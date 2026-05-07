RaaWee K12 Solutions Secures Trademark for RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™: A Revolutionary Attendance Intervention and Tracking Platform
RaaWee K12 Solutions is excited to announce the official trademark registration of RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™, a groundbreaking Attendance Intervention and Tracking Platform designed to tackle chronic absenteeism and truancy in K-12 education. The latest version introduces hundreds of improvements and expanded features.
Plano, TX, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- RaaWee K12 Solutions is excited to announce the official trademark registration of RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™, a groundbreaking Attendance Intervention and Tracking Platform designed to tackle chronic absenteeism and truancy in K-12 education. The latest version introduces hundreds of improvements and expanded features.
Eight Critical Toolsets in a Unified Framework
RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™ empowers educators with a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance student attendance and engagement effectively:
Attendance Awareness - Digitally executed campaigns and proactive outreach to keep stakeholders informed via email, text, print, and phone.
Automated Customized Interventions - Full automation of absenteeism prevention plans, including truancy and chronic absences, with tailored outreach options.
2-Way Communication - Engaging families through 2-way text, and email, ensuring seamless multilingual communication in more than 140 languages.
Real-time Analytics - User-friendly dashboards with detailed insights on student attendance to support data-driven decisions.
Rewards & Recognitions - Promoting a culture of attendance excellence with custom recognition messages and awards for student progress.
Follow-up - Alerts for specific students and timely reporting to guardians, ensuring proactive outreach to prevent absenteeism.
Alerts - Real-time notifications for absenteeism changes, with historic tracking for truancy and chronic absences.
Centralized Documentation - Streamlined processes for court affidavit creation and centralized filing, enhancing recordkeeping efficiency.
RaaWee K12 Solutions is committed to enhancing the educational experience with innovative technology. The trademark for RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™ marks a significant milestone in our mission to improve attendance and foster student success.
For more information about RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™, please visit www.RaaWeeK12.com or contact:
Janie Wilson
CMO and SVP, Partner Success
RaaWee K12 Solutions
760-509-5365
Janie.Wilson@RaaWeeK12.com
Eight Critical Toolsets in a Unified Framework
RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™ empowers educators with a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance student attendance and engagement effectively:
Attendance Awareness - Digitally executed campaigns and proactive outreach to keep stakeholders informed via email, text, print, and phone.
Automated Customized Interventions - Full automation of absenteeism prevention plans, including truancy and chronic absences, with tailored outreach options.
2-Way Communication - Engaging families through 2-way text, and email, ensuring seamless multilingual communication in more than 140 languages.
Real-time Analytics - User-friendly dashboards with detailed insights on student attendance to support data-driven decisions.
Rewards & Recognitions - Promoting a culture of attendance excellence with custom recognition messages and awards for student progress.
Follow-up - Alerts for specific students and timely reporting to guardians, ensuring proactive outreach to prevent absenteeism.
Alerts - Real-time notifications for absenteeism changes, with historic tracking for truancy and chronic absences.
Centralized Documentation - Streamlined processes for court affidavit creation and centralized filing, enhancing recordkeeping efficiency.
RaaWee K12 Solutions is committed to enhancing the educational experience with innovative technology. The trademark for RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™ marks a significant milestone in our mission to improve attendance and foster student success.
For more information about RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™, please visit www.RaaWeeK12.com or contact:
Janie Wilson
CMO and SVP, Partner Success
RaaWee K12 Solutions
760-509-5365
Janie.Wilson@RaaWeeK12.com
Contact
RaaWee K12 SolutionsContact
Janie Wilson
760-509-5365
RaaWeeK12.com
Janie Wilson
760-509-5365
RaaWeeK12.com
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