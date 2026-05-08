Doris O. Iheagwam Featured in Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Brooklyn, NY, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As a distinguished member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized), Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York, is featured in the current issue of the organization’s magazine. She was selected for a two-page spread for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social services.
About Doris O. Iheagwam
Doris O. Iheagwam serves as a licensed case manager with Homes for the Homeless, an organization dedicated to aiding families experiencing homelessness throughout New York City. In her role, she connects families and individuals with the resources they need to navigate their circumstances and build more stable lives, striving to empower families with the security and skills required to ultimately transition out of shelter living. Homes for the Homeless offers a range of services including family residences, early childhood education, after-school programs, treatment for substance use disorders, and vocational training. Select after-school and recreation programs are also available to members of the surrounding community, supporting a broader mission to set families up for long-term success beyond the shelter system.
Before joining Homes for the Homeless, Doris worked for Platinum Community Care, providing essential services to asylum seekers. She started her career interning with organizations such as the Educational Alliance, the Jewish Board of Family and Children Services, Brooklyn Kindergarten Society, and Stanley S. Isaacs Beacon Center’s Take Action program. Her first professional position in social work was as a family activities worker with the American Red Cross. Doris’s experience includes serving as a social worker and school-based liaison with the NYC Board of Education, where she managed a caseload of 141 students in temporary housing. She has also worked in preventive services, foster care, and with individuals with disabilities.
Doris’s commitment to professional development is reflected in her education. She earned her B.A. in Sociology from CUNY Brooklyn College and an M.S.W. from New York University. Beyond her formal degrees, Doris has taken courses in social work at Fordham University, including Human Behavior and the Social Environment and Social Policy and Practice. She has studied trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy at the University of South Carolina and completed an Introduction to Human Service course at Robertson College. Doris has co-led parenting workshops and delivered presentations on suicide prevention to teaching staff in public schools.
Iheagwam has received numerous honors for her work, including awards from Marquis Who’s Who in America, Strathmore’s Who’s Who, Madison’s Who’s Who, Continental Who’s Who, and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Office of Students in Temporary Housing. As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., she has been selected as a VIP for both fall and winter 2024 and was recently named an Industry Leader, an Honored and a Featured Member.
To reach Iheagwam, email deliver4@hotmail.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R.is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women from various walks of life and career stages. For over a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases members’ achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access the nomination form for consideration. For further information visit www.powerwoe.com.
About Doris O. Iheagwam
Doris O. Iheagwam serves as a licensed case manager with Homes for the Homeless, an organization dedicated to aiding families experiencing homelessness throughout New York City. In her role, she connects families and individuals with the resources they need to navigate their circumstances and build more stable lives, striving to empower families with the security and skills required to ultimately transition out of shelter living. Homes for the Homeless offers a range of services including family residences, early childhood education, after-school programs, treatment for substance use disorders, and vocational training. Select after-school and recreation programs are also available to members of the surrounding community, supporting a broader mission to set families up for long-term success beyond the shelter system.
Before joining Homes for the Homeless, Doris worked for Platinum Community Care, providing essential services to asylum seekers. She started her career interning with organizations such as the Educational Alliance, the Jewish Board of Family and Children Services, Brooklyn Kindergarten Society, and Stanley S. Isaacs Beacon Center’s Take Action program. Her first professional position in social work was as a family activities worker with the American Red Cross. Doris’s experience includes serving as a social worker and school-based liaison with the NYC Board of Education, where she managed a caseload of 141 students in temporary housing. She has also worked in preventive services, foster care, and with individuals with disabilities.
Doris’s commitment to professional development is reflected in her education. She earned her B.A. in Sociology from CUNY Brooklyn College and an M.S.W. from New York University. Beyond her formal degrees, Doris has taken courses in social work at Fordham University, including Human Behavior and the Social Environment and Social Policy and Practice. She has studied trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy at the University of South Carolina and completed an Introduction to Human Service course at Robertson College. Doris has co-led parenting workshops and delivered presentations on suicide prevention to teaching staff in public schools.
Iheagwam has received numerous honors for her work, including awards from Marquis Who’s Who in America, Strathmore’s Who’s Who, Madison’s Who’s Who, Continental Who’s Who, and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Office of Students in Temporary Housing. As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., she has been selected as a VIP for both fall and winter 2024 and was recently named an Industry Leader, an Honored and a Featured Member.
To reach Iheagwam, email deliver4@hotmail.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R.is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women from various walks of life and career stages. For over a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases members’ achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access the nomination form for consideration. For further information visit www.powerwoe.com.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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