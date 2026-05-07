RaaWee K12 Solutions Secures Trademark for RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™: A Revolutionary Attendance Intervention and Tracking Platform

RaaWee K12 Solutions is excited to announce the official trademark registration of RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™, a groundbreaking Attendance Intervention and Tracking Platform designed to tackle chronic absenteeism and truancy in K-12 education. The latest version introduces hundreds of improvements and expanded features.