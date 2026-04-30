Pet Paradise Atlanta Celebrates Grand Reopening
Pet Paradise Atlanta is holding a Grand Reopening on May 8, 2026 (9 a.m.–5 p.m.) with tours, meet-and-greets, and information on services. The resort offers boarding, daycare, grooming, and dog training, and is near the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for convenience. Guests can also enter a sweepstakes to win a free month of day camp.
Atlanta, GA, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pet Paradise Atlanta is excited to announce its Grand Reopening Celebration, inviting pet parents and the local Atlanta community to tour the resort, experience updated services, and connect with the team.
This event will be hosted on May 8, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will give pet parents the opportunity to meet expert dog trainers, tour the resort, and learn more about the premium experiences available for their pets.
Pet Paradise is a full-service pet care resort offering boarding, day camp, grooming, and dog training at 65 locations across 10 states.
In the metro Atlanta area, Pet Paradise operates five conveniently located resorts both within and just outside the city, including Snellville, Peachtree City, Lawrenceville, and Woodstock. Pet Paradise Atlanta is located near the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, providing added convenience for traveling pet parents with easy drop-off and pick-up access.
As part of the Grand Reopening event, Pet Paradise Atlanta is highlighting its All-Day-Play day camp, where dogs can enjoy a full day in spacious play yards designed for playtime, socialization, and enrichment. Pet Paradise Atlanta is also excited to expand its offerings with Board-and-Train programs led by a new certified dog trainer joining the team this summer. Once on board, they will work closely with both pets and pet parents to create training plans tailored to each dog’s needs, through personalized Board-and-Train programs.
Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Lindsay Little, Regional Lead of the Canine Behavior Division, who will be attending the event with her dog, Senna. Lindsay is ASCTI-certified, an HRD K9 handler, and a SAR-certified canine trainer, bringing extensive expertise in canine behavior and working dogs.
Also joining the event is Kirsty Brice, Dog Trainer of the Year from Peachtree City. Kirsty will be available to answer questions and offer expert advice on dog training, giving attendees a valuable opportunity to learn practical tips and techniques to support their pets’ behavior and overall well-being.
To celebrate the Grand Reopening of Pet Paradise Atlanta, the resort will host an exclusive sweepstake offering customers the chance to win one free month of day camp. Enter here with one winner selected at random from all eligible participants. Full eligibility details and official rules are here.
About Pet Paradise
Pet Paradise has been a trusted provider of complete pet health care for more than 20 years. The comprehensive provider offers overnight boarding, resort-style day camp, professional grooming, dog training and NewDay Veterinary Care all under one roof. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Pet Paradise will have nearly 65 resorts in 10 states by the end of 2026. The company was also named a 2025 best-in-class employer by Gallagher. For more information about Pet Paradise visit petparadise.com or our social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
This event will be hosted on May 8, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will give pet parents the opportunity to meet expert dog trainers, tour the resort, and learn more about the premium experiences available for their pets.
Pet Paradise is a full-service pet care resort offering boarding, day camp, grooming, and dog training at 65 locations across 10 states.
In the metro Atlanta area, Pet Paradise operates five conveniently located resorts both within and just outside the city, including Snellville, Peachtree City, Lawrenceville, and Woodstock. Pet Paradise Atlanta is located near the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, providing added convenience for traveling pet parents with easy drop-off and pick-up access.
As part of the Grand Reopening event, Pet Paradise Atlanta is highlighting its All-Day-Play day camp, where dogs can enjoy a full day in spacious play yards designed for playtime, socialization, and enrichment. Pet Paradise Atlanta is also excited to expand its offerings with Board-and-Train programs led by a new certified dog trainer joining the team this summer. Once on board, they will work closely with both pets and pet parents to create training plans tailored to each dog’s needs, through personalized Board-and-Train programs.
Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Lindsay Little, Regional Lead of the Canine Behavior Division, who will be attending the event with her dog, Senna. Lindsay is ASCTI-certified, an HRD K9 handler, and a SAR-certified canine trainer, bringing extensive expertise in canine behavior and working dogs.
Also joining the event is Kirsty Brice, Dog Trainer of the Year from Peachtree City. Kirsty will be available to answer questions and offer expert advice on dog training, giving attendees a valuable opportunity to learn practical tips and techniques to support their pets’ behavior and overall well-being.
To celebrate the Grand Reopening of Pet Paradise Atlanta, the resort will host an exclusive sweepstake offering customers the chance to win one free month of day camp. Enter here with one winner selected at random from all eligible participants. Full eligibility details and official rules are here.
About Pet Paradise
Pet Paradise has been a trusted provider of complete pet health care for more than 20 years. The comprehensive provider offers overnight boarding, resort-style day camp, professional grooming, dog training and NewDay Veterinary Care all under one roof. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Pet Paradise will have nearly 65 resorts in 10 states by the end of 2026. The company was also named a 2025 best-in-class employer by Gallagher. For more information about Pet Paradise visit petparadise.com or our social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Contact
Pet ParadiseContact
Alexa Withey
904-363-3330
petparadise.com
Alexa Withey
904-363-3330
petparadise.com
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