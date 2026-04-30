Four in Five IT Security Pros Believe AI May Cost Them Their Jobs, Finds CyberEdge Group’s 2026 Cyberthreat Defense Report
AI-driven malware on the rise, proprietary LLMs deemed hardest to secure, and 97% of hiring managers now demand AI skills.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CyberEdge Group today announced the release of its 13th annual Cyberthreat Defense Report (CDR), a comprehensive global study capturing the perspectives of 1,200 IT security professionals across 17 countries and 19 industries. The 2026 report reveals a cybersecurity landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), workforce transformation, and escalating threat sophistication.
AI Reshaping the Cybersecurity Workforce and Threat Landscape
This year’s findings underscore the profound and accelerating impact of AI on cybersecurity operations and talent:
Pink slips on the horizon. 80% of IT security professionals believe AI will significantly reduce the number of people required to perform their current roles. Among them, 46% expect this shift to occur within the next two years, signaling possible rapid workforce disruption.
AI skills for new hires. 97% of IT security hiring managers are actively seeking candidates with at least one AI-related skill, highlighting a critical shift in workforce requirements.
The dark side of AI. 46% of respondents report that AI is contributing to a rise in adaptive and evasive malware, reflecting attackers’ growing use of AI-powered techniques.
LLM headaches. From a list of 14 IT components, proprietary large language models (LLMs) are viewed as the most difficult to secure, emphasizing new and complex risk vectors introduced by AI adoption.
“AI is no longer an emerging technology in cybersecurity—it is a defining force,” said Steve Piper, founder and CEO of CyberEdge Group. “Organizations are simultaneously leveraging AI for defense while contending with adversaries who are weaponizing it, creating a rapidly evolving and highly dynamic threat environment.”
Persistent Challenges Beyond AI
While AI dominates this year’s narrative, the report also highlights ongoing operational and strategic challenges:
Stretched too thin. “Lack of skilled personnel” remains the top inhibitor to cybersecurity success, reinforcing the urgency of talent development—particularly in AI-related domains.
A quantum problem. 94% of organizations are beginning to prepare for quantum computing security risks, with 54% actively developing plans to strengthen their security postures and risk mitigation strategies.
More paying up. 64% of organizations experienced a ransomware attack in the past year. Of those that were victimized, the percentage paying a ransom increased substantially, from 41% to 55%.
Fewer left empty-handed. Of those victimized organizations that paid ransoms, 61% successfully recovered their data – up from 54% last year.
On a positive note, 90% of organizations increased their IT security budgets in 2026—a record high for the report—with an average increase of 5.6%, reflecting heightened prioritization of cybersecurity investments. Additionally, more than half of organizations (53%) now have a board member involved in or leading a cyber risk assessment committee, highlighting the growing emphasis on proactively managing emerging threats.
Navigating a New Cybersecurity Era
This year’s report highlights a pivotal shift: AI is now both a critical defense tool and a powerful weapon in the hands of cyber adversaries. Organizations that invest in AI capabilities, talent development, and resilient security strategies now will be best positioned to navigate this rapidly evolving landscape.
About the Report
The 2026 Cyberthreat Defense Report is based on a comprehensive 27-question survey conducted in November and December 2025. The study captures insights from IT security professionals working in mid-size to large organizations (500+ employees) across six global regions. It provides a detailed benchmark of cybersecurity postures, investment priorities, and technology adoption trends—enabling security leaders to assess their readiness, identify gaps, and compare their strategies against industry peers worldwide.
This year’s report is made possible through generous sponsorships by industry leaders:
● Platinum sponsors: Google Cloud Security, ISC2, Rubrik, and SentinelOne
● Gold sponsors: ColorTokens, HackerOne, Veracode, and XBOW
● Silver sponsors: Cynet, Keeper Security, Mitiga, and Wallarm
● Media sponsor: Security Buzz
Now Available
Download the full report from any sponsor or visit: www.cyberedgegroup.com/CDR.
AI Reshaping the Cybersecurity Workforce and Threat Landscape
This year’s findings underscore the profound and accelerating impact of AI on cybersecurity operations and talent:
Pink slips on the horizon. 80% of IT security professionals believe AI will significantly reduce the number of people required to perform their current roles. Among them, 46% expect this shift to occur within the next two years, signaling possible rapid workforce disruption.
AI skills for new hires. 97% of IT security hiring managers are actively seeking candidates with at least one AI-related skill, highlighting a critical shift in workforce requirements.
The dark side of AI. 46% of respondents report that AI is contributing to a rise in adaptive and evasive malware, reflecting attackers’ growing use of AI-powered techniques.
LLM headaches. From a list of 14 IT components, proprietary large language models (LLMs) are viewed as the most difficult to secure, emphasizing new and complex risk vectors introduced by AI adoption.
“AI is no longer an emerging technology in cybersecurity—it is a defining force,” said Steve Piper, founder and CEO of CyberEdge Group. “Organizations are simultaneously leveraging AI for defense while contending with adversaries who are weaponizing it, creating a rapidly evolving and highly dynamic threat environment.”
Persistent Challenges Beyond AI
While AI dominates this year’s narrative, the report also highlights ongoing operational and strategic challenges:
Stretched too thin. “Lack of skilled personnel” remains the top inhibitor to cybersecurity success, reinforcing the urgency of talent development—particularly in AI-related domains.
A quantum problem. 94% of organizations are beginning to prepare for quantum computing security risks, with 54% actively developing plans to strengthen their security postures and risk mitigation strategies.
More paying up. 64% of organizations experienced a ransomware attack in the past year. Of those that were victimized, the percentage paying a ransom increased substantially, from 41% to 55%.
Fewer left empty-handed. Of those victimized organizations that paid ransoms, 61% successfully recovered their data – up from 54% last year.
On a positive note, 90% of organizations increased their IT security budgets in 2026—a record high for the report—with an average increase of 5.6%, reflecting heightened prioritization of cybersecurity investments. Additionally, more than half of organizations (53%) now have a board member involved in or leading a cyber risk assessment committee, highlighting the growing emphasis on proactively managing emerging threats.
Navigating a New Cybersecurity Era
This year’s report highlights a pivotal shift: AI is now both a critical defense tool and a powerful weapon in the hands of cyber adversaries. Organizations that invest in AI capabilities, talent development, and resilient security strategies now will be best positioned to navigate this rapidly evolving landscape.
About the Report
The 2026 Cyberthreat Defense Report is based on a comprehensive 27-question survey conducted in November and December 2025. The study captures insights from IT security professionals working in mid-size to large organizations (500+ employees) across six global regions. It provides a detailed benchmark of cybersecurity postures, investment priorities, and technology adoption trends—enabling security leaders to assess their readiness, identify gaps, and compare their strategies against industry peers worldwide.
This year’s report is made possible through generous sponsorships by industry leaders:
● Platinum sponsors: Google Cloud Security, ISC2, Rubrik, and SentinelOne
● Gold sponsors: ColorTokens, HackerOne, Veracode, and XBOW
● Silver sponsors: Cynet, Keeper Security, Mitiga, and Wallarm
● Media sponsor: Security Buzz
Now Available
Download the full report from any sponsor or visit: www.cyberedgegroup.com/CDR.
Contact
CyberEdge Group LLCContact
Steve Piper
443-603-1500
https://cyberedgegroup.com/
Steve Piper
443-603-1500
https://cyberedgegroup.com/
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