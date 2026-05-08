Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes New Members
Farmingdale, NY, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York, welcomes their newest members who were selected for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed below.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide introduces their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide online website:
Dorothy L. Patterson--Education
Zwannah A. Sirleaf--Home Care Services
Mitchell Inman--Healthcare education
Dillon Johnson--Utility
Ferderick T. Jones--Publishing
Richard E. Blake--Education, Sculpting
Jo Ann Hyde--Technology
Richard D. Director--Legal services
Joseph Fullen--Mental health care
Luis Dominquez--Plumbing
Richard S. Bice--Food Service Equipment
Janis Wright--Technology
Jon R. Lapo--Government
Timothy M. Ricketts--Healthcare
Nuno Poitevin--Finance
Jessica N. Deason--Healthcare
Edwin D. Hawkins--Marketing/ Insurance products
Raymond A. Boutin--Entertainment
John Hudson--Mental Healthcare
Charlie O. Stockton--Construction
Alia H. Hamka--Education
James "Skip" Lowden--Construction
K. Michael Chen--Government
Chris Mauch--Hospitality, Publishing
Sereno J. Reck--Mechanical
Robert E. Pfarr--Security
Arnita R. Terrell--Entertainment
Joseph Roccasalvo--Education, Literary Works
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide introduces their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide online website:
Dorothy L. Patterson--Education
Zwannah A. Sirleaf--Home Care Services
Mitchell Inman--Healthcare education
Dillon Johnson--Utility
Ferderick T. Jones--Publishing
Richard E. Blake--Education, Sculpting
Jo Ann Hyde--Technology
Richard D. Director--Legal services
Joseph Fullen--Mental health care
Luis Dominquez--Plumbing
Richard S. Bice--Food Service Equipment
Janis Wright--Technology
Jon R. Lapo--Government
Timothy M. Ricketts--Healthcare
Nuno Poitevin--Finance
Jessica N. Deason--Healthcare
Edwin D. Hawkins--Marketing/ Insurance products
Raymond A. Boutin--Entertainment
John Hudson--Mental Healthcare
Charlie O. Stockton--Construction
Alia H. Hamka--Education
James "Skip" Lowden--Construction
K. Michael Chen--Government
Chris Mauch--Hospitality, Publishing
Sereno J. Reck--Mechanical
Robert E. Pfarr--Security
Arnita R. Terrell--Entertainment
Joseph Roccasalvo--Education, Literary Works
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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