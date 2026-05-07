Davis Heating & Cooling Celebrates 25 Years of Trusted Service Across Hunterdon County and Central New Jersey
Davis Heating & Cooling, a trusted HVAC provider serving Hunterdon County and surrounding areas, is helping homeowners make smarter heating and cooling decisions through an educational, no-shortcuts approach. With over 25 years of experience, more than 600 installations annually, and multiple industry awards—including the Centurion, Signature, and Partner of the Year— the company combines expert knowledge with high-quality service.
Flemington, NJ, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Davis Heating & Cooling is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary in business, marking a major milestone on March 7th as one of the region’s most trusted providers of residential heating and cooling solutions.
Serving Hunterdon County and parts of Warren, Mercer, and Somerset counties, the company has spent the past quarter century building a reputation based on quality workmanship, honest service, and a commitment to doing the job right the first time.
25 Years of Experience Built on Trust and Results
Since its founding, Davis Heating & Cooling has focused on delivering long-term value to homeowners rather than quick fixes or short-term solutions. Over the past 25 years, the company has completed over 600 installations annually, helping thousands of homeowners improve comfort, efficiency, and system reliability.
“Our goal has always been simple—take care of the customer and do the job right,” says Davis Heating & Cooling. “Reaching 25 years in business is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us every day.”
An Educational Approach That Sets the Company Apart
One of the key factors behind the company’s long-term success is its commitment to educating homeowners. In an industry where many decisions are made quickly or without full understanding, Davis Heating & Cooling prioritizes transparency and guidance.
By helping customers understand:
Proper system sizing
The importance of installation quality
Airflow and duct design considerations
Long-term operating costs
The company ensures homeowners make informed decisions that protect their investment.
Award-Winning Service and Industry Recognition
Over the years, Davis Heating & Cooling has consistently delivered high-level performance recognized throughout the industry. In the past year alone, the company has received multiple prestigious awards, including:
Centurion Award
Signature Award
Partner of the Year
These honors highlight the company’s dedication to both technical excellence and customer satisfaction.
Elite Dealer Status with Leading Manufacturers
Davis Heating & Cooling’s expertise is further reinforced through its partnerships with top HVAC manufacturers. The company is recognized as:
Mitsubishi Diamond Elite Dealer
Lennox Premier Dealer
These designations are reserved for contractors who meet strict standards for training, performance, and customer service—ensuring homeowners receive expert installation and support.
Comprehensive HVAC Solutions for Modern Homes
Over its 25-year history, Davis Heating & Cooling has expanded its services to meet the evolving needs of homeowners, offering:
High-efficiency system installations
Heat pump and ductless solutions
Furnace and boiler services
Preventative maintenance programs
Indoor air quality improvements
Each system is carefully designed and installed to deliver long-term performance and reliability.
A Legacy of No Shortcuts and Long-Term Relationships
At the core of Davis Heating & Cooling’s success is a simple philosophy: no shortcuts. This approach has helped the company build lasting relationships with customers and establish a reputation for dependable service throughout the region.
“After 25 years, we’ve seen what happens when corners are cut—and we’ve built our business on doing the opposite,” the company adds. “That’s what keeps customers coming back.”
Looking Ahead to the Future
As Davis Heating & Cooling celebrates this milestone anniversary, the company remains focused on continuing to serve its community with the same level of integrity, expertise, and customer care that has defined its first 25 years.
About Davis Heating & Cooling
Davis Heating & Cooling is a residential HVAC company serving Hunterdon County and parts of Warren, Mercer, and Somerset counties. Celebrating 25 years in business as of March 7th, the company is known for its educational approach, award-winning service, and commitment to high-quality heating and cooling solutions.
Serving Hunterdon County and parts of Warren, Mercer, and Somerset counties, the company has spent the past quarter century building a reputation based on quality workmanship, honest service, and a commitment to doing the job right the first time.
25 Years of Experience Built on Trust and Results
Since its founding, Davis Heating & Cooling has focused on delivering long-term value to homeowners rather than quick fixes or short-term solutions. Over the past 25 years, the company has completed over 600 installations annually, helping thousands of homeowners improve comfort, efficiency, and system reliability.
“Our goal has always been simple—take care of the customer and do the job right,” says Davis Heating & Cooling. “Reaching 25 years in business is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us every day.”
An Educational Approach That Sets the Company Apart
One of the key factors behind the company’s long-term success is its commitment to educating homeowners. In an industry where many decisions are made quickly or without full understanding, Davis Heating & Cooling prioritizes transparency and guidance.
By helping customers understand:
Proper system sizing
The importance of installation quality
Airflow and duct design considerations
Long-term operating costs
The company ensures homeowners make informed decisions that protect their investment.
Award-Winning Service and Industry Recognition
Over the years, Davis Heating & Cooling has consistently delivered high-level performance recognized throughout the industry. In the past year alone, the company has received multiple prestigious awards, including:
Centurion Award
Signature Award
Partner of the Year
These honors highlight the company’s dedication to both technical excellence and customer satisfaction.
Elite Dealer Status with Leading Manufacturers
Davis Heating & Cooling’s expertise is further reinforced through its partnerships with top HVAC manufacturers. The company is recognized as:
Mitsubishi Diamond Elite Dealer
Lennox Premier Dealer
These designations are reserved for contractors who meet strict standards for training, performance, and customer service—ensuring homeowners receive expert installation and support.
Comprehensive HVAC Solutions for Modern Homes
Over its 25-year history, Davis Heating & Cooling has expanded its services to meet the evolving needs of homeowners, offering:
High-efficiency system installations
Heat pump and ductless solutions
Furnace and boiler services
Preventative maintenance programs
Indoor air quality improvements
Each system is carefully designed and installed to deliver long-term performance and reliability.
A Legacy of No Shortcuts and Long-Term Relationships
At the core of Davis Heating & Cooling’s success is a simple philosophy: no shortcuts. This approach has helped the company build lasting relationships with customers and establish a reputation for dependable service throughout the region.
“After 25 years, we’ve seen what happens when corners are cut—and we’ve built our business on doing the opposite,” the company adds. “That’s what keeps customers coming back.”
Looking Ahead to the Future
As Davis Heating & Cooling celebrates this milestone anniversary, the company remains focused on continuing to serve its community with the same level of integrity, expertise, and customer care that has defined its first 25 years.
About Davis Heating & Cooling
Davis Heating & Cooling is a residential HVAC company serving Hunterdon County and parts of Warren, Mercer, and Somerset counties. Celebrating 25 years in business as of March 7th, the company is known for its educational approach, award-winning service, and commitment to high-quality heating and cooling solutions.
Contact
Davis Heating & Cooling LLCContact
Thomas Davis
908-806-7419
www.davis-hvac.com
Thomas Davis
908-806-7419
www.davis-hvac.com
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