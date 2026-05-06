Julie Wong Selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Flushing, NY, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Julie Wong of Flushing, New York, has been selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her expertise and notable achievements in finance, banking, and loans.
About Julie Wong
Julie Wong is the founder and director of Asian Bank, a financial institution specializing in banking and loan services. Under her leadership, she has made notable contributions to the finance industry, particularly in the areas of banking and lending. Asian Bank serves clients across Pennsylvania and New York State, offering a variety of financial services to a diverse customer base.
In addition to her work in finance, Wong is actively involved in professional and community organizations, including the Lions Club and the Chamber of Commerce, reflecting her commitment to both professional growth and local engagement.
Wong holds a B.S. in banking and insurance from Ming Chuan University. In her free time, she enjoys playing bridge.
For more information visit Asian Bank
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
About Julie Wong
Julie Wong is the founder and director of Asian Bank, a financial institution specializing in banking and loan services. Under her leadership, she has made notable contributions to the finance industry, particularly in the areas of banking and lending. Asian Bank serves clients across Pennsylvania and New York State, offering a variety of financial services to a diverse customer base.
In addition to her work in finance, Wong is actively involved in professional and community organizations, including the Lions Club and the Chamber of Commerce, reflecting her commitment to both professional growth and local engagement.
Wong holds a B.S. in banking and insurance from Ming Chuan University. In her free time, she enjoys playing bridge.
For more information visit Asian Bank
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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