Saelig Launches Economical Harogic SGA-60 6GHz Vector Signal Generator
The SGA-60 is a vector signal generator for frequencies from 9kHz to 6GHz. It offers a standard instantaneous bandwidth of 100MHz and 50MHz of real-time streaming bandwidth. It can output CW, AM/FM, digital modulated signals, frequency/amplitude sweep, and chirp signals – all at a remarkable price.
Fairport, NY, May 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Harogic SGA-60 6GHz Vector Signal Generator. This next-generation USB-powered Vector Signal Generator (VSG) is engineered to bridge the gap between laboratory-grade precision and the portability required for modern field operations, R&D, and T&M. The SGA-60 series covers a frequency range from 9kHz to 6GHz, for applications in modern wireless communication, aerospace, and education sectors. It offers a robust 100MHz instantaneous bandwidth for complex wideband signal generation, complemented by 50MHz of real-time streaming bandwidth, ensuring high-fidelity signal playback and continuous data throughput for sophisticated simulation environments.
The SGA-60 series can generate a diverse array of signal types, from standard Continuous Wave (CW) and traditional analog modulations (AM/FM) to advanced digitally modulated signals. The inclusion of high-speed frequency and amplitude sweeps, as well as chirp signal generation, makes it suitable for radar testing and component characterization. With a typical output amplitude range of -100dBm to +10dBm, the SGA-60 can simulate everything from the weak signals found at a receiver’s edge to the robust signals required for amplifier characterization. Its USB-powered architecture allows for seamless integration into existing software-defined environments, offering a streamlined workflow that reduces setup time and equipment overhead.
Key technical specifications:
Frequency range: 9kHz to 6GHz
Maximum level output：7dBm to 14dBm
Minimum level output: <-100dBm
Level output up to 25dBm (opt.)
1GHz phase noise: < -124dBc/Hz@10kHz
Maximum real-time bandwidth: 50MHz
Maximum playback output bandwidth: 100MHz
0 dBm output harmonics: <-50dBc (typ.)
Analog Signal Generation: CW, frequency/level sweeps, AM/FM modulation.
Complex Digital Modulation: Supports high-order modulation schemes like 16/64/256/1024QAM, QPSK, and BPSK, etc.
AWGN (Additive white Gaussian noise, OFDM)
Ramp/Chirp, Pulse signal output.
IQ: 100 MHz playback and real-time 50 MHz streaming.
Supports C/C++, C#, Python, and MATLAB, Qt, LabVIEW, GNU Radio, etc.
By offering a combination of low phase noise and expansive modulation capabilities, the SGA-60 provides an attractive alternative to traditional signal generators, setting a new benchmark for performance-to-size ratio in the sub-6GHz market. By delivering high-end capabilities at a realistic price point, the SGA-60 series makes precision RF testing affordable, allowing labs and production facilities to scale their capabilities without the prohibitive costs usually associated with 6GHz vector signal generators. Whether deployed in a high-density lab environment or used for system integration, SGA-60 provides the stability and repeatability that professionals need.
HAROGIC provides compact, robust, high-performance RF hardware with intelligent software to help customers extend their RF boundaries. Made by RF specialists Harogic Technologies, the SGA-60 6GHz Vector Signal Generators are available now from their USA technical distributor, Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport, NY.
The SGA-60 series can generate a diverse array of signal types, from standard Continuous Wave (CW) and traditional analog modulations (AM/FM) to advanced digitally modulated signals. The inclusion of high-speed frequency and amplitude sweeps, as well as chirp signal generation, makes it suitable for radar testing and component characterization. With a typical output amplitude range of -100dBm to +10dBm, the SGA-60 can simulate everything from the weak signals found at a receiver’s edge to the robust signals required for amplifier characterization. Its USB-powered architecture allows for seamless integration into existing software-defined environments, offering a streamlined workflow that reduces setup time and equipment overhead.
Key technical specifications:
Frequency range: 9kHz to 6GHz
Maximum level output：7dBm to 14dBm
Minimum level output: <-100dBm
Level output up to 25dBm (opt.)
1GHz phase noise: < -124dBc/Hz@10kHz
Maximum real-time bandwidth: 50MHz
Maximum playback output bandwidth: 100MHz
0 dBm output harmonics: <-50dBc (typ.)
Analog Signal Generation: CW, frequency/level sweeps, AM/FM modulation.
Complex Digital Modulation: Supports high-order modulation schemes like 16/64/256/1024QAM, QPSK, and BPSK, etc.
AWGN (Additive white Gaussian noise, OFDM)
Ramp/Chirp, Pulse signal output.
IQ: 100 MHz playback and real-time 50 MHz streaming.
Supports C/C++, C#, Python, and MATLAB, Qt, LabVIEW, GNU Radio, etc.
By offering a combination of low phase noise and expansive modulation capabilities, the SGA-60 provides an attractive alternative to traditional signal generators, setting a new benchmark for performance-to-size ratio in the sub-6GHz market. By delivering high-end capabilities at a realistic price point, the SGA-60 series makes precision RF testing affordable, allowing labs and production facilities to scale their capabilities without the prohibitive costs usually associated with 6GHz vector signal generators. Whether deployed in a high-density lab environment or used for system integration, SGA-60 provides the stability and repeatability that professionals need.
HAROGIC provides compact, robust, high-performance RF hardware with intelligent software to help customers extend their RF boundaries. Made by RF specialists Harogic Technologies, the SGA-60 6GHz Vector Signal Generators are available now from their USA technical distributor, Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport, NY.
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
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