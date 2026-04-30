Brooks Law Group, PLLC Hires Regulatory and Billing Compliance Specialist
Brooks Law Group, PLLC is thrilled to welcome registered nurse and regulatory and billing compliance specialist.
Philadelphia, PA, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brooks Law Group, PLLC is delighted to welcome Patricia Urrutia, R.N. as a consultant to the firm and its healthcare clients. Ms. Urrutia is an Ethics & Compliance executive and Registered Nurse with more than ten years of enterprise leadership experience in highly regulated healthcare environments. She specializes in building and leading corporate compliance, ethics, and enterprise risk management (ERM) programs across multi-site and multi-state organizations.
Among other services, Ms. Urrutia is available to assist medical practices and other healthcare clients with compliance audits of medical records, evaluating controlled substance prescribing practices, reviewing adherence to state and federal regulations, identifying billing irregularities, monitoring patient safety risks, and providing corrective recommendations to clinical and administrative leadership. She takes a practical approach to compliance, helping to ensure compliance with state and federal laws while still supporting a company's broader and budgetary goals.
On a case-by-case basis, Mr. Urrutia is available to assist other law firms with support on litigation or compliance matters. Ms. Urrutia can be contacted by emailing contact@brookslawgrouppllc.com .
Among other services, Ms. Urrutia is available to assist medical practices and other healthcare clients with compliance audits of medical records, evaluating controlled substance prescribing practices, reviewing adherence to state and federal regulations, identifying billing irregularities, monitoring patient safety risks, and providing corrective recommendations to clinical and administrative leadership. She takes a practical approach to compliance, helping to ensure compliance with state and federal laws while still supporting a company's broader and budgetary goals.
On a case-by-case basis, Mr. Urrutia is available to assist other law firms with support on litigation or compliance matters. Ms. Urrutia can be contacted by emailing contact@brookslawgrouppllc.com .
Contact
Brooks Law Group, PLLCContact
Justin S. Brooks
610-547-9556
https://brookslawgrouppllc.com/
contact@brookslawgrouppllc.com
Justin S. Brooks
610-547-9556
https://brookslawgrouppllc.com/
contact@brookslawgrouppllc.com
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