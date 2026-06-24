Pennsylvania Team Wins National Academic Championship in Last-Question Thriller
Chadds Ford, PA, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A suburban Philadelphia high school captured a national academic title in dramatic fashion this spring, edging out top quiz teams from across the country in a virtual showdown that came down to the final math question.
Marple Newtown High School of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, won the 2026 Hi-Q National Championship on April 26 after defeating three state champions in a fast-paced competition testing students on everything from current events and literature to history and mathematics.
The annual Hi-Q National Contest, one of the nation’s longest-running academic quiz competitions, featured championship teams from Alabama, Wisconsin, Washington, and Pennsylvania. This year’s finalists included Davidson High School of Alabama, Oconto Falls High School of Wisconsin, Stanwood High School of Washington, and Marple Newtown High School.
Competing over Zoom rather than in the traditional in-person regional format, students relied on quick recall, teamwork, and composure under pressure throughout the fast-paced match. Rick Durante of the FMFCU Foundation served as quizmaster for the national competition.
The contest remained close throughout the contest before culminating in a tense final round. All four teams correctly solved the last math problem, but Marple Newtown’s response secured the decisive points needed for the championship.
Final scores were:
Marple Newtown High School (Pennsylvania): 52
Davidson High School (Alabama): 49
Oconto Falls High School (Wisconsin): 32
Stanwood High School (Washington): 20
The victory marks a major academic achievement for the Delaware County school and caps months of preparation by students and coaches.
Veteran faculty advisor Mrs. Liz Landes led the championship squad, which included students Evelyn Alen, Kevin Callahan Jr., Riley Carmichael, Ted Dong, Gracy Kaur, Hailey Kwon, Ryu Lam, Quynh Le, Tristan Lowe, Diljit Singh, Elaine Varughese, and Nangsa Zningray.
Marple Newtown High School received the Henderson Trophy, named for Delaware County Hi-Q advocate Wilbur C. Henderson. The award honors his legacy through the Wilbur C. and Betty Lea Henderson Foundation.
The championship also shines a national spotlight on Delco Hi-Q, a longstanding academic competition program in southeastern Pennsylvania. FMFCU Foundation manages the competition, supporting high school academic competition and student achievement across the region.
Hi-Q itself has a rich history, having been founded in 1948 by the former Scott Paper Company in Chester Pennsylvania. It is recognized as the oldest continuous quiz competition in the United States and continues today in multiple locations nationwide, celebrating decades of student scholarship, teamwork, and intellectual curiosity.
For Marple Newtown’s team, the title came down to exactly what Hi-Q has celebrated for more than 75 years: knowledge, teamwork, and delivering under pressure when everything is on the line.
Marple Newtown High School of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, won the 2026 Hi-Q National Championship on April 26 after defeating three state champions in a fast-paced competition testing students on everything from current events and literature to history and mathematics.
The annual Hi-Q National Contest, one of the nation’s longest-running academic quiz competitions, featured championship teams from Alabama, Wisconsin, Washington, and Pennsylvania. This year’s finalists included Davidson High School of Alabama, Oconto Falls High School of Wisconsin, Stanwood High School of Washington, and Marple Newtown High School.
Competing over Zoom rather than in the traditional in-person regional format, students relied on quick recall, teamwork, and composure under pressure throughout the fast-paced match. Rick Durante of the FMFCU Foundation served as quizmaster for the national competition.
The contest remained close throughout the contest before culminating in a tense final round. All four teams correctly solved the last math problem, but Marple Newtown’s response secured the decisive points needed for the championship.
Final scores were:
Marple Newtown High School (Pennsylvania): 52
Davidson High School (Alabama): 49
Oconto Falls High School (Wisconsin): 32
Stanwood High School (Washington): 20
The victory marks a major academic achievement for the Delaware County school and caps months of preparation by students and coaches.
Veteran faculty advisor Mrs. Liz Landes led the championship squad, which included students Evelyn Alen, Kevin Callahan Jr., Riley Carmichael, Ted Dong, Gracy Kaur, Hailey Kwon, Ryu Lam, Quynh Le, Tristan Lowe, Diljit Singh, Elaine Varughese, and Nangsa Zningray.
Marple Newtown High School received the Henderson Trophy, named for Delaware County Hi-Q advocate Wilbur C. Henderson. The award honors his legacy through the Wilbur C. and Betty Lea Henderson Foundation.
The championship also shines a national spotlight on Delco Hi-Q, a longstanding academic competition program in southeastern Pennsylvania. FMFCU Foundation manages the competition, supporting high school academic competition and student achievement across the region.
Hi-Q itself has a rich history, having been founded in 1948 by the former Scott Paper Company in Chester Pennsylvania. It is recognized as the oldest continuous quiz competition in the United States and continues today in multiple locations nationwide, celebrating decades of student scholarship, teamwork, and intellectual curiosity.
For Marple Newtown’s team, the title came down to exactly what Hi-Q has celebrated for more than 75 years: knowledge, teamwork, and delivering under pressure when everything is on the line.
Contact
FMFCU FoundationContact
Rick Durante
484-259-1881
www.fmfcufoundation.org
Rick Durante
484-259-1881
www.fmfcufoundation.org
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Pennsylvania Team Wins National Academic Championship in Last-Question Thriller
A suburban Philadelphia high school captured a national academic title in dramatic fashion this spring, edging out top quiz teams from across the country in a virtual showdown that came down to the final math question.
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