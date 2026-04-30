2026 Japan Culture Intensive Tours Including Sumo
Artisan Pacific Travel LLC is pleased to announce its 2026 Japan Culture Intensive tours including Sumo Tournament.
Dublin, CA, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Steeped in Shintoism, symbolism, cultural history, strength, agility, flexibility, and brute force, a Grand Sumo Basho offers a great insight into the culture of Japan. You get drama, pomp, circumstance, ritual, athleticism and theatrics all wrapped into one – befitting the world’s oldest continuous sporting event.
“Besides being great sport, the rituals of sumo offer a great window into Japan tradition and opportunity to explore the special foods of Japan that you really can’t find elsewhere,” said Gary Lane, Managing Director. “The last tournament in Osaka, had many more upsets than usual and ended on a great redemption note - as the winner, Kirishima regained the rank of Ozeki which he lost two years ago.”
“It’s a great break from busy touring days, and a chance to recharge your energy for the rest of your tour. The banzuke (rankings) at the top are now flush with two Yokozuna (Grand Masters) and three Ozeki nipping at their heels. It should make for great excitement in May and the rest of the year,” he continued.
Tour Dates:
May 19 (6 Day) Tokyo
November 3 (8 Day) Kyushu
For detailed itineraries, go to their website at artisanpacifictravel.com.
Artisan Pacific Travel, based in Dublin, California, has been offering guided package tours including sumo since their founding in 2014.
California Seller of Travel Registration No.: 2118327-40 Registration as a Seller of Travel does not constitute approval by the State of California.
“Besides being great sport, the rituals of sumo offer a great window into Japan tradition and opportunity to explore the special foods of Japan that you really can’t find elsewhere,” said Gary Lane, Managing Director. “The last tournament in Osaka, had many more upsets than usual and ended on a great redemption note - as the winner, Kirishima regained the rank of Ozeki which he lost two years ago.”
“It’s a great break from busy touring days, and a chance to recharge your energy for the rest of your tour. The banzuke (rankings) at the top are now flush with two Yokozuna (Grand Masters) and three Ozeki nipping at their heels. It should make for great excitement in May and the rest of the year,” he continued.
Tour Dates:
May 19 (6 Day) Tokyo
November 3 (8 Day) Kyushu
For detailed itineraries, go to their website at artisanpacifictravel.com.
Artisan Pacific Travel, based in Dublin, California, has been offering guided package tours including sumo since their founding in 2014.
California Seller of Travel Registration No.: 2118327-40 Registration as a Seller of Travel does not constitute approval by the State of California.
Contact
Artisan Pacific Travel LLCContact
Christopher Huseby
415-580-1118
www.artisanpacifictravel.com
Christopher Huseby
415-580-1118
www.artisanpacifictravel.com
Categories