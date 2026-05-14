Modigliani Masterpiece Headlines Extraordinary Fine Art & Antiques Auction at Lewis & Maese
Houston, TX, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lewis & Maese to Offer Importants Amedeo Modigliani Drawing with Distinguished European Provenance in May 17 Fine Art & Antiques Auction
Lewis & Maese Fine Estate Sales & Appraisals is honored to announce the offering of an exceptional work by Amedeo Modigliani (Italian, 1884–1920) in its upcoming Fine Art & Antiques Auction taking place Sunday, May 17 at 11:00 AM.
The featured work, Femme assise en robe à motifs (Seated Woman in a Patterned Dress), circa 1911, is a charcoal on paper composition measuring 27.3 x 21.5 cm and signed by "Modigliani" lower right. The drawing exemplifies the artist's celebrated early exploration of elongated form, graceful contour, and expressive simplicity that would later define his internationally recognized style.
What distinguishes this work further is its remarkable provenance and accompanying historical documentation tracing the drawing through some of the most respected galleries and collections of the twentieth century.
The provenance includes:
• Estate of Amedeo Modigliani, represented by executor Eugene Modigliani
• Galerie Percier, Paris (acquired March 15, 1923)
• Galerie Bernheim-Jeune, Paris
• Baron Raoul de Rothschild Collection (acquired June 10, 1935)
• Estate of Baron Raoul de Rothschild
• Bernard Collection, acquired through private exchange in 1950
Supporting archival material accompanying the work includes gallery invoices, collection inventory records, private exchange agreements, exhibition references, and acquisition documentation from notable European collections and dealers associated with Modigliani's early market history.
Among the documents are:
• A 1923 Galerie Percier sale record from the Estate of Modigliani
• A 1935 Galerie Bernheim-Jeune invoice to Baron Raoul de Rothschild
• A 1938 Rothschild collection inventory referencing the work
• A 1950 Bernard Collection exchange agreement detailing the drawing
"This is the type of discovery that makes estate auctions so exciting," said Lewis & Maese. "Works connected to Modigliani rarely surface with this depth of documented provenance and historical continuity. It represents an extraordinary opportunity for collectors and institutions alike."
The May 17 Fine Art & Antiques Auction will feature an exceptional selection of fine art, bronzes, European antiques, decorative arts, jewelry, and important estate furnishings from distinguished collections.
Auction Details:
Fine Art & Antiques Auction
Sunday, May 17 at 11:00 AM
Preview Dates: May 11–16
Bidding will be available live and online.
Additional catalog details and bidding information may be found at:
www.LMAuctionCo.com
About Lewis & Maese
Lewis & Maese Fine Estate Sales & Appraisals is a premier Houston-based auction and estate services firm specializing in fine art, antiques, jewelry, and important estate collections. Known for handling exceptional objects with professionalism and integrity, Lewis & Maese serves collectors, estates, museums, and institutions nationwide.
Lewis & Maese Fine Estate Sales & Appraisals is honored to announce the offering of an exceptional work by Amedeo Modigliani (Italian, 1884–1920) in its upcoming Fine Art & Antiques Auction taking place Sunday, May 17 at 11:00 AM.
The featured work, Femme assise en robe à motifs (Seated Woman in a Patterned Dress), circa 1911, is a charcoal on paper composition measuring 27.3 x 21.5 cm and signed by "Modigliani" lower right. The drawing exemplifies the artist's celebrated early exploration of elongated form, graceful contour, and expressive simplicity that would later define his internationally recognized style.
What distinguishes this work further is its remarkable provenance and accompanying historical documentation tracing the drawing through some of the most respected galleries and collections of the twentieth century.
The provenance includes:
• Estate of Amedeo Modigliani, represented by executor Eugene Modigliani
• Galerie Percier, Paris (acquired March 15, 1923)
• Galerie Bernheim-Jeune, Paris
• Baron Raoul de Rothschild Collection (acquired June 10, 1935)
• Estate of Baron Raoul de Rothschild
• Bernard Collection, acquired through private exchange in 1950
Supporting archival material accompanying the work includes gallery invoices, collection inventory records, private exchange agreements, exhibition references, and acquisition documentation from notable European collections and dealers associated with Modigliani's early market history.
Among the documents are:
• A 1923 Galerie Percier sale record from the Estate of Modigliani
• A 1935 Galerie Bernheim-Jeune invoice to Baron Raoul de Rothschild
• A 1938 Rothschild collection inventory referencing the work
• A 1950 Bernard Collection exchange agreement detailing the drawing
"This is the type of discovery that makes estate auctions so exciting," said Lewis & Maese. "Works connected to Modigliani rarely surface with this depth of documented provenance and historical continuity. It represents an extraordinary opportunity for collectors and institutions alike."
The May 17 Fine Art & Antiques Auction will feature an exceptional selection of fine art, bronzes, European antiques, decorative arts, jewelry, and important estate furnishings from distinguished collections.
Auction Details:
Fine Art & Antiques Auction
Sunday, May 17 at 11:00 AM
Preview Dates: May 11–16
Bidding will be available live and online.
Additional catalog details and bidding information may be found at:
www.LMAuctionCo.com
About Lewis & Maese
Lewis & Maese Fine Estate Sales & Appraisals is a premier Houston-based auction and estate services firm specializing in fine art, antiques, jewelry, and important estate collections. Known for handling exceptional objects with professionalism and integrity, Lewis & Maese serves collectors, estates, museums, and institutions nationwide.
Contact
Lewis & Maese Antiques & AuctionsContact
David Lewis
713-869-1335
LMAuctionCo.com
David Lewis
713-869-1335
LMAuctionCo.com
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