chain capabilities, from initial design and material sourcing to international logistics and post-purchase support.
“Earning the Top 10M Seller status is a reflection of our commitment to transparency and durability,” said a spokesperson for SYOKAMI. “Our goal is to translate this supply chain efficiency into tangible value for our customers. The new 3-piece butcher set is the latest iteration of that mission, offering professional-grade tools to home chefs and outdoor cooking enthusiasts who demand more than standard cutlery.”
The newly released SYOKAMI 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set is engineered specifically for heavy-duty meat preparation, including butchering, carving, and boning. The collection is designed to meet the ergonomic and functional needs of home cooks and BBQ hobbyists, particularly in the 35–54 demographic. Key technical specifications include:
Comprehensive Versatility: A curated set featuring dedicated butcher, carving, and boning knives for precise meat processing.
Precision Engineering: High-carbon blades designed for edge retention and clean, effortless separation of meat from bone.
Ergonomic Design: Non-slip, moisture-resistant wooden handles designed for safety and balance during extended use.
Professional Durability: Built to withstand the rigors of both daily kitchen prep and high-volume outdoor grilling environments.
This product launch follows a series of positive consumer reception reports, with early adopters citing the set's balance and sharpness as key differentiators in the premium kitchenware segment.
The SYOKAMI 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set is available for purchase immediately via Amazon.com. Following this release, the brand plans to further leverage its certified supply chain to introduce additional specialized cutlery throughout 2026.
About SYOKAMI SYOKAMI is a Japan-designed brand dedicated to producing durable, high-performance kitchen tools for the global market. As a certified TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller, SYOKAMI integrates robust manufacturing standards with user-centric design to provide professional-quality culinary equipment to home chefs worldwide.
The Top 10M Seller certification is a rigorous benchmark within the e-commerce sector, awarded to brands that demonstrate consistent manufacturing stability, high-tier quality control, and superior customer satisfaction metrics. For SYOKAMI, this recognition serves as a formal validation of its end-to-end supply chain capabilities, from initial design and material sourcing to international logistics and post-purchase support.
“Earning the Top 10M Seller status is a reflection of our commitment to transparency and durability,” said a spokesperson for SYOKAMI. “Our goal is to translate this supply chain efficiency into tangible value for our customers. The new 3-piece butcher set is the latest iteration of that mission, offering professional-grade tools to home chefs and outdoor cooking enthusiasts who demand more than standard cutlery.”
The newly released SYOKAMI 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set is engineered specifically for heavy-duty meat preparation, including butchering, carving, and boning. The collection is designed to meet the ergonomic and functional needs of home cooks and BBQ hobbyists, particularly in the 35–54 demographic. Key technical specifications include:
Comprehensive Versatility: A curated set featuring dedicated butcher, carving, and boning knives for precise meat processing.
Precision Engineering: High-carbon blades designed for edge retention and clean, effortless separation of meat from bone.
Ergonomic Design: Non-slip, moisture-resistant wooden handles designed for safety and balance during extended use.
Professional Durability: Built to withstand the rigors of both daily kitchen prep and high-volume outdoor grilling environments.
This product launch follows a series of positive consumer reception reports, with early adopters citing the set's balance and sharpness as key differentiators in the premium kitchenware segment.
The SYOKAMI 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set is available for purchase immediately via Amazon.com. Following this release, the brand plans to further leverage its certified supply chain to introduce additional specialized cutlery throughout 2026.
About SYOKAMI SYOKAMI is a Japan-designed brand dedicated to producing durable, high-performance kitchen tools for the global market. As a certified TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller, SYOKAMI integrates robust manufacturing standards with user-centric design to provide professional-quality culinary equipment to home chefs worldwide.
Contact
SyokamiContact
Jack Damon
+86 13316422139
www.syokami.com
Jack Damon
+86 13316422139
www.syokami.com
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