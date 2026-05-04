KRC Rock Announces Grand Opening of Perris Location, Expanding 42-Year Legacy Into the Inland Empire
KRC Rock, a long-established Southern California supplier of natural stone, boulders, and landscape and hardscape materials, is announcing the grand opening of its newest location in Perris, California. The yard officially opened to the public on Friday, May 1, 2026, marking the company’s expansion into the Inland Empire.
Riverside, CA, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Now in its 42nd year of operation, KRC Rock has built its reputation by supplying high-quality materials to landscape contractors, builders, designers, architects, and homeowners across the region. The Perris location reflects the company’s continued investment in growing markets while maintaining a consistent focus on reliability, product depth, and service.
The new facility provides improved access for customers throughout Riverside County and surrounding areas, offering a broad selection of materials including decorative rock, bulk aggregates, decomposed granite, flagstone, pavers, mulch, soil, and natural boulders.
"Expanding into Perris allows us to better support our customers in the Inland Empire with the same level of service and product availability we have built our business on," said Tim Josse, President of KRC Rock.
The Perris yard is designed to serve both trade professionals and retail customers, with an efficient layout, streamlined loading process, and a strong emphasis on customer experience. The company will also support the region with its established delivery network, ensuring consistent and dependable service for projects of all sizes.
KRC Rock expects the new location to strengthen relationships with local contractors, pool builders, and landscape professionals, while supporting continued growth in residential and commercial development throughout the Inland Empire.
The new facility provides improved access for customers throughout Riverside County and surrounding areas, offering a broad selection of materials including decorative rock, bulk aggregates, decomposed granite, flagstone, pavers, mulch, soil, and natural boulders.
"Expanding into Perris allows us to better support our customers in the Inland Empire with the same level of service and product availability we have built our business on," said Tim Josse, President of KRC Rock.
The Perris yard is designed to serve both trade professionals and retail customers, with an efficient layout, streamlined loading process, and a strong emphasis on customer experience. The company will also support the region with its established delivery network, ensuring consistent and dependable service for projects of all sizes.
KRC Rock expects the new location to strengthen relationships with local contractors, pool builders, and landscape professionals, while supporting continued growth in residential and commercial development throughout the Inland Empire.
Contact
KRC Rock Inc.Contact
Tim Josse
951-852-3731
krcrock.com
Tim Josse
951-852-3731
krcrock.com
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