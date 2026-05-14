Construction Begins on Automated Parking Facility, Marking the Second Phase of City Gateway Development by First Floor and SfL+a Architects
Project builds on momentum established by the completed Mira Raleigh development.
Raleigh, NC, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Construction has officially begun on a two-level automated parking facility at City Gateway, marking the second phase of the mixed-use redevelopment at the southern edge of downtown Raleigh. This milestone follows the completion of Mira Raleigh, which served as the first phase of the broader City Gateway vision.
Located at 130 Kindley Street, the automated parking facility represents a major investment in infrastructure that will support future phases of City Gateway while advancing Raleigh’s goals for sustainability, mobility, and equitable growth.
Designed to reduce energy consumption by up to 60 percent compared to conventional parking garages, the fully electric automated facility will include 228 parking spaces, vehicle loading bays, lifts, and shuttles. By minimizing vehicle idling, reducing its physical footprint, and preparing for future electric vehicle adoption, the facility supports Raleigh’s Community Climate Action Plan and evolving clean transportation priorities.
The parking structure is a critical component of City Gateway’s long-term, phased development strategy. Building on the foundation established by Mira Raleigh, future phases of City Gateway will introduce a vibrant mix of residential, commercial, educational, hospitality, and public uses that strengthen downtown connectivity and support daily life.
“City Gateway represents a long-term investment in Raleigh’s future,” said Robbie Ferris, Managing Member, Capital City Urban Development. “This next phase is about more than infrastructure. It is about creating a connected, walkable district that reflects Raleigh’s history while responding to how people live, work, and move today. By prioritizing sustainability, accessibility, and public space, we are setting the foundation for growth that will serve the community for generations to come.”
When complete, City Gateway is planned to include more than 1,400 residential units, a 205 key hotel, 140,000 square feet of office space, 30,000 square feet of neighborhood-serving retail, and a K–8 charter school serving 648 students.
Beyond its transportation function, the automated parking facility has been designed to enhance the public realm. Its roof will serve as an open space for residents, workers, and visitors while supporting stormwater management, reducing heat island effect, and strengthening pedestrian connections across the site.
City Gateway is also informed by the history and character of Raleigh’s Fourth Ward, incorporating interpretive and public-facing elements that recognize the legacy of the surrounding community. Through ongoing collaboration with neighborhood stakeholders, the project seeks to create an authentic sense of place while contributing to the continued evolution and connectivity of downtown Raleigh. A commemorative plaque and culturally themed public spaces will ensure the site’s history remains visible and honored as development progresses.
Located within a federally designated Opportunity Zone, a New Market Tax Credit–qualified tract, and a Justice40 community, City Gateway is positioned as a catalyst for equitable investment and long-term economic opportunity. The project is expected to support job creation across construction, education, hospitality, and office uses, while expanding access to public education and improving mobility into downtown Raleigh.
Construction of the automated parking facility signals continued progress toward the full realization of City Gateway. Future phases will advance as market conditions, community needs, and evolving transportation technologies allow, reinforcing a long-term commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience.
About City Gateway
City Gateway is a planned mixed-use district at the southern edge of downtown Raleigh that builds upon the completed Mira Raleigh development. Designed as a phased, future-ready community, City Gateway connects housing, education, workplaces, public space, and innovative infrastructure while honoring the area’s cultural legacy and supporting Raleigh’s continued growth.
Project Team
SfL+a Architect is serving as the architect for the City Gateway automated parking facility, providing design leadership and architectural services for the project. First Floor is the developer of City Gateway and is leading the overall vision, financing, and phased delivery of the development. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to long-term value, sustainability, and context-sensitive urban development that supports downtown Raleigh’s continued growth.
Media Inquiries
Asher McGlothlin
333 Fayetteville Street, Suite 225
Raleigh, NC 27601
Main: 919-573-6350
Email: amcglothlin@firstfloor.biz
Ben Aycock
333 Fayetteville Street, Suite 225
Raleigh, NC 27601
Main: 919-573-6350
Email: baycock@sfla.biz
Located at 130 Kindley Street, the automated parking facility represents a major investment in infrastructure that will support future phases of City Gateway while advancing Raleigh’s goals for sustainability, mobility, and equitable growth.
Designed to reduce energy consumption by up to 60 percent compared to conventional parking garages, the fully electric automated facility will include 228 parking spaces, vehicle loading bays, lifts, and shuttles. By minimizing vehicle idling, reducing its physical footprint, and preparing for future electric vehicle adoption, the facility supports Raleigh’s Community Climate Action Plan and evolving clean transportation priorities.
The parking structure is a critical component of City Gateway’s long-term, phased development strategy. Building on the foundation established by Mira Raleigh, future phases of City Gateway will introduce a vibrant mix of residential, commercial, educational, hospitality, and public uses that strengthen downtown connectivity and support daily life.
“City Gateway represents a long-term investment in Raleigh’s future,” said Robbie Ferris, Managing Member, Capital City Urban Development. “This next phase is about more than infrastructure. It is about creating a connected, walkable district that reflects Raleigh’s history while responding to how people live, work, and move today. By prioritizing sustainability, accessibility, and public space, we are setting the foundation for growth that will serve the community for generations to come.”
When complete, City Gateway is planned to include more than 1,400 residential units, a 205 key hotel, 140,000 square feet of office space, 30,000 square feet of neighborhood-serving retail, and a K–8 charter school serving 648 students.
Beyond its transportation function, the automated parking facility has been designed to enhance the public realm. Its roof will serve as an open space for residents, workers, and visitors while supporting stormwater management, reducing heat island effect, and strengthening pedestrian connections across the site.
City Gateway is also informed by the history and character of Raleigh’s Fourth Ward, incorporating interpretive and public-facing elements that recognize the legacy of the surrounding community. Through ongoing collaboration with neighborhood stakeholders, the project seeks to create an authentic sense of place while contributing to the continued evolution and connectivity of downtown Raleigh. A commemorative plaque and culturally themed public spaces will ensure the site’s history remains visible and honored as development progresses.
Located within a federally designated Opportunity Zone, a New Market Tax Credit–qualified tract, and a Justice40 community, City Gateway is positioned as a catalyst for equitable investment and long-term economic opportunity. The project is expected to support job creation across construction, education, hospitality, and office uses, while expanding access to public education and improving mobility into downtown Raleigh.
Construction of the automated parking facility signals continued progress toward the full realization of City Gateway. Future phases will advance as market conditions, community needs, and evolving transportation technologies allow, reinforcing a long-term commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience.
About City Gateway
City Gateway is a planned mixed-use district at the southern edge of downtown Raleigh that builds upon the completed Mira Raleigh development. Designed as a phased, future-ready community, City Gateway connects housing, education, workplaces, public space, and innovative infrastructure while honoring the area’s cultural legacy and supporting Raleigh’s continued growth.
Project Team
SfL+a Architect is serving as the architect for the City Gateway automated parking facility, providing design leadership and architectural services for the project. First Floor is the developer of City Gateway and is leading the overall vision, financing, and phased delivery of the development. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to long-term value, sustainability, and context-sensitive urban development that supports downtown Raleigh’s continued growth.
Media Inquiries
Asher McGlothlin
333 Fayetteville Street, Suite 225
Raleigh, NC 27601
Main: 919-573-6350
Email: amcglothlin@firstfloor.biz
Ben Aycock
333 Fayetteville Street, Suite 225
Raleigh, NC 27601
Main: 919-573-6350
Email: baycock@sfla.biz
Contact
SfL+a ArchitectsContact
Ben Aycock
919-573-6350
https://www.sfla.biz/
Ben Aycock
919-573-6350
https://www.sfla.biz/
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