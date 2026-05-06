Licorería Limantour (#20 on North America's 50 Best Bars 2026) to Headline Exclusive One-Night Bar Takeover at Mezcal Culture Fest in Miami

Licorería Limantour, ranked No. 20 on North America’s 50 Best Bars 2026, will headline a one-night cocktail takeover at Mezcal Culture Fest at Moxy South Beach on June 13, 2026.