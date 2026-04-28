VIP Sold Out as Worn & Driven's Magazine Launch Event Brings The Holy Trinity of Hypercars to Marconi Museum
The Collector’s Premiere Event is designed to formally introduce our brand to the public, collectors, partners, and nonprofit affiliates through a curated, invitation‑forward experience that blends automotive culture, luxury watches, and philanthropy. This private event is made possible in partnership with the Marconi Foundation for Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports local at-risk children’s charities.
Laguna Niguel, CA, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Worn & Driven will host The Collector’s Premiere on May 1 from 6–9 PM at the Marconi Automotive Museum, bringing together 300 curated guests and more than 100 super and hypercars for an evening of automotive culture, horology, and philanthropy.
With VIP access now sold out, a limited number of General Admission tickets remain available.
The event will feature rare collector vehicles including the McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder. These three vehicles — widely known as the Holy Trinity of hypercars — will be presented together, a combination seldom seen in one location.
Hosted at the Marconi Automotive Museum, home to a $70 million automotive collection, the evening will include live DJ entertainment, VIP areas, Cirque-style performances, and curated brand partner activations.
The event is presented by Trusted Smart Chain, a blockchain infrastructure platform focused on the tokenization of real-world assets.
“We’re thrilled to be part of The Collector’s Premiere and to support an event that brings together innovation, community, and purpose,” said Billy Beach, Founding Member with Trusted Smart Chain. “Worn & Driven has created a platform that connects a highly engaged audience, and we’re excited to be part of that experience.”
Alexander Cartigan, Founder and CEO of Worn & Driven, added:
“The Collector’s Premiere brings together a community that appreciates both automotive performance and horology at the highest level. It’s about time, craftsmanship, and the stories behind what we drive and what we wear. Time worn. Miles driven.”
Limited General Admission tickets remain available at www.wornanddriven.com.
About Worn & Driven
Worn & Driven is a media and experiences platform focused on automotive and horology culture, producing editorial content and curated events that connect brands with a highly engaged audience of collectors, enthusiasts, and industry leaders.
Media Contact
Ondar Tarlow
Chief Commercial Officer
ondar@wornanddriven.com
With VIP access now sold out, a limited number of General Admission tickets remain available.
The event will feature rare collector vehicles including the McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder. These three vehicles — widely known as the Holy Trinity of hypercars — will be presented together, a combination seldom seen in one location.
Hosted at the Marconi Automotive Museum, home to a $70 million automotive collection, the evening will include live DJ entertainment, VIP areas, Cirque-style performances, and curated brand partner activations.
The event is presented by Trusted Smart Chain, a blockchain infrastructure platform focused on the tokenization of real-world assets.
“We’re thrilled to be part of The Collector’s Premiere and to support an event that brings together innovation, community, and purpose,” said Billy Beach, Founding Member with Trusted Smart Chain. “Worn & Driven has created a platform that connects a highly engaged audience, and we’re excited to be part of that experience.”
Alexander Cartigan, Founder and CEO of Worn & Driven, added:
“The Collector’s Premiere brings together a community that appreciates both automotive performance and horology at the highest level. It’s about time, craftsmanship, and the stories behind what we drive and what we wear. Time worn. Miles driven.”
Limited General Admission tickets remain available at www.wornanddriven.com.
About Worn & Driven
Worn & Driven is a media and experiences platform focused on automotive and horology culture, producing editorial content and curated events that connect brands with a highly engaged audience of collectors, enthusiasts, and industry leaders.
Media Contact
Ondar Tarlow
Chief Commercial Officer
ondar@wornanddriven.com
Contact
Worn & DrivenContact
Alexander Cartigan
(954) 706-0100
https://www.wornanddriven.com/
@wornanddriven
Alexander Cartigan
(954) 706-0100
https://www.wornanddriven.com/
@wornanddriven
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