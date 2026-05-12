Susan Houston Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Long Beach, CA, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Susan Houston of Long Beach, California, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of coaching, public speaking, and real estate. Houston will be included in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Susan Houston
Susan Houston is the founder of True Meridian Group, is a coach, keynote speaker, author, real estate investor, and host of the “Done Pretending” podcast. Through her work, Houston helps people take a closer look at what she calls the silent jury - the unspoken judgments and biases that can quietly affect progress, creativity, leadership, and belonging.
Houston’s message comes from lived experience. She has seen how judgment can leave lasting scars in families, friendships, workplaces, and even within ourselves. Rather than simply lecture, Houston uses honest storytelling and practical insight to help audiences recognize where bias begins and how curiosity can interrupt it before it damages trust, innovation, and human connection.
As a TEDx speaker, Houston focuses on inclusion, emotional awareness, and courageous leadership. She works with leaders, teams, and students to help create environments where people feel seen, heard, and valued. Through her coaching, speaking, podcast, and writing, Houston encourages others to stop pretending, break free from judgment, and lead with greater awareness and authenticity.
In addition to her coaching and speaking work, Houston rents real estate properties and continues to build her career in real estate investment.
In her spare time, Susan enjoys hiking, working out, and live theater.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Susan Houston
Susan Houston is the founder of True Meridian Group, is a coach, keynote speaker, author, real estate investor, and host of the “Done Pretending” podcast. Through her work, Houston helps people take a closer look at what she calls the silent jury - the unspoken judgments and biases that can quietly affect progress, creativity, leadership, and belonging.
Houston’s message comes from lived experience. She has seen how judgment can leave lasting scars in families, friendships, workplaces, and even within ourselves. Rather than simply lecture, Houston uses honest storytelling and practical insight to help audiences recognize where bias begins and how curiosity can interrupt it before it damages trust, innovation, and human connection.
As a TEDx speaker, Houston focuses on inclusion, emotional awareness, and courageous leadership. She works with leaders, teams, and students to help create environments where people feel seen, heard, and valued. Through her coaching, speaking, podcast, and writing, Houston encourages others to stop pretending, break free from judgment, and lead with greater awareness and authenticity.
In addition to her coaching and speaking work, Houston rents real estate properties and continues to build her career in real estate investment.
In her spare time, Susan enjoys hiking, working out, and live theater.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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