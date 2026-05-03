Saelig Launches Economical Harogic SGA-60 6GHz Vector Signal Generator

The SGA-60 is a vector signal generator for frequencies from 9kHz to 6GHz. It offers a standard instantaneous bandwidth of 100MHz and 50MHz of real-time streaming bandwidth. It can output CW, AM/FM, digital modulated signals, frequency/amplitude sweep, and chirp signals – all at a remarkable price.