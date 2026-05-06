New Orleans Physician Offers Non-Surgical Alternative for Hand Arthritis Sufferers as Demand for Regenerative Medicine Surges
Trip Goolsby, MD of Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center is helping patients across Louisiana avoid hand surgery through advanced regenerative medicine — giving patients their hands, and their lives, back.
New Orleans, LA, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Millions of Americans suffer from hand arthritis — a condition that robs them of grip strength, fine motor control, and the ability to do everyday tasks they once took for granted. For most, the treatment conversation ends in one of two places: manage it with medication, or eventually have surgery. But a growing number of patients in the Greater New Orleans area are finding a third path, thanks to the work of Trip Goolsby, MD, at Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center.
Dr. Goolsby, an integrative and regenerative medicine physician, has begun offering targeted regenerative medicine protocols specifically designed for patients with hand and finger arthritis — giving them a clinically grounded, non-surgical option they often didn't know existed.
"The most common thing I hear from new patients is that their doctor told them surgery was inevitable. That's simply not true for the majority of people I see. The body has remarkable regenerative capacity — we just have to work with it, not around it."
— Trip Goolsby, MD, Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center
The Rise of Regenerative Medicine for Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of the hand affects an estimated 40 percent of adults over 70 and a significant portion of active adults in their 40s and 50s. Traditional management typically involves anti-inflammatory medications, cortisone injections, or — when conservative care fails — joint replacement or fusion surgery. Recovery from hand surgery can take months and carries meaningful risks of complications.
Regenerative medicine approaches — primarily Wharton's Jelly and, in select cases, exosome therapy — work by delivering concentrated biological signals directly to the damaged joint. Unlike cortisone, which suppresses inflammation temporarily and can actually accelerate cartilage breakdown with repeated use, regenerative medicine is designed to support tissue repair and long-term joint integrity.
"We're not masking pain," Dr. Goolsby explains. "We're addressing why the joint is breaking down and giving the body the biological tools it needs to rebuild. That's a fundamentally different approach than conventional arthritis management."
Who Is a Candidate?
According to Dr. Goolsby, ideal candidates for regenerative hand arthritis treatment are patients who have been diagnosed with osteoarthritis and are experiencing pain, stiffness, or declining grip strength — but who have not yet reached end-stage joint destruction requiring surgical reconstruction. Many patients come to Infinite Health after exhausting conservative options or after being told their only remaining option is surgery.
The practice offers a free 15-minute discovery call with their care team for prospective patients to determine whether they may be candidates for evaluation and treatment.
A Growing Need in Louisiana
Louisiana has one of the highest rates of arthritis prevalence in the Southeast, and the Greater New Orleans region — home to an active population of golfers, tennis players, musicians, and manual professionals — has a particularly high demand for non-surgical joint care. Patients travel from across Louisiana and Mississippi to receive care at Infinite Health.
"New Orleans is a city that runs on its hands," said Dr. Goolsby. "Musicians, chefs, craftspeople — they can't afford to be sidelined for months recovering from surgery. And frankly, they shouldn't have to be."
About Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center
Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center is a cash-pay bio-individualized health optimization, age-reversal, and regenerative medicine practice serving the Greater New Orleans area. Led by Trip Goolsby, MD, the center offers regenerative medicine for joint and musculoskeletal conditions, hormone optimization, metabolic health, and comprehensive longevity programs. The practice focuses on root-cause care and personalized treatment protocols for health-conscious adults seeking outcomes beyond conventional medicine.
For more information, visit www.yourinfinitehealth.com or call (504) 323-0025.
Dr. Goolsby, an integrative and regenerative medicine physician, has begun offering targeted regenerative medicine protocols specifically designed for patients with hand and finger arthritis — giving them a clinically grounded, non-surgical option they often didn't know existed.
"The most common thing I hear from new patients is that their doctor told them surgery was inevitable. That's simply not true for the majority of people I see. The body has remarkable regenerative capacity — we just have to work with it, not around it."
— Trip Goolsby, MD, Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center
The Rise of Regenerative Medicine for Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of the hand affects an estimated 40 percent of adults over 70 and a significant portion of active adults in their 40s and 50s. Traditional management typically involves anti-inflammatory medications, cortisone injections, or — when conservative care fails — joint replacement or fusion surgery. Recovery from hand surgery can take months and carries meaningful risks of complications.
Regenerative medicine approaches — primarily Wharton's Jelly and, in select cases, exosome therapy — work by delivering concentrated biological signals directly to the damaged joint. Unlike cortisone, which suppresses inflammation temporarily and can actually accelerate cartilage breakdown with repeated use, regenerative medicine is designed to support tissue repair and long-term joint integrity.
"We're not masking pain," Dr. Goolsby explains. "We're addressing why the joint is breaking down and giving the body the biological tools it needs to rebuild. That's a fundamentally different approach than conventional arthritis management."
Who Is a Candidate?
According to Dr. Goolsby, ideal candidates for regenerative hand arthritis treatment are patients who have been diagnosed with osteoarthritis and are experiencing pain, stiffness, or declining grip strength — but who have not yet reached end-stage joint destruction requiring surgical reconstruction. Many patients come to Infinite Health after exhausting conservative options or after being told their only remaining option is surgery.
The practice offers a free 15-minute discovery call with their care team for prospective patients to determine whether they may be candidates for evaluation and treatment.
A Growing Need in Louisiana
Louisiana has one of the highest rates of arthritis prevalence in the Southeast, and the Greater New Orleans region — home to an active population of golfers, tennis players, musicians, and manual professionals — has a particularly high demand for non-surgical joint care. Patients travel from across Louisiana and Mississippi to receive care at Infinite Health.
"New Orleans is a city that runs on its hands," said Dr. Goolsby. "Musicians, chefs, craftspeople — they can't afford to be sidelined for months recovering from surgery. And frankly, they shouldn't have to be."
About Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center
Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center is a cash-pay bio-individualized health optimization, age-reversal, and regenerative medicine practice serving the Greater New Orleans area. Led by Trip Goolsby, MD, the center offers regenerative medicine for joint and musculoskeletal conditions, hormone optimization, metabolic health, and comprehensive longevity programs. The practice focuses on root-cause care and personalized treatment protocols for health-conscious adults seeking outcomes beyond conventional medicine.
For more information, visit www.yourinfinitehealth.com or call (504) 323-0025.
Contact
Infinite Health IMCContact
LeNae Goolsby
504-323-0025
www.YourInfinitehealth.com
LeNae Goolsby
504-323-0025
www.YourInfinitehealth.com
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