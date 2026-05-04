innoviHealth Introduces “Aimee” - Accurate, Purpose-Built AI Medical Coding and Information-Discovery Tool
“Aimee” to debut in Find-A-Code as trusted AI resource for rapidly providing solutions to simple and complex coding workflow requirements.
Spanish Fork, UT, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- innoviHealth infuses lead product, Find-A-Code, with proprietary and powerful AI feature, “Aimee.” Aimee is an easy-to-use coding tool that streamlines navigation and provides rapid, concise, and trustworthy results sourced exclusively from Find-A-Code’s extensive and “always current” database. That means no scraping of random sites from the Web or picking up incorrect or out-of-date information from untrusted, unknown data sources.
LaMont Leavitt, CEO of innoviHealth, commented, "The Find-A-Code product has led the medical coding industry for years by always having the most accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date coding, billing, and auditing content. This highly curated historical data is now the foundation of Aimee, our powerful and authentic AI tool that evaluates and quickly delivers relevant Find-A-Code solutions directly through the user’s interface.” Leavitt continued, “Now everyone can have Aimee right at their fingertips as their go-to expert – and rest assured, knowing exactly where the data is coming from."
As a resource built on trust, if Aimee can't navigate to the correct answer, she will prompt the user to provide more information for clarification or, on rare occasions, state that “I don't have an answer for that.” Aimee includes guidance from the most recognized and trusted sources in coding and relevant private payer information, all in one location, plus the ability to add to the knowledge base by uploading policy documents or links to official sources.
About innoviHealth
Privately held, Utah-based innoviHealth is widely known as one of the most trusted companies in medical coding, revenue cycle, and provider services globally, with industry-leading products including HCC Coder, innoviScribe, and MedAbbrev, among others. Every day, innoviHealth’s unique blend of medical coding and information engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify the process of medical coding, billing and auditing for our global universe of payer and provider users.
About Find-A-Code
Find-A-Code is easily customized and offers the most highly accurate and complete “one-stop-shop” medical coding resource available, helping users save time, increase revenues, and avoid denials. Online libraries include extensive information for all major code sets (ICD-10, ICD-11, CPT, HCPCS, DRG, APC, NDC and more), along with a wealth of supplemental information such as newsletters and manuals (AHA Coding Clinics, AMA CPT Assistant, Decision Health Newsletters, Medicare Manuals, and more). All information is indexed, easily searchable and organized for quick access and extensive cross-referencing with a variety of custom integration options, including our newest AI purpose-built feature, Aimee.
LaMont Leavitt, CEO of innoviHealth, commented, "The Find-A-Code product has led the medical coding industry for years by always having the most accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date coding, billing, and auditing content. This highly curated historical data is now the foundation of Aimee, our powerful and authentic AI tool that evaluates and quickly delivers relevant Find-A-Code solutions directly through the user’s interface.” Leavitt continued, “Now everyone can have Aimee right at their fingertips as their go-to expert – and rest assured, knowing exactly where the data is coming from."
As a resource built on trust, if Aimee can't navigate to the correct answer, she will prompt the user to provide more information for clarification or, on rare occasions, state that “I don't have an answer for that.” Aimee includes guidance from the most recognized and trusted sources in coding and relevant private payer information, all in one location, plus the ability to add to the knowledge base by uploading policy documents or links to official sources.
About innoviHealth
Privately held, Utah-based innoviHealth is widely known as one of the most trusted companies in medical coding, revenue cycle, and provider services globally, with industry-leading products including HCC Coder, innoviScribe, and MedAbbrev, among others. Every day, innoviHealth’s unique blend of medical coding and information engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify the process of medical coding, billing and auditing for our global universe of payer and provider users.
About Find-A-Code
Find-A-Code is easily customized and offers the most highly accurate and complete “one-stop-shop” medical coding resource available, helping users save time, increase revenues, and avoid denials. Online libraries include extensive information for all major code sets (ICD-10, ICD-11, CPT, HCPCS, DRG, APC, NDC and more), along with a wealth of supplemental information such as newsletters and manuals (AHA Coding Clinics, AMA CPT Assistant, Decision Health Newsletters, Medicare Manuals, and more). All information is indexed, easily searchable and organized for quick access and extensive cross-referencing with a variety of custom integration options, including our newest AI purpose-built feature, Aimee.
Contact
innoviHealthContact
Michael Hanahan
404-561-5423
innovihealth.com
Michael Hanahan
404-561-5423
innovihealth.com
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