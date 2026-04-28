VIP Sold Out as Worn & Driven's Magazine Launch Event Brings The Holy Trinity of Hypercars to Marconi Museum

The Collector’s Premiere Event is designed to formally introduce our brand to the public, collectors, partners, and nonprofit affiliates through a curated, invitation‑forward experience that blends automotive culture, luxury watches, and philanthropy. This private event is made possible in partnership with the Marconi Foundation for Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports local at-risk children’s charities.