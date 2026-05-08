Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities.
Pala, CA, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Anniversary marks a legacy of growth, self-reliance, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences.
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is marking its 25th anniversary this year, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and deep-rooted connection to the region it has proudly called home since opening in 2001.
Originally built from the ground up on the Pala Indian Reservation, the casino opened as part of a broader movement toward tribal self-reliance in California, creating long-term economic opportunity while laying the foundation for continued investment in the Tribe and surrounding community.
“Twenty-five years ago, we made a commitment to build something meaningful, not just for today, but for generations,” said Robert Smith, Chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. “Pala Casino has helped create opportunity for our people while allowing us to invest in our community and preserve what matters most to us as a Tribe.”
Today, the Pala Band of Mission Indians - comprised of the Cupeño and Luiseño people - continues to support its community while expanding economic opportunity beyond gaming.
Over the past 25 years, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has grown into a premier destination for gaming, hospitality, dining, and entertainment in Southern California, earning consistent recognition for quality and guest experience, including AAA Four Diamond distinction for its hotel and top ratings for its RV Resort.
That growth is reflected not only in the property, but in the people behind it.
“I started working here in March of 2001 for training, and we opened April 3, 2001,” said Gwendean Johnson, Cage Cashier, 25 years with Pala. “It was incredible; there were so many people that the fire marshals had to stop people from coming in because we were packed.”
“It’s been 25 years, and I’m very proud that I’m still a team member with Pala,” Johnson added. “Pala is my second family.”
For others, the memories begin even before opening day.
“My very first day, there was still construction,” said Ibana Peña, Lead Slot Floor Person, 25 years with Pala. “We were told, ‘Remember the look and the sound; you will never see this casino this empty and this quiet ever again.’ And it never has been.”
“There’s not just one favorite memory,” she added. “There are so many - working with people you grow to think of as family.”
That commitment to team has been central to Pala’s long-term success.
“Our success over the past 25 years starts with our team,” said Fred Buro, CEO/CMO of Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort. “We’ve always believed that when you take care of your team, they take care of your guests, and that’s what creates lasting experiences.”
Looking ahead, Pala is continuing to invest significantly across the property to elevate the guest experience and position the resort for the future. These efforts include a comprehensive casino refresh, new slot product and gaming enhancements, upgraded air filtration systems, and new dining concepts such as Chi and Kunlun, bringing both vibrant and elevated Asian culinary experiences to the property.
“Our mission remains the same: to create unparalleled guest and team member experiences through sincere and proactive engagement,” Buro added. “As we look ahead, we’re continuing to invest in ways that elevate both the guest experience and the environment we create for our team.”
As Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort marks 25 years, the focus remains on continued evolution - building on a legacy of consistency, community, and commitment that has defined its first quarter century.
About the Pala Band of Mission Indians
The Pala Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized Tribe located in northern San Diego County. The Tribe’s 15,000-acre reservation, home to over 900 Tribal members, lies along the Palomar Mountain range. The reservation was established for the Cupeño and Luiseño peoples, who together form the Pala Tribe.
About Pala Casino Spa Resort
Pala Casino Spa Resort is Southern California’s Entertainment Capital, featuring a Las Vegas-style casino with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, nine restaurants, two lounges, and live entertainment at both its indoor 2,000-seat Pala Events Center and outdoor Starlight Theater. The resort also boasts a luxury hotel, five pools, two hot tubs, and 14 cabanas. Recognized with the AAA Four-Diamond Award for 15 consecutive years, Pala Casino is conveniently accessible via I-5, I-15, and Highway 76.
Contact: Simon Farmer, (760) 510-2292
For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, facebook.com/palacasino, instagram.com/palacasino, or x.com/palacasino.
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is marking its 25th anniversary this year, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and deep-rooted connection to the region it has proudly called home since opening in 2001.
Originally built from the ground up on the Pala Indian Reservation, the casino opened as part of a broader movement toward tribal self-reliance in California, creating long-term economic opportunity while laying the foundation for continued investment in the Tribe and surrounding community.
“Twenty-five years ago, we made a commitment to build something meaningful, not just for today, but for generations,” said Robert Smith, Chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. “Pala Casino has helped create opportunity for our people while allowing us to invest in our community and preserve what matters most to us as a Tribe.”
Today, the Pala Band of Mission Indians - comprised of the Cupeño and Luiseño people - continues to support its community while expanding economic opportunity beyond gaming.
Over the past 25 years, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has grown into a premier destination for gaming, hospitality, dining, and entertainment in Southern California, earning consistent recognition for quality and guest experience, including AAA Four Diamond distinction for its hotel and top ratings for its RV Resort.
That growth is reflected not only in the property, but in the people behind it.
“I started working here in March of 2001 for training, and we opened April 3, 2001,” said Gwendean Johnson, Cage Cashier, 25 years with Pala. “It was incredible; there were so many people that the fire marshals had to stop people from coming in because we were packed.”
“It’s been 25 years, and I’m very proud that I’m still a team member with Pala,” Johnson added. “Pala is my second family.”
For others, the memories begin even before opening day.
“My very first day, there was still construction,” said Ibana Peña, Lead Slot Floor Person, 25 years with Pala. “We were told, ‘Remember the look and the sound; you will never see this casino this empty and this quiet ever again.’ And it never has been.”
“There’s not just one favorite memory,” she added. “There are so many - working with people you grow to think of as family.”
That commitment to team has been central to Pala’s long-term success.
“Our success over the past 25 years starts with our team,” said Fred Buro, CEO/CMO of Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort. “We’ve always believed that when you take care of your team, they take care of your guests, and that’s what creates lasting experiences.”
Looking ahead, Pala is continuing to invest significantly across the property to elevate the guest experience and position the resort for the future. These efforts include a comprehensive casino refresh, new slot product and gaming enhancements, upgraded air filtration systems, and new dining concepts such as Chi and Kunlun, bringing both vibrant and elevated Asian culinary experiences to the property.
“Our mission remains the same: to create unparalleled guest and team member experiences through sincere and proactive engagement,” Buro added. “As we look ahead, we’re continuing to invest in ways that elevate both the guest experience and the environment we create for our team.”
As Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort marks 25 years, the focus remains on continued evolution - building on a legacy of consistency, community, and commitment that has defined its first quarter century.
About the Pala Band of Mission Indians
The Pala Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized Tribe located in northern San Diego County. The Tribe’s 15,000-acre reservation, home to over 900 Tribal members, lies along the Palomar Mountain range. The reservation was established for the Cupeño and Luiseño peoples, who together form the Pala Tribe.
About Pala Casino Spa Resort
Pala Casino Spa Resort is Southern California’s Entertainment Capital, featuring a Las Vegas-style casino with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, nine restaurants, two lounges, and live entertainment at both its indoor 2,000-seat Pala Events Center and outdoor Starlight Theater. The resort also boasts a luxury hotel, five pools, two hot tubs, and 14 cabanas. Recognized with the AAA Four-Diamond Award for 15 consecutive years, Pala Casino is conveniently accessible via I-5, I-15, and Highway 76.
Contact: Simon Farmer, (760) 510-2292
For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, facebook.com/palacasino, instagram.com/palacasino, or x.com/palacasino.
Contact
Pala Casino Spa Golf ResortContact
Simon Farmer
760-510-2292
www.palacasino.com
Simon Farmer
760-510-2292
www.palacasino.com
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