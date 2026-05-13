Anthony Losanno Promoted to Managing Director of CDO Magazine
CDO Magazine has announced the promotion of Anthony Losanno from Senior Vice President of Sales to Managing Director. This expands his leadership role across the organization’s business, editorial, events, and operational functions.
Chicago, IL, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CDO Magazine has announced the promotion of Anthony Losanno from Senior Vice President of Sales to Managing Director. This expands his leadership role across the organization’s business, editorial, events, and operational functions.
In his new role, Losanno will have full P&L oversight for CDO Magazine, ensuring the company’s continued financial health and strategic growth. He will lead cross-functional teams while driving innovative strategies to enhance audience engagement and expand market reach across both digital and live event platforms.
Since joining CDO Magazine, Losanno has played a key role in accelerating revenue growth, strengthening strategic partnerships, building community, and helping position the organization as a leading events and media platform for data and AI executives.
“I’m excited to share that I have been promoted to the role of Managing Director of CDO Magazine,” said Losanno. “In my new role, I’ll lead our sales, marketing, editorial, and operations teams. You’ll still see me at all our events, and I look forward to continuing to build our events and digital offerings that bring value, connections, and a sense of community for both sponsors and attendees.”
Losanno also expressed appreciation for the leadership team that supported his growth within the organization.
“Thanks to Molly Baab, Douglas Llewellyn, and Steve Wanamaker for the trust, mentorship, and ongoing partnership to continue to grow this business as the leading events and media platform for data and AI executives,” he added.
Under Losanno’s leadership, CDO Magazine aims to further strengthen its position at the forefront of the data, analytics, and AI executive community through expanded content offerings, strategic partnerships, and industry-leading events.
About CDO Magazine
CDO Magazine is a premier platform for data and AI executives, delivering thought leadership, executive insights, and industry-leading events that foster collaboration, innovation, and community across the global data and analytics ecosystem.
In his new role, Losanno will have full P&L oversight for CDO Magazine, ensuring the company’s continued financial health and strategic growth. He will lead cross-functional teams while driving innovative strategies to enhance audience engagement and expand market reach across both digital and live event platforms.
Since joining CDO Magazine, Losanno has played a key role in accelerating revenue growth, strengthening strategic partnerships, building community, and helping position the organization as a leading events and media platform for data and AI executives.
“I’m excited to share that I have been promoted to the role of Managing Director of CDO Magazine,” said Losanno. “In my new role, I’ll lead our sales, marketing, editorial, and operations teams. You’ll still see me at all our events, and I look forward to continuing to build our events and digital offerings that bring value, connections, and a sense of community for both sponsors and attendees.”
Losanno also expressed appreciation for the leadership team that supported his growth within the organization.
“Thanks to Molly Baab, Douglas Llewellyn, and Steve Wanamaker for the trust, mentorship, and ongoing partnership to continue to grow this business as the leading events and media platform for data and AI executives,” he added.
Under Losanno’s leadership, CDO Magazine aims to further strengthen its position at the forefront of the data, analytics, and AI executive community through expanded content offerings, strategic partnerships, and industry-leading events.
About CDO Magazine
CDO Magazine is a premier platform for data and AI executives, delivering thought leadership, executive insights, and industry-leading events that foster collaboration, innovation, and community across the global data and analytics ecosystem.
Contact
CDO MagazineContact
Anthony Losanno
551-208-0692
https://www.cdomagazine.tech/
Anthony Losanno
551-208-0692
https://www.cdomagazine.tech/
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