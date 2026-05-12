AccuQuilt Introduces GO! Grizzly™ Dies, Expanding Cutting Capacity for High-Volume Quilters
AccuQuilt announces the launch of GO! Grizzly™ dies, a new high-capacity die category designed exclusively for the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter. Featuring larger 13" x 24" die boards, GO! Grizzly dies can cut up to 12 layers of quilting cotton at once, doubling the capacity of traditional GO!® dies. The launch includes individual dies and starter bundles aimed at quilters, quilt groups and makers producing projects at scale.
Omaha, NE, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AccuQuilt, a leader in fabric cutting solutions, announces the launch of GO! Grizzly™ dies, a new category designed to help quilters cut more fabric in less time while maintaining the precision the brand is known for.
The GO! Grizzly line introduces a larger die board size and updated construction, created specifically for use with the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter. These dies are engineered to cut up to 12 layers of quilting cotton at once, doubling the capacity of traditional GO!® dies and opening new possibilities for high-volume quilting and production work.
With a 13" x 24" die board and matching cutting mat, GO! Grizzly dies offer increased cutting surface area, allowing more shapes to be cut in a single pass. For example, the GO! Grizzly Strip Cutter 2½" die cuts four strips across, enabling up to 24 strips in one pass. That same pass can also produce up to 384 squares when sub-cut using the die’s 90° guidelines.
Additional configurations expand output even further. The GO! Grizzly Strip Cutter 1½" die cuts seven strips across, enabling up to 42 strips in a single pass, or up to 1,092 squares when sub-cut.
“GO! Grizzly dies are designed for quilters who need to move quickly without sacrificing accuracy,” said Lynn Gibney, AccuQuilt Chief Brand and Product Officer. “Whether they are making quilts for donation, preparing kits or producing items for sale, these dies help them spend less time cutting and more time creating.”
Despite the increased size and capacity, GO! Grizzly dies retain key features quilters expect from AccuQuilt, including precise cutting, ease of use and thoughtful design elements like angled guidelines for creating shapes such as squares and diamonds from strips.
GO! Grizzly dies are easily identifiable by their orange tray packaging and require a corresponding larger cutting mat. They are compatible exclusively with the GO! Big Electric Fabric Cutter, reinforcing the system’s role as AccuQuilt’s highest-capacity cutting solution.
In addition to individual dies, GO! Grizzly bundles will be available at launch, including the GO! Big + GO! Grizzly Starter Pack. This bundle combines the cutter, dies and accessories needed to get started, offering quilters a convenient option and strong overall value.
GO! Grizzly dies are expected to appeal to experienced quilters, quilt groups and makers who produce projects at scale, as well as retailers and small business owners looking to streamline cutting for kits and precuts.
The launch marks a continued expansion of the AccuQuilt system, which is built to make fabric cutting fast, easy, accurate and safe, helping quilters focus on the creative side of their craft.
About AccuQuilt
Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, AccuQuilt creates innovative fabric cutting solutions that make quilting faster, easier and more accurate. With a full line of cutters, dies and educational resources, AccuQuilt is dedicated to helping makers experience the joy of quilting.
The GO! Grizzly line introduces a larger die board size and updated construction, created specifically for use with the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter. These dies are engineered to cut up to 12 layers of quilting cotton at once, doubling the capacity of traditional GO!® dies and opening new possibilities for high-volume quilting and production work.
With a 13" x 24" die board and matching cutting mat, GO! Grizzly dies offer increased cutting surface area, allowing more shapes to be cut in a single pass. For example, the GO! Grizzly Strip Cutter 2½" die cuts four strips across, enabling up to 24 strips in one pass. That same pass can also produce up to 384 squares when sub-cut using the die’s 90° guidelines.
Additional configurations expand output even further. The GO! Grizzly Strip Cutter 1½" die cuts seven strips across, enabling up to 42 strips in a single pass, or up to 1,092 squares when sub-cut.
“GO! Grizzly dies are designed for quilters who need to move quickly without sacrificing accuracy,” said Lynn Gibney, AccuQuilt Chief Brand and Product Officer. “Whether they are making quilts for donation, preparing kits or producing items for sale, these dies help them spend less time cutting and more time creating.”
Despite the increased size and capacity, GO! Grizzly dies retain key features quilters expect from AccuQuilt, including precise cutting, ease of use and thoughtful design elements like angled guidelines for creating shapes such as squares and diamonds from strips.
GO! Grizzly dies are easily identifiable by their orange tray packaging and require a corresponding larger cutting mat. They are compatible exclusively with the GO! Big Electric Fabric Cutter, reinforcing the system’s role as AccuQuilt’s highest-capacity cutting solution.
In addition to individual dies, GO! Grizzly bundles will be available at launch, including the GO! Big + GO! Grizzly Starter Pack. This bundle combines the cutter, dies and accessories needed to get started, offering quilters a convenient option and strong overall value.
GO! Grizzly dies are expected to appeal to experienced quilters, quilt groups and makers who produce projects at scale, as well as retailers and small business owners looking to streamline cutting for kits and precuts.
The launch marks a continued expansion of the AccuQuilt system, which is built to make fabric cutting fast, easy, accurate and safe, helping quilters focus on the creative side of their craft.
About AccuQuilt
Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, AccuQuilt creates innovative fabric cutting solutions that make quilting faster, easier and more accurate. With a full line of cutters, dies and educational resources, AccuQuilt is dedicated to helping makers experience the joy of quilting.
Contact
AccuQuiltContact
Lacey Cutler
888-258-7913
www.accuquilt.com
Lacey Cutler
888-258-7913
www.accuquilt.com
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