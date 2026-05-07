TacticalPay Launches TacticalPay POS, a Purpose-Built Gun Store Point-of-Sale System for FFLs and Firearms Retailers
With pre-configured hardware, flat-fee pricing, built-in FFL compliance, and industry-leading onboarding, TacticalPay POS is purpose-built for the gun store counter.
Houston, TX, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TacticalPay (Tactical Payments), the firearms industry’s leading provider of payment solutions, today announced the launch of TacticalPay POS — a purpose-built gun store point-of-sale system designed exclusively for FFLs and firearms retailers. With several merchants already live on the platform, TacticalPay POS is available now and marks a significant expansion of TacticalPay’s all-in-one solution for the firearms industry.
Built for Gun Stores, by Gun Store Experts
TacticalPay has spent nearly a decade serving FFLs and firearms businesses with merchant accounts, payment gateways, and industry-focused support. TacticalPay POS brings that same expertise to the gun store counter. Gun store owners can now get both their payments and their point-of-sale system from a single provider that knows the firearms industry inside and out — no juggling multiple vendors, no working with companies that treat firearms as an afterthought.
Everything a Gun Store Needs, Out of the Box
TacticalPay POS ships as a complete, pre-configured hardware bundle — a 15.6″ dual-screen terminal, P1 payment terminal, wireless barcode scanner, thermal receipt printer, cash drawer, and wireless keyboard — ready to run from day one. The software is designed to be clean and intuitive, with no bloated menus or unnecessary complexity.
The full bundle is priced at $149 per month — flat, with no custom quotes or surprises — and includes TacticalPay POS software plus FFL Boss for compliance. The system supports every transaction type an FFL needs: trade-ins, transfers, consignments, layaways, gift certificates, inventory management, cash discounting, and more.
Fast Onboarding — a Cut Above the Competition
Competing POS systems typically take 30 to 90 days to implement. TacticalPay POS was built to get merchants up and running significantly faster. Hardware arrives pre-configured and ready to go, and merchants are guided through every step by TacticalPay’s in-house, Texas-based support team — the same team that has been serving firearms merchants for nearly a decade.
Seamless FFL Compliance, Built In
TacticalPay POS features seamless integration with FFL Boss, a leading FFL compliance platform. A&D Bound Book maintenance, electronic 4473s, and ATF compliance recordkeeping are handled automatically — keeping gun stores compliant without adding complexity to the day-to-day operation.
“Gun store owners have always deserved a POS built specifically for their business — not a generic retail system retrofitted for firearms,” said Rich McIver, VP of Business Development at TacticalPay. “TacticalPay POS fills that gap. It’s simple, compliant, and backed by a team that has been exclusively focused on the firearms industry for nearly a decade. Paired with our payments product, it’s the all-in-one solution the industry has been waiting for.”
TacticalPay POS is available now. Gun store owners can visit https://www.tacticalpay.com/pos/ to learn more or to schedule a demo.
About TacticalPay
TacticalPay (Tactical Payments) is the firearms industry’s leading provider of merchant services and point-of-sale solutions. Founded in 2017 and focused exclusively on FFLs and firearms businesses, TacticalPay has spent nearly a decade helping merchants overcome payment processing barriers, operate compliantly, and grow with confidence. Headquartered in Texas, TacticalPay has served more than 1,000 merchants nationwide with transparent pricing, fast approvals, and in-house support. Visit https://www.tacticalpay.com/ to learn more.
Built for Gun Stores, by Gun Store Experts
TacticalPay has spent nearly a decade serving FFLs and firearms businesses with merchant accounts, payment gateways, and industry-focused support. TacticalPay POS brings that same expertise to the gun store counter. Gun store owners can now get both their payments and their point-of-sale system from a single provider that knows the firearms industry inside and out — no juggling multiple vendors, no working with companies that treat firearms as an afterthought.
Everything a Gun Store Needs, Out of the Box
TacticalPay POS ships as a complete, pre-configured hardware bundle — a 15.6″ dual-screen terminal, P1 payment terminal, wireless barcode scanner, thermal receipt printer, cash drawer, and wireless keyboard — ready to run from day one. The software is designed to be clean and intuitive, with no bloated menus or unnecessary complexity.
The full bundle is priced at $149 per month — flat, with no custom quotes or surprises — and includes TacticalPay POS software plus FFL Boss for compliance. The system supports every transaction type an FFL needs: trade-ins, transfers, consignments, layaways, gift certificates, inventory management, cash discounting, and more.
Fast Onboarding — a Cut Above the Competition
Competing POS systems typically take 30 to 90 days to implement. TacticalPay POS was built to get merchants up and running significantly faster. Hardware arrives pre-configured and ready to go, and merchants are guided through every step by TacticalPay’s in-house, Texas-based support team — the same team that has been serving firearms merchants for nearly a decade.
Seamless FFL Compliance, Built In
TacticalPay POS features seamless integration with FFL Boss, a leading FFL compliance platform. A&D Bound Book maintenance, electronic 4473s, and ATF compliance recordkeeping are handled automatically — keeping gun stores compliant without adding complexity to the day-to-day operation.
“Gun store owners have always deserved a POS built specifically for their business — not a generic retail system retrofitted for firearms,” said Rich McIver, VP of Business Development at TacticalPay. “TacticalPay POS fills that gap. It’s simple, compliant, and backed by a team that has been exclusively focused on the firearms industry for nearly a decade. Paired with our payments product, it’s the all-in-one solution the industry has been waiting for.”
TacticalPay POS is available now. Gun store owners can visit https://www.tacticalpay.com/pos/ to learn more or to schedule a demo.
About TacticalPay
TacticalPay (Tactical Payments) is the firearms industry’s leading provider of merchant services and point-of-sale solutions. Founded in 2017 and focused exclusively on FFLs and firearms businesses, TacticalPay has spent nearly a decade helping merchants overcome payment processing barriers, operate compliantly, and grow with confidence. Headquartered in Texas, TacticalPay has served more than 1,000 merchants nationwide with transparent pricing, fast approvals, and in-house support. Visit https://www.tacticalpay.com/ to learn more.
Contact
Soar Payments LLCContact
James Hagans
888-225-9405
www.soarpay.com
James Hagans
888-225-9405
www.soarpay.com
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