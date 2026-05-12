AccuQuilt Introduces GO! Grizzly™ Dies, Expanding Cutting Capacity for High-Volume Quilters

AccuQuilt announces the launch of GO! Grizzly™ dies, a new high-capacity die category designed exclusively for the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter. Featuring larger 13" x 24" die boards, GO! Grizzly dies can cut up to 12 layers of quilting cotton at once, doubling the capacity of traditional GO!® dies. The launch includes individual dies and starter bundles aimed at quilters, quilt groups and makers producing projects at scale.