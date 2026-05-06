Licorería Limantour (#20 on North America's 50 Best Bars 2026) to Headline Exclusive One-Night Bar Takeover at Mezcal Culture Fest in Miami
Licorería Limantour, ranked No. 20 on North America’s 50 Best Bars 2026, will headline a one-night cocktail takeover at Mezcal Culture Fest at Moxy South Beach on June 13, 2026.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mezcal Culture Fest is proud to announce that Licorería Limantour — ranked No. 20 on North America's 50 Best Bars 2026 — will headline this year's highly anticipated bar takeover. The one-night-only experience takes place Saturday, June 13th at the Moxy South Beach, bringing Mexico City's cutting-edge cocktail culture directly to Miami.
Published by The World's 50 Best Bars and determined by an academy of industry experts, bartenders, and drinks writers, the North America's 50 Best Bars list is among the most prestigious honors in the global drinks industry — celebrating venues that define innovation, hospitality, and cultural impact. Licorería Limantour's 2026 placement at No. 20 marks yet another milestone in a career defined by sustained excellence.
Founded in 2011 in Mexico City's Roma Norte neighborhood, Licorería Limantour is widely credited as the origin point of the city's modern cocktail movement. As North America's 50 Best Bars notes, "Mexico City's celebrated craft cocktail scene all started with Licorería Limantour in 2011." The bar has appeared on The World's 50 Best Bars list for more than ten consecutive years — an extraordinary achievement — and has been described internationally as a pioneer of Latin America's cocktail renaissance, helping elevate Mexico into a global powerhouse of contemporary mixology.
As part of Mezcal Culture Fest, Licorería Limantour will take over the bar at the Moxy South Beach for one night only, offering attendees a rare opportunity to experience the artistry and flavor profiles that have made it iconic. The takeover will feature a curated menu of signature cocktails alongside mezcal-forward creations celebrating the spirit's heritage and versatility.
"This is exactly what Mezcal Culture Fest is about — bringing the very best of Mexico's spirits and cocktail culture to a global audience," said Andrew Martineau / Mezcal Culture Fest Founder. "Having Licorería Limantour lead our bar takeover this year isn't just a bar takeover — it's a cultural moment."
Now in its annual run, Mezcal Culture Fest continues to grow as a premier platform for agave education, industry collaboration, and cultural celebration. The addition of a North America's 50 Best Bars-ranked venues as its featured takeover underscores the festival's expanding international stature.
Event Details:
- What: Licorería Limantour Bar Takeover at Mezcal Culture Fest
- When: Saturday, June 13, 2026 / 10:30pm
- Where: Moxy South Beach
- Tickets & Info: mezculture.com/mezcalculturefest
For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:
events@uniteusgroup.com. For more information, tickets, and the full festival schedule, please visit: mezculture.com/mezcalculturefest
About Mezcal Culture Fest
Mezcal Culture Fest is two-day celebration of mezcal in Miami, Florida, bringing together enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious newcomers for an immersive exploration of Mexico's most revered agave spirits. Designed as a full sensory experience, the festival showcases over 100 expressions of mezcal, sotol, raicilla, and bacanora, alongside expert-led tastings, food pairings, mixology classes, art installations, live music and more. Mezcal Culture Fest is more than an event—it's a deep dive into the artistry, heritage, and vibrant culture of mezcal. To learn more, visit mezculture.com.
About Moxy South Beach
Located in the heart of buzzing South Beach, Moxy South Beach is where the vibrant energy of Miami awaits. The 202-room, eight-story hotel is located steps from the sand on Washington Avenue. It offers the dining, drinking, lounging, and co-working options that modern, design-focused travelers crave — all at an attractive price point. Interiors by Rockwell Group and Saladino Design Studios mix the glamour of midcentury Havana, the artistry of contemporary Mexico City, and a tropical vibrancy that's unmistakably Miami. Bedrooms, dressed in vivid Miami hues and drenched in Florida sunshine thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, feature rain showers and ingenious, space-maximizing storage solutions. Featuring various dining and drinking venues on-site, guests can enjoy a pick-me-up from Bar Moxy, cafecito from Tiendita Café, dazzling dines at Serena Rooftop, drinks at The Upside's rooftop bar, as well as private event lounges—Como Como and Mezcalista. Multiple indoor-outdoor spaces include a ground floor courtyard; cabana-lined pool; an indoor-outdoor fitness center; and an exclusive beach club on Miami's famous South Beach. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/miaox-moxy-miami-south-beach.
Published by The World's 50 Best Bars and determined by an academy of industry experts, bartenders, and drinks writers, the North America's 50 Best Bars list is among the most prestigious honors in the global drinks industry — celebrating venues that define innovation, hospitality, and cultural impact. Licorería Limantour's 2026 placement at No. 20 marks yet another milestone in a career defined by sustained excellence.
Founded in 2011 in Mexico City's Roma Norte neighborhood, Licorería Limantour is widely credited as the origin point of the city's modern cocktail movement. As North America's 50 Best Bars notes, "Mexico City's celebrated craft cocktail scene all started with Licorería Limantour in 2011." The bar has appeared on The World's 50 Best Bars list for more than ten consecutive years — an extraordinary achievement — and has been described internationally as a pioneer of Latin America's cocktail renaissance, helping elevate Mexico into a global powerhouse of contemporary mixology.
As part of Mezcal Culture Fest, Licorería Limantour will take over the bar at the Moxy South Beach for one night only, offering attendees a rare opportunity to experience the artistry and flavor profiles that have made it iconic. The takeover will feature a curated menu of signature cocktails alongside mezcal-forward creations celebrating the spirit's heritage and versatility.
"This is exactly what Mezcal Culture Fest is about — bringing the very best of Mexico's spirits and cocktail culture to a global audience," said Andrew Martineau / Mezcal Culture Fest Founder. "Having Licorería Limantour lead our bar takeover this year isn't just a bar takeover — it's a cultural moment."
Now in its annual run, Mezcal Culture Fest continues to grow as a premier platform for agave education, industry collaboration, and cultural celebration. The addition of a North America's 50 Best Bars-ranked venues as its featured takeover underscores the festival's expanding international stature.
Event Details:
- What: Licorería Limantour Bar Takeover at Mezcal Culture Fest
- When: Saturday, June 13, 2026 / 10:30pm
- Where: Moxy South Beach
- Tickets & Info: mezculture.com/mezcalculturefest
For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:
events@uniteusgroup.com. For more information, tickets, and the full festival schedule, please visit: mezculture.com/mezcalculturefest
About Mezcal Culture Fest
Mezcal Culture Fest is two-day celebration of mezcal in Miami, Florida, bringing together enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious newcomers for an immersive exploration of Mexico's most revered agave spirits. Designed as a full sensory experience, the festival showcases over 100 expressions of mezcal, sotol, raicilla, and bacanora, alongside expert-led tastings, food pairings, mixology classes, art installations, live music and more. Mezcal Culture Fest is more than an event—it's a deep dive into the artistry, heritage, and vibrant culture of mezcal. To learn more, visit mezculture.com.
About Moxy South Beach
Located in the heart of buzzing South Beach, Moxy South Beach is where the vibrant energy of Miami awaits. The 202-room, eight-story hotel is located steps from the sand on Washington Avenue. It offers the dining, drinking, lounging, and co-working options that modern, design-focused travelers crave — all at an attractive price point. Interiors by Rockwell Group and Saladino Design Studios mix the glamour of midcentury Havana, the artistry of contemporary Mexico City, and a tropical vibrancy that's unmistakably Miami. Bedrooms, dressed in vivid Miami hues and drenched in Florida sunshine thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, feature rain showers and ingenious, space-maximizing storage solutions. Featuring various dining and drinking venues on-site, guests can enjoy a pick-me-up from Bar Moxy, cafecito from Tiendita Café, dazzling dines at Serena Rooftop, drinks at The Upside's rooftop bar, as well as private event lounges—Como Como and Mezcalista. Multiple indoor-outdoor spaces include a ground floor courtyard; cabana-lined pool; an indoor-outdoor fitness center; and an exclusive beach club on Miami's famous South Beach. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/miaox-moxy-miami-south-beach.
Contact
UniteUs GroupContact
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
uniteusgroup.com
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
uniteusgroup.com
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